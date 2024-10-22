Just 10 minutes of mindfulness each day boosts wellbeing and fights depression, study finds

In a recent study published in the British Journal of Health Psychology, researchers from the Universities of Bath and Southampton explored the impact of daily mindfulness practice on mental well-being.

The results, drawn from a large sample of 1,247 adults from 91 countries, revealed that just 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve well-being, and motivate people to adopt healthier habits like exercising more regularly, eating better, and improving sleep quality.

Participants in the study, most of whom had little to no prior experience with mindfulness, were divided into two groups. One group engaged in a month-long daily mindfulness routine through the free mobile app Medito, while the control group listened to excerpts from Alice in Wonderland.

The mindfulness exercises included activities such as body scans, breath-focused attention, relaxation techniques, intention-setting, and self-reflection. Participants filled out surveys before and after the 30-day period to assess their mental health.

Medito: Meditation & Sleep. (CREDIT: Google Play)

The results were telling. Compared to the control group, those who practiced mindfulness saw a 19.2% greater reduction in depression symptoms, a 12.6% greater decrease in anxiety, and a 6.9% greater improvement in overall well-being.

These individuals also reported more positive attitudes toward health (by 7.1%) and a 6.5% stronger intention to adopt healthy habits. Remarkably, these positive effects persisted one month after the mindfulness course ended, with participants continuing to report better mental health and improved sleep quality.

The personal testimonials from participants underscored the benefits of mindfulness practice. One participant noted, “Awareness, self-control, gratitude, I am more patient, and I take more joy from the present moment.” Another said, “Completing these meditation sessions has given me a better understanding of the function of my mind. They have helped me gain better insight on many things and shown me a different lens through which to look at the world.”

This research also highlights that mindfulness practice may foster healthier lifestyle behaviors. Masha Remskar, a psychologist and behavior change expert at the University of Bath and the study’s lead author, emphasized the potential of mindfulness to promote healthier living. “This study highlights that even short, daily practices of mindfulness can offer benefits, making it a simple yet powerful tool for enhancing mental health,” she said.

Remskar further explained the link between mindfulness and improved health habits, noting, “It’s exciting to see the benefits of mindfulness extending beyond depression, well-being, and anxiety into other health behaviors such as sleeping better and building stronger intentions to live a healthy lifestyle. Mindfulness builds the psychological skills you need to build healthy habits.”

Dr. Ben Ainsworth, co-author and leader of the Digital Intervention Group at the University of Southampton, echoed this sentiment. He emphasized how digital platforms like Medito make mindfulness practices accessible to a global audience. “The research underscores how digital technology – in this case, a freely available app – can help people integrate behavioral and psychological techniques into their lives, in a way that suits them.”

One group engaged in a month-long daily mindfulness routine through the free mobile app Medito. (CREDIT: Medito)

Similarly, Dr. Max Western, another co-author from the University of Bath, pointed out the lasting effects of mindfulness on behavior. He noted that even after the mindfulness course ended, participants maintained improvements in their lifestyle choices. “It is exciting to see that such a light-touch, affordable intervention has the potential to reach a large global audience and have an impact on healthy lifestyle behaviors.”

Mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs) like this one, which promote the practice of non-judgmental awareness of the present moment, have long been shown to benefit mental well-being and quality of life. These techniques have been used to treat psychological symptoms and prevent relapses in clinical populations, as well as to manage long-term conditions. They can also serve as preventive tools for reducing stress and improving sleep in the general population.

The growing availability of digital MBIs, including over 600 mindfulness apps currently in European app stores, has made these techniques more accessible than ever. Digital MBIs, which allow for structured mindfulness practice through mobile devices, have shown promising results, with studies demonstrating their effectiveness in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

For instance, a meta-analysis by Jayawardene and colleagues found that digital MBIs had a moderate effect size in reducing stress, while other studies showed comparable results to in-person mindfulness programs like the well-known 8-week mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) course.

The ability of digital mindfulness tools to improve sleep is particularly significant, given the strong connection between sleep and mental health. Research by Jiang and Scott found that better sleep quality was associated with reduced anxiety and depression, which aligns with the results of this new study.

However, researchers stress the importance of ensuring that these digital tools are accessible to everyone, not just those with more resources, time, or higher health literacy. Addressing this gap will be critical in ensuring that the psychological benefits of mindfulness reach those who need them the most.

Understanding how mindfulness improves mental well-being can also guide the development of future interventions. Studies suggest that mindfulness supports health behaviors by influencing psychological processes such as self-efficacy—the belief in one’s ability to succeed—and self-regulation, which is the ability to manage emotions, attention, and behavior.

Higher levels of mindfulness are associated with greater self-efficacy, better coping strategies, and more skillful self-regulation, all of which contribute to healthier behaviors and better mental health outcomes.

As mindfulness training helps individuals develop these psychological skills, they become better equipped to maintain positive health behaviors like regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and good sleep hygiene. Researchers hope to explore these effects further, with Remskar and her team eager to study how mindfulness might help people adopt healthy behaviors like quitting smoking or exercising more regularly.

The potential of digital mindfulness tools to improve mental health and lifestyle behaviors is an exciting frontier. With further research, these tools could become even more effective and widely accessible, helping people worldwide lead healthier, more balanced lives.

Tips for Nurturing Mental Well-being:

Relaxation and Stress Reduction: Embrace moments of calm, practice deep breathing, and engage in relaxation techniques. Learning and Creativity: Stimulate the mind with new knowledge, explore creative outlets, and challenge yourself with new endeavors. Spending Time in Nature: Reconnect with the earth's natural rhythms, soak in the beauty of the outdoors, and find solace in nature's embrace. Connecting with Others: Foster meaningful connections with family and friends, share experiences, and seek support in times of need. Physical Health: Prioritize physical activity, exercise regularly, and nurture your body with nourishing foods and adequate sleep. Meditation and Mindfulness: Cultivate mindfulness practices, embrace the power of meditation, and centre yourself in the present moment. Reading Books or Listening Podcasts: Explore the vast universe of literature, fiction, non-fiction and delve into stories that inspire, enlighten, and nourish the mind with knowledge. Writing and Journaling: Unleash the power of self-expression, channel emotions through writing, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Self-Care: Dedicate time for intentional breaks, practice self-compassion, and foster a mindset of positivity and gratitude. Finding Meaning and Purpose: Reflect on your values, pursue activities that align with your passions, and discover your unique purpose in life.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.