3I/ATLAS had a far colder birthplace than our Solar System

Astronomers studying the interstellar comet found that its water is packed with an unusually heavy form of hydrogen called deuterium. (CREDIT: Hans Anderson, Michigan News)

Long before 3I/ATLAS slipped through the inner solar system, its water had already recorded the kind of place it came from.

That record now looks extreme. Astronomers studying the interstellar comet say its water contains an unusually heavy form of hydrogen called deuterium at levels far beyond anything measured in comets closer to home. The signal is so strong that it points to a birthplace far colder than the environment that formed Earth, the planets, and the icy bodies that still orbit the Sun.

The result offers one of the sharpest chemical glimpses yet into how different other planetary systems may be from our own.

“Our new observations show that the conditions that led to the formation of our solar system are much different from how planetary systems evolved in different parts of our galaxy,” said Luis Salazar Manzano, lead author of the research and a doctoral student in the University of Michigan’s Department of Astronomy.

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS carries deuterium-rich water, pointing to a far colder birthplace than our solar system. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

The work, published in Nature Astronomy, centers on 3I/ATLAS, only the third interstellar object ever detected. It is also just the second such object known to show a clear coma, the cloud of gas that forms when sunlight heats a comet and releases material from its surface.

That coma gave astronomers a fleeting chance to inspect what the object was made of.

The clue hidden in a slight change to water

Ordinary water is built from oxygen and hydrogen. Deuterated water is slightly different. One of the hydrogen atoms is replaced by deuterium, which carries an extra neutron.

It sounds like a tiny change, but in astronomy it matters a great deal.

The ratio between deuterium and ordinary hydrogen acts as a chemical memory. It preserves information about the environment where the water formed. Very cold conditions tend to favor reactions that enrich water with deuterium. Warmer settings tend to weaken that signature or erase it over time.

That is what makes 3I/ATLAS stand apart.

Salazar Manzano said the amount of deuterium relative to ordinary hydrogen in the comet’s water is higher than anything seen before in planetary systems or in planetary comets. According to the team, the ratio is at least 30 times higher than in any comet measured in our solar system. It is also about 40 times higher than the value found in Earth’s oceans.

Integrated intensity (moment-0) maps of the detected species. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

“This is proof that whatever the conditions were that led to the creation of our solar system are not ubiquitous throughout space,” said Teresa Paneque-Carreño, a co-leader of the study and assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan. “That may sound obvious, but it’s one of those things that you need to prove.”

The finding pushes beyond the idea that 3I/ATLAS is merely another icy wanderer from another star. Chemically, it appears to have formed in a much colder setting than the one that produced the solar system.

A narrow window, and the right telescope

The study depended on catching the object at the right time.

Astronomers found 3I/ATLAS early enough to organize follow-up observations while it was still actively releasing gas. That gave researchers a brief shot at measuring the material coming off the comet as it moved through the inner solar system.

Salazar Manzano and his collaborators first used the MDM Observatory in Arizona, where they saw some of the earliest signs of gas emission. He then contacted Paneque-Carreño, who helped bring in the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, in Chile.

ALMA proved especially important because it is sensitive enough to separate the faint signal of deuterated water from that of ordinary water.

The team observed the comet on Nov. 4, 2025, six days after its closest approach to the Sun. At that point, 3I/ATLAS was 1.37 astronomical units from the Sun and 2.24 astronomical units from Earth. In the spectra, the researchers detected HDO, a form of water that contains deuterium, along with methanol. Ordinary water itself did not rise above the direct detection threshold.

That might have ended the measurement.

3I/ATLAS ALMA spectra and best-fit models for HDO, H2O and CH3OH in Band 5 and Band 6. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

Instead, the group used a model of the comet’s coma and a Bayesian retrieval method to estimate the water production rate by analyzing the methanol lines. They then compared that estimate with the HDO signal. Even when they tested a more conservative case using only water-related data, the result still pointed to an extraordinarily high deuterium level.

This is the first time scientists have carried out this kind of isotopic analysis on an interstellar object.

“Being at the University of Michigan and having access to these facilities was the key to making this work possible,” Salazar Manzano said. “We were part of a team that was very talented and very experienced in multiple areas, all of us complemented each other and that’s what allowed us to analyze and interpret these data sets.”

Not just ancient, but built under different conditions

3I/ATLAS had already looked unusual before this water result arrived.

The source material says its estimated kinematic age falls somewhere between 3 billion and 11 billion years, which may make it the oldest interstellar object yet detected. Other studies had also reported odd chemistry, including enhanced carbon dioxide and methanol, carbon-chain depletion, and changing nickel-to-iron ratios.

The new work adds something more fundamental. It suggests that the object did not just spend a long time drifting through space. It likely formed in a setting unlike the one that produced comets in our own system.

That distinction matters, because the researchers argue that the huge deuterium signal cannot be explained by small background differences in hydrogen isotope levels across the galaxy. Those galactic variations exist, but they are too minor to account for what they measured in 3I/ATLAS.

Teresa Paneque Carreño Luis Salazar Manzano

The team also says the signal is unlikely to come from only a thin outer layer changed during the comet’s long journey through interstellar space.

So the leading explanation is colder birth conditions.

That cold may trace back to the dense, frigid stage before the comet’s parent star fully formed. It may also reflect what happened later in the protoplanetary disk around that star. The analysis lays out both possibilities. One is that the water inherited a very strong deuterium signature from an unusually cold prestellar environment. Another is that water in the solar system was more heavily reworked through heat and mixing, while 3I/ATLAS held onto more of its original chemistry.

There is another possibility as well. The comet may have formed farther out in its parent disk, beyond the carbon dioxide snowline. That idea fits with earlier observations showing that 3I/ATLAS was rich in carbon dioxide. It could also help explain how the object was later thrown out into interstellar space.

A nameless visitor, but not a silent one

Astronomers still cannot trace 3I/ATLAS back to the star system that produced it.

The source material says backward orbit calculations cannot identify its parent star reliably, in part because astronomers do not yet have complete enough motion data for most stars. So while the comet’s path through our solar system can be measured, its deeper history remains out of reach.

Its chemistry, though, is starting to speak more clearly.

That is part of what makes this object so valuable. Interstellar visitors are rare, and researchers do not get to inspect many direct samples of material formed around other stars. Most of what astronomers know about planet formation elsewhere comes from distant observations of stars and disks. A comet like 3I/ATLAS offers something more tactile, even if it can only be studied from afar.

The work also comes with limits, and the authors are clear about them. Their estimate of ordinary water production carries uncertainty because the method assumes water was the main collision partner in the coma. Carbon dioxide may still have influenced conditions near the time of the observations. For that reason, one of the water estimates is treated as an upper limit, and the team includes a more conservative case too.

Even with those caveats, the central result remained intact.

3I/ATLAS appears to contain water formed under colder conditions than those associated with solar system comets, and it seems to have followed a different chemical history as well.

Paneque-Carreño said future discoveries could make these comparisons more common as more observatories search for faint interstellar visitors. She also pointed to a practical challenge that has little to do with chemistry and a great deal to do with Earth.

“We need to be taking care of our night skies and keeping them clear and dark so we can detect these tiny and faint objects,” she said.

Practical implications of the research

This result gives astronomers a new way to compare how planetary systems form across the galaxy.

Instead of relying only on distant images of disks around young stars, researchers can study interstellar comets as direct samples of material made elsewhere. That makes objects like 3I/ATLAS more than curiosities passing through the solar system. They can serve as chemical messengers from environments that telescopes cannot otherwise sample so directly.

The research also suggests that water chemistry may differ much more from one planetary system to another than scientists once assumed. That could affect how astronomers think about comet formation, the early history of planet-building disks, and the range of conditions under which worlds with water might emerge.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The original story "3I/ATLAS had a far colder birthplace than our Solar System" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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