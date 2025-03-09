5,000-year-old fortress discovered during solar power plant construction

A chance discovery during a solar plant construction project in Almendralejo, Spain, has provided archaeologists with a rare glimpse into the Copper Age. In 2021, workers stumbled upon the remains of a vast, 140,000-square-foot fortress, now known as Cortijo Lobato.

This fortification, built around 4,900 years ago, featured three concentric walls, 25 towers, and deep defensive ditches. Despite its robust defenses, the settlement met a violent end, set ablaze and abandoned after four centuries of use.

The excavation has revealed new insights into the conflict-ridden nature of the Chalcolithic period and the sophisticated organization of early societies.

A chance discovery during a solar plant construction project in Almendralejo, Spain. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

A Fortress from the Copper Age

Archaeologists believe Cortijo Lobato was designed to withstand prolonged attacks. It featured massive stone and adobe walls, reinforced by three defensive ditches up to six feet deep. The entrance, only 27 inches wide, was a strategic bottleneck meant to restrict invaders.

The settlement’s design was not only defensive but also showcased a high level of social organization. "The sophistication of the defensive design and the need for a large workforce reinforce the idea of a structured and well-organized community," said lead archaeologist César Pérez.

The fort’s destruction was deliberate. Carbon dating of animal remains found in the fire's ashes places its downfall around 2450 B.C. The burning of wooden doors, embedded within the adobe walls, suggests an intentional assault.

“One of the strongest indications that this was an intentional act is the burning of wooden doors embedded in the adobe walls,” Pérez explained. “These doors were far from other flammable materials, which suggests that the fire was not accidental, but rather the result of an assault on the fortification.”

A Long History of Human Presence

Archaeologists found evidence of occupation stretching across multiple historical periods. Alongside the Copper Age settlement, researchers identified five additional sites from the Bronze and Iron Ages, as well as the Lower Roman Empire. In total, 11 archaeological sites have been discovered in the area.

One of the most intriguing finds was a burial near a defensive ditch from the Roman period. The grave contained the remains of a man between 25 and 35 years old, buried face down with his feet severed. A sheathed Roman dagger, or pugio, was placed on his back.

Skeletal remains of the possible legionary next to the 'pugio' with which he was buried. (CREDIT: Tera S.L.)

Pérez noted, “This suggests the individual may have had a military role, as the pugio was the standard dagger used by Roman legionnaires.” The shallow nature of the grave hints at a hasty burial, possibly the result of a dishonorable death.

The only Roman legion stationed in Spain at the time was Legio VII Gemina, founded in 74 A.D. This legion specialized in road surveillance and security rather than direct military campaigns. The unusual placement of the pugio and the severed feet add to the mystery surrounding this individual’s fate.

Artifacts and Clues to Daily Life

The excavation has yielded a wealth of artifacts, shedding light on the daily lives of Cortijo Lobato’s inhabitants. Arrowheads, stone axes, loom components, grinding stones, bowls, and decorative idols have been recovered. The presence of loom weights suggests a textile industry, while the abundance of arrowheads points to frequent conflict.

A 'pugio' found in the Cortijo Lobato archaeological site. (CREDIT: Tera S.L.)

The pentagonal layout of the fortress, unique for its time, was carefully designed for defense. With only one narrow entrance, attackers would have struggled to breach its walls. The site’s location, 314 meters above sea level, provided a commanding view of the landscape, allowing inhabitants to monitor potential threats from afar.

Despite its strategic advantages, the fort was ultimately overrun. The attackers not only breached its defenses but also set fire to the settlement, ensuring its complete destruction. “We are seeing more and more in this type of site that the level of conflict in the Chalcolithic period was higher than previously thought,” Pérez stated.

The Mystery of the Roman Soldier

The Roman-era grave presents more questions than answers. The burial’s unconventional nature suggests that the man met a violent end. The dagger, remarkably well preserved, has undergone restoration at Madrid Complutense University to prevent further deterioration. Researchers are also attempting to extract DNA from the individual’s teeth to uncover more details about his identity.

One of the most puzzling aspects of the burial is the missing feet. Whether they were removed before or after death remains unclear. The position of the dagger, placed deliberately on his back, indicates a symbolic gesture, possibly as punishment or a mark of dishonor. Pérez noted that such burials are rare, making this find particularly significant.

This excavation continues to reshape the understanding of Spain’s ancient history. The discoveries at Cortijo Lobato highlight both the advancements and the turmoil of early civilizations.

While much remains unknown, each artifact and structure uncovered brings archaeologists closer to understanding the people who lived, fought, and died in this now-forgotten fortress.

