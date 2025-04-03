Ancient black holes could be hiding in ordinary objects on Earth

An illustration of small primordial black holes. In reality, such tiny black holes would have a difficult time forming the accretion disks that make them visible here. (CREDIT: NASA)

Primordial black holes are ancient mysteries, born in the universe’s earliest seconds. Unlike regular black holes, they weren’t formed by collapsing stars. Instead, they emerged when extremely dense patches of space collapsed under their own gravity.

These cosmic leftovers vary wildly in size. Some could weigh as much as a mountain, packed into a space no bigger than an atom. Others might carry far less mass but still exert a powerful gravitational pull.

For years, scientists have speculated that these strange objects might explain dark matter—the invisible substance that makes up most of the universe’s mass. Yet despite their promise, none have been directly observed.

That may change. New theories suggest these elusive black holes might leave traces in more familiar places—like planets, asteroids, or even deep beneath Earth’s surface.

Dejan Stojkovic, professor of physics. (CREDIT: University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences)

Researchers Dejan Stojkovic, PhD, at the University at Buffalo, and De-Chang Dai, PhD, of National Dong Hwa University, recently proposed two ideas that could point the way.

Their study, published in Physics of the Dark Universe, explores how these ancient objects might interact with other bodies in space.

One idea looks at what happens if a primordial black hole gets trapped inside a planet or asteroid with a liquid core. It could slowly eat away at the inside, hollowing it out over time. What’s left would be an empty shell, held together only by the strength of its outer layer.

Such a hollow world could still be stable, the researchers found—though only if it’s small enough. Based on their models, these strange bodies wouldn’t be larger than a tenth of Earth’s size.

“We can detect these hollow objects by studying their orbits,” said Stojkovic. “If an object’s density is too low for its size, that’s a strong indication it’s hollow.”

The second idea focuses on solid objects—ones without molten cores. If a primordial black hole slices through one of these, it might leave a narrow tunnel in its wake. These tiny paths, no wider than a red blood cell, could last for billions of years.

The researchers suggest that large slabs of metal or ancient rock could serve as detectors, monitored for the sudden appearance of these microscopic tunnels.

The probability of a PBH passing through a boulder in its billion-year existence is estimated to be minuscule—around 0.000001—but the cost of searching for such signs is minimal compared to the potential discovery.

Scientists propose detecting primordial black holes through hollow planets and microscopic tunnels in materials. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The study also calculates the stability of hollow planetoids formed by PBHs. Comparing the tension and density of natural materials like granite and iron with the theoretical models, the researchers determined that any hollow object larger than a tenth of Earth’s size would likely collapse. Thus, PBHs may preferentially interact with smaller celestial bodies, such as minor planets and asteroids.

A PBH's journey through Earth or other materials would be similarly undetectable by direct experience. The immense speed and density of these objects prevent them from releasing significant energy during such interactions.

Human tissue, for example, would not be torn apart by a PBH due to its rapid movement, which doesn’t allow molecular structures to react.

“If a projectile moves faster than the speed of sound in a medium, the medium’s molecular structure doesn’t have time to respond,” Stojkovic explains. “It’s like the difference between throwing a rock at a window, which shatters, and shooting a bullet, which leaves a hole.”

Formation of a hollow planet or an asteroid: (A) A planet is formed around a small primordial black hole (or alternatively a planet captures a black hole in its center). (B) The central core gets slowly absorbed by the black hole. If the outer shell has a strong enough compressive strength, then the shell can support itself leading to a hollow object. (C) If the liquid core becomes solid before it is completely eaten by the black hole, there will exists an empty shell between the outer layer and central core. (CREDIT: Physics of the Dark Universe)

The implications of this research extend beyond detecting PBHs. If dark matter is indeed composed of PBHs, their interactions could provide answers to one of the most enduring mysteries in physics. Stojkovic emphasizes the importance of pursuing unconventional approaches in such investigations.

Existing models of physics, from general relativity to quantum mechanics, are over a century old and have yet to solve the puzzle of dark matter.

“The smartest people on the planet have been working on these problems for 80 years and haven’t solved them,” Stojkovic says. “We don’t need a straightforward extension of existing models. We probably need a completely new framework altogether.”

The ratio |τ/λ| of a massive shell as a function of its radius (from Eq. (10)). We set the central black hole mass to one solar mass, 1⁢M⊙. The horizontal lines represent the maximal value of the ratio |τ/λ| for the corresponding material. (CREDIT: Physics of the Dark Universe)

While the likelihood of directly observing a PBH is low, the potential payoff is enormous. These studies open new doors for exploring the invisible forces shaping the universe, proving that thinking outside the box remains vital in scientific discovery.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.