200 million year old dinosaur tracks discovered hidden in schoolyard boulder

For over a decade, a large boulder sat unnoticed in the foyer of a Queensland high school. Students walked past it every day, unaware of the incredible history it held. Now, researchers have confirmed that this seemingly ordinary rock contains one of the highest concentrations of dinosaur footprints ever found in Australia, offering an extraordinary glimpse into the prehistoric past.

A Hidden Treasure in Plain Sight

University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio identified 66 fossilized footprints in the boulder, revealing an unprecedented record of dinosaur activity in Central Queensland during the Early Jurassic period, nearly 200 million years ago.

An impression of the dinosaur footprints on the rock from the Biloela State High School. (CREDIT: University of Queensland)

“The footprints come from 47 individual dinosaurs that walked across a patch of wet clay, likely near a waterway,” Dr. Romilio said. “Each track has three toes, indicating they belong to the ichnospecies Anomoepus scambus. These small plant-eating dinosaurs had long legs, short arms, a stocky body, and a small head with a beak.”

The tracks suggest that these dinosaurs had legs between 15 to 50 centimeters long and were moving at speeds under six kilometers per hour. Despite their abundance, no fossilized dinosaur bones from this era have been found in Australia, making these footprints a rare and vital piece of evidence.

The rock, originally uncovered two decades ago at Callide Mine near Biloela, was saved from destruction by a geologist working at the site. He donated it to Biloela State High School, where it remained a little-known curiosity until recent discoveries at nearby Mount Morgan sparked local interest.

“It’s astonishing to think such a significant piece of history was just sitting there in a schoolyard,” Dr. Romilio said. “Significant fossils like this can sit unnoticed for years, even in plain sight.”

More Than Just One Fossil

Further investigation revealed that this was not the only important fossil hidden in plain view. Another boulder, weighing nearly two tons, was being used as a parking block at Callide Mine. It contained two distinct footprints left by a slightly larger bipedal dinosaur, with legs approximately 80 centimeters long.

“I was walking through the mine when I saw it and my jaw dropped,” Dr. Romilio said. “My conversation immediately changed to, ‘Can I study this fossil footprint in your car park, please?’”

Dr Anthony Romilio examines Specimen 2 in the mine carpark. (CREDIT: University of Queensland)

A third fossil track, encased in resin, was being used as a bookend. These findings not only expand the known record of Early Jurassic dinosaur activity in Australia but also demonstrate how everyday objects can hold immense scientific value.

With the help of advanced 3D imaging and light filters, the footprints were analyzed in greater detail than ever before. High-resolution models of the fossils have been made available online, allowing anyone to explore these ancient tracks digitally.

Mining’s Unexpected Role in Fossil Discovery

Dinosaur fossils are often thought to be uncovered through dedicated excavation, but in this case, coal mining operations played an indirect role in revealing them.

Anthony Romilio makes a mould of the Biloela State High School specimen. (CREDIT: University of Queensland)

Coal miners at Callide Mine work to extract coal seams from the Triassic period, located beneath layers of Jurassic rock. To access these deeper coal deposits, miners remove the overlying rock, often exposing fossils in the process.

“In their minds, this Jurassic rock is just overburden—rubbish that needs to be removed to reach the coal,” Dr. Romilio explained. “If workers spot a fossil and it’s safe to extract, they’ll save it. But in many cases, these specimens are destroyed before anyone even realizes they’re there.”

Anecdotal reports suggest that hundreds of dinosaur tracks may have been exposed during mining operations at Callide Mine. While some have been preserved, others may have been lost to industrial processes.

This has raised concerns among researchers about the need for stronger fossil protection regulations. In some countries, paleontologists are required to be on-site during mining operations to recover fossils before they are destroyed. Dr. Romilio believes similar policies could benefit Australia’s fossil record.

Impression of Pisanosaurus-like dinosaur responsible for the footprints walking in shallow water. (CREDIT: University of Queensland)

A New Era of Fossil Preservation

The discovery of these tracks has already led to efforts to preserve them for future study. Biloela State High School is working with Dr. Romilio to create casts of the fossils so that copies can be displayed in the school and shared with the broader community.

Deputy principal David Hall said the revelation about the boulder’s significance was both shocking and exciting. “To find out this rock in our school contains such an incredible piece of history was surprising,” he said. “Now, we want to make sure it’s properly preserved and displayed.”

Batchfire Resources, the company that owns Callide Mine, has also collaborated with researchers to ensure that important fossil finds are not lost. “The rocks containing these fossils were extracted 20 years ago and have been on display since then,” said Batchfire’s environment and community advisor Natasha Hutchings.

The research, published in Historical Biology, is expected to encourage more discoveries and further study of Early Jurassic dinosaur tracks in Australia. With modern technology and growing public awareness, fossils that once went unnoticed may now help paint a clearer picture of the ancient world.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.