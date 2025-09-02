Ancient breathing practice eases sleep apnea, study finds

A centuries-old tradition may soon find a place in modern medicine. Researchers have discovered that a simple breathing exercise involving a conch shell can ease symptoms of a common sleep disorder. For people who struggle with restless nights, loud snoring, and daytime fatigue, this surprising approach may offer real relief.

Obstructive sleep apnea affects millions worldwide. It occurs when the airway narrows or collapses during sleep, interrupting breathing and reducing oxygen levels. The result is poor sleep quality, increased risk of high blood pressure, heart problems, and even stroke. Standard treatment relies on continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which keep airways open through a facemask. CPAP works well but is often uncomfortable, leading many patients to abandon it.

Now, a group of scientists in India has turned to tradition for answers. Their findings suggest that blowing a conch shell—a practice rooted in cultural and spiritual rituals—could provide measurable benefits for people with moderate forms of this condition.

Picture of a conch shell and researcher demonstrating practice of shankh blowing. (CREDIT: Krishna K Sharma)

Testing a Traditional Technique

The trial, led by Dr. Krishna K. Sharma from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute in Jaipur, set out to test whether conch blowing could strengthen airway muscles. The study followed 30 adults with moderate sleep apnea between 2022 and 2024. Participants ranged in age from 19 to 65.

Volunteers were split into two groups. One group practiced blowing into a conch shell, while the other performed structured deep breathing exercises. Both groups were trained at the clinic and then practiced at home for at least 15 minutes, five days a week, over six months.

Each participant underwent overnight sleep studies known as polysomnography. These tests measured breathing interruptions, oxygen levels, and other markers of sleep quality. They were also surveyed on how well they slept and how tired they felt during the day.

The results were striking. People who practiced the conch technique had four to five fewer breathing pauses each hour compared to the deep breathing group. They also reported a 34% drop in daytime sleepiness and showed higher oxygen levels at night.

How Conch Blowing Works

The conch shell, or shankh, is blown with a forceful and controlled breath. The technique requires a deep inhalation followed by a long exhalation through tight lips. This produces strong vibrations and creates airflow resistance. According to Dr. Sharma, this unique pattern may strengthen muscles in the throat and soft palate, areas prone to collapse in sleep apnea. The spiral shape of the shell could also enhance the acoustic and mechanical effects, stimulating muscles further.

“The way the shankh is blown is quite distinctive,” he explained. “It creates vibrations and resistance that strengthen airway muscles, which helps prevent collapse during sleep.” This natural exercise may offer a non-invasive and affordable alternative for people unable to tolerate CPAP machines. Unlike devices or drugs, it relies only on disciplined practice and consistency.

A small randomized controlled trial suggests that regularly blowing a conch shell, an ancient yogic breathing practice known as shankh blowing, may ease symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Looking Beyond Machines

For years, CPAP has been the gold standard for treating sleep apnea. Yet studies show that many patients stop using it within the first year because of discomfort. Alternatives like oral appliances or surgery exist but can be expensive and carry risks. Shankh blowing stands out as a low-cost, low-risk practice. “For people living with sleep apnea, especially those who find CPAP uncomfortable, unaffordable, or inaccessible, our findings offer a promising alternative,” said Dr. Sharma.

He and his colleagues plan to expand their work into larger trials across multiple hospitals. These future studies will test whether the benefits hold in more severe cases and across different populations. Researchers also want to measure long-term changes in airway muscle tone, oxygen levels, and overall sleep health.

Global Perspectives on New Therapies

Experts outside the study are cautiously optimistic. Professor Sophia Schiza, head of the European Respiratory Society’s group on sleep disordered breathing at the University of Crete, praised the approach. She noted that patients often seek new options beyond machines. “This is an intriguing study that shows the ancient practice of shankh blowing could potentially offer a treatment by targeting muscle training,” she said. “A larger study will help provide more evidence for this intervention.”

Conch shell blowing is a traditional yogic breathing exercise that generates sustained exhalation and vibrations, which may strengthen upper airway muscles and improve respiratory function. (CREDIT: CC BY 3.0 US)

She emphasized that sleep apnea remains a global health concern. Beyond sleepiness and snoring, it can shorten lives through its links to cardiovascular disease. Adding new tools to the treatment arsenal could improve patient outcomes.

The Science of Ancient Practices

The idea of blending traditional practices with modern medicine is gaining momentum. Breathing techniques from yoga and meditation are being studied for their effects on stress, lung health, and even immunity. Conch blowing adds another layer, combining physical exercise with acoustic and mechanical stimulation.

Some researchers believe this could serve as a model for other non-invasive therapies that strengthen the body naturally. The challenge will be proving effectiveness through large, controlled trials and ensuring safe, standardized training methods.

What It Means for Patients

For now, the findings remain preliminary. With only 30 participants, the study was small. Still, the improvements were clear enough to inspire further research. For patients tired of restless nights and bulky machines, the idea of using a conch shell as therapy may sound unusual—but it may also be worth a try under medical guidance.

Dr. Sharma hopes that more people will see value in ancient practices that can be tested with scientific methods. “This is a small study, but we are now planning a larger trial,” he said. “We’re particularly interested in comparing shankh blowing with standard treatments like CPAP, and in examining its potential help in more severe forms of sleep apnea.”

The early evidence suggests that a practice rooted in tradition may one day complement, or even reduce reliance on, modern machines. For millions living with interrupted sleep and daytime exhaustion, that possibility could change lives.

Research findings are available online in the journal ERJ Open Research.

