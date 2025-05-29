People with sleep apnea are at higher risk for Parkinson’s disease

Early use of CPAP within two years of a sleep apnea diagnosis may lower the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. (CREDIT: iStock)

People diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea may face more than just poor sleep and tired mornings. A new study finds they are also more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. But there is a hopeful note: early treatment with a common therapy called CPAP could help lower that risk.

How Sleep Apnea Affects the Brain

Sleep apnea happens when muscles in your throat relax too much during sleep. This blocks your airway, making it hard to breathe. People often wake up many times through the night without even realizing it. This interrupted breathing lowers oxygen levels in the blood, which may stress the brain over time.

The brain needs steady oxygen to work well. When oxygen drops again and again each night, it may lead to long-term damage. Studies already show untreated sleep apnea raises the risk of heart attack and stroke. Now, this latest research adds Parkinson’s disease to the list of concerns.

CPAP therapy soon after sleep apnea diagnosis may lower Parkinson’s disease risk, new research shows. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Looking at the Numbers

The study took a deep dive into more than 20 years of medical records. Researchers from the American Academy of Neurology examined health data from over 1.6 million veterans who had sleep apnea and nearly 10 million who did not. They tracked how many people from both groups developed Parkinson’s disease.

At first, the numbers didn’t show a huge difference. About 3.4% of those with sleep apnea got Parkinson’s within five years. That compared to 3.8% of those without sleep apnea. But these early results needed a closer look. Differences in age, smoking habits, and other health conditions could affect the outcome.

To make the data fairer, the team adjusted the numbers for things like age, gender, and smoking. Once they did this, they found something more telling. People with sleep apnea had 1.8 more cases of Parkinson’s per 1,000 people than those without the sleep condition.

“This is a small but real increase in risk,” said Dr. Gregory D. Scott, the study’s lead author and a neurologist at the VA Portland Health Care System in Oregon. “But the good news is that people can take action.”

CPAP May Help Cut the Risk

One way to treat sleep apnea is with a CPAP machine. CPAP stands for continuous positive airway pressure. It uses pressurized air delivered through a mask to keep your airway open during sleep. This helps maintain steady breathing and oxygen flow.

In this study, about 10% of the sleep apnea patients had records showing they were given a CPAP device. The researchers then split those people into two groups—those who received a CPAP machine within two years of their diagnosis, and those who got it later.

People with untreated sleep apnea showed 1.8 more cases of Parkinson’s per 1,000 than those without the disorder. (CREDIT: Adobe Stock)

The results were clear. People who started using CPAP within two years of diagnosis had much lower rates of Parkinson’s. In fact, early CPAP use was linked to 2.3 fewer cases of Parkinson’s per 1,000 people compared to those who never used it. That drop did not show up in people who started CPAP after the two-year window. Their risk looked almost the same as those who didn’t use CPAP at all.

“It is encouraging to know that while obstructive sleep apnea may increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease, treating it right away with CPAP may reduce that risk,” said Dr. Scott.

More Research Still Needed

While the study offers hope, it also has limits. The researchers could see who had been given a CPAP machine. But they couldn’t confirm how often people actually used it. CPAP only works when used every night, as prescribed. That’s why Dr. Scott says future studies should follow people more closely and for a longer time after diagnosis.

Obstructive sleep apnea is common, especially among older adults and people with other health problems. Doctors already warn about the risks it poses to the heart. Now, this new evidence suggests it could also hurt the brain.

CPAP therapy helps keep airways open during sleep, supporting steady oxygen flow to protect brain health. (CREDIT: Adobe Stock)

What This Means for You

If you have sleep apnea, it’s important to take it seriously. Waking up often during the night may seem like just a nuisance. But over time, it may raise your chance of getting a serious brain disease.

The early use of CPAP may help protect your brain. While it may take time to get used to the device, sticking with it could make a big difference. Starting CPAP soon after diagnosis may not just help you sleep better—it could also help you stay healthier in the long run.

If you're unsure whether you have sleep apnea, pay attention to the signs. Loud snoring, gasping for air while sleeping, and feeling very tired during the day are all clues. If you notice them, talk to a doctor. Testing and treatment could lead to better sleep and a better future.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.