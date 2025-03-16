NASA’s JWST provides evidence that our universe exists inside of a black hole

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is transforming our view of the universe, revealing celestial objects in unprecedented detail. These observations are reshaping our understanding of the cosmos, from the formation of galaxies to the fundamental nature of space-time.

Among the most intriguing discoveries is the unexpected presence of early galaxies and an unusual pattern in their rotation. These findings could have profound implications for modern cosmology.

Early Galaxies and a Cosmological Surprise

JWST has detected galaxies that formed much earlier than expected. One such galaxy, JADES-GS-z14-0, appears to have existed just 250 million years after the Big Bang. This discovery, along with others at similarly high redshifts, challenges existing theories of galaxy formation.

Spiral galaxies imaged by JWST that rotate in the same direction relative to the Milky Way (red) and in the opposite direction relative to the Milky Way (blue). (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

Traditionally, it was believed that galaxies like the Milky Way formed gradually over billions of years. However, JWST’s observations show that spiral galaxies—previously thought to be a product of later cosmic evolution—existed in the universe’s infancy.

These findings have puzzled astronomers. Some suggest they could be linked to the ongoing tension in cosmology regarding the universe’s expansion rate. The so-called Hubble tension—discrepancies between measurements of the universe’s expansion using different methods—remains unresolved.

Some researchers speculate that JWST’s high-redshift galaxies and the Hubble tension may be related, potentially pointing to gaps in our understanding of fundamental physics.

A Strange Twist in Galactic Rotation

Another surprising finding is the unusual distribution of galaxy rotation. Lior Shamir, a researcher at Kansas State University, analyzed images from JWST’s Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) and found that galaxies appear to rotate in a preferred direction. Of the 263 galaxies analyzed, about two-thirds rotate clockwise, while only a third rotate counterclockwise. This imbalance should not occur in a randomly oriented universe.

“The difference is so obvious that anyone looking at the image can see it,” Shamir said. “There is no need for special skills or knowledge to see that the numbers are different. With the power of the James Webb Space Telescope, anyone can see it.”

Similar asymmetries had been noted using Earth-based telescopes, but JWST’s sharp resolution provides stronger evidence. If galaxies were distributed randomly, roughly equal numbers should rotate in each direction. This unexpected imbalance raises fundamental questions about the universe’s structure and origin.

Example of the same galaxies imaged by DES (left) and by JWST. JWST allows to analyse galaxies that DES or other Earth-based telescopes cannot image with sufficient details to identify their direction of rotation. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

Theories Behind the Mystery

Several theories attempt to explain this phenomenon. One possibility is that the universe itself was born with an inherent rotation. This idea aligns with some alternative cosmological models, such as black hole cosmology, which suggests the universe might exist inside a massive black hole. If the cosmos has a built-in rotation, it could challenge conventional models of space-time and cosmic evolution.

Another potential explanation relates to the motion of the Milky Way. The Earth orbits the center of the Milky Way, and the Doppler effect suggests that light from galaxies rotating opposite to this motion might appear brighter and more easily detected. This observational bias could account for the overrepresentation of galaxies rotating in a certain direction.

“If that is indeed the case, we will need to re-calibrate our distance measurements for the deep universe,” Shamir explained. “This recalibration could also help explain other unresolved questions in cosmology, such as the different expansion rates of the universe and the presence of large galaxies that seem older than the universe itself.”

Example of galaxies imaged by JWST and the peaks of the radial intensity plot transformations of each image. The lines formed by the peaks allow to identify the direction of the curve of the arms, and consequently the spin direction of the galaxy. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

Redefining the Universe’s Evolution

JWST’s powerful imaging capabilities have provided scientists with new data that challenge long-held assumptions. From the detection of early galaxies to the unusual rotation patterns of spiral galaxies, these discoveries hint at unknown forces shaping the universe.

While more research is needed, one thing is clear: JWST is not only revealing the distant past but also forcing scientists to reconsider fundamental aspects of cosmology.

These findings, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, may eventually lead to groundbreaking shifts in how we understand the origins and structure of the cosmos.

As JWST continues its mission, it is certain to unlock more cosmic secrets—some of which could rewrite the very foundation of modern astronomy.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.