Ancient egg discovery in Antarctica reshapes marine reptile evolution

A football-sized fossil egg found in Antarctica reshapes our understanding of ancient marine reptiles and their reproduction. (CREDIT: Francisco Hueichaleo)

A fossilized egg unearthed in Antarctica has rewritten the narrative of ancient marine reptiles and their reproduction. This 68-million-year-old soft-shelled egg, as large as a football, stands as the largest of its kind ever found.

Its discovery challenges previous assumptions about how ancient reptiles and dinosaurs reproduced, shedding light on their mysterious evolutionary pathways.

The egg, identified as Antarcticoolithus bradyi (“delayed Antarctic stone egg”), was first discovered in 2011 by a team of Chilean researchers.

Found near the remains of a giant mosasaur, Kaikaifilu hervei, this extraordinary specimen puzzled scientists for years before revealing its secrets. Measuring about 11 inches long and 8 inches wide, it is the second-largest egg ever discovered, rivaled only by the extinct Madagascan elephant bird’s hard-shelled egg.

This fossilized egg was laid by Mussaurus, a long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur that grew to 20 feet in length. (CREDIT: Diego Pol)

Initially dubbed "The Thing" by researchers due to its deflated football-like appearance, the egg defied classification. Julia Clarke, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Texas at Austin, was instrumental in identifying the egg's significance. "There's no known egg like this," Clarke remarked. "It is exceptional in both size and structure."

Unlike the thick, porous shells of most dinosaur eggs, A. bradyi had a thin, smooth shell akin to those of modern lizards and snakes. This discovery pushed the boundaries of what scientists believed possible for soft-shelled eggs.

“It is from an animal the size of a large dinosaur, but it is completely unlike a dinosaur egg,” said Lucas Legendre, lead researcher on the study and postdoctoral researcher at UT Austin.

The Case for a Mosasaur Parent

While no embryonic remains were preserved within the egg, its proximity to K. hervei remains led researchers to suspect a mosasaur parent. Mosasaurs, aquatic reptiles related to modern lizards and snakes, dominated the oceans during the late Cretaceous period.

An analysis comparing the body sizes and eggs of 259 modern reptiles suggested that the mother of A. bradyi was at least 23 feet long, excluding the tail. This aligns with the size of K. hervei, whose remains were found just 660 feet away. Moreover, the fossilized egg was discovered alongside remnants of baby mosasaurs and plesiosaurs, indicating the region may have been a nursery for marine reptiles.

The idea of mosasaurs laying eggs challenges the long-held belief that these creatures gave live birth. Clarke explained, "This discovery shows their reproductive mode may have been similar to some modern lizards and snakes, with a very thin eggshell from which the baby emerges almost immediately."

Soft-shelled eggs, like A. bradyi, rarely fossilize due to their delicate structure. However, their presence reveals much about the evolution of reproduction among reptiles and dinosaurs. A related study published alongside the A. bradyi findings suggested that early dinosaur eggs were also soft-shelled.

Paleobiologist Darla Zelenitsky, an expert on fossilized eggs, called the findings “pretty spectacular.” Her research uncovered soft-shelled dinosaur eggs from species like Protoceratops and Mussaurus, reinforcing the idea that soft-shelled eggs were more common in ancient species than previously thought.

An artist’s rendering of a pair of mosasaurs and their egg. (CREDIT: Francisco Hueichaleo)

For decades, scientists struggled to explain the scarcity of dinosaur eggs in the fossil record. Mark Norell, chair of the American Museum of Natural History’s paleontology division, noted, “The assumption has always been that the ancestral dinosaur egg was hard-shelled. These findings prove otherwise.”

How Were the Eggs Laid?

The method by which A. bradyi was laid remains a topic of debate. One hypothesis suggests that, like modern sea snakes, mosasaurs laid their eggs in the water, allowing them to hatch almost immediately. Alternatively, they might have deposited eggs on beaches, with hatchlings navigating to the ocean much like baby sea turtles.

However, the sheer size and weight of mosasaurs make this scenario unlikely. Clarke speculated, “We can’t exclude the idea that they shoved their tail end up on shore because nothing like this has ever been discovered.”

A diagram showing the Antarcticoolithus bradyi egg, its parts and size relative to an adult human. (CREDIT: Legendre et al)

The implications of A. bradyi extend beyond mosasaurs. These findings emphasize the diversity of reptilian reproduction and the evolutionary transition from soft to hard-shelled eggs. Hard-shelled eggs likely evolved independently at least three times in dinosaurs, offering better protection and preserving embryonic development.

Matteo Fabbri, a study coauthor and researcher at Yale University, explained, “From an evolutionary perspective, this makes much more sense than previous hypotheses. Up to this point, people just got stuck using modern crocodiles and birds to understand dinosaurs.”

The fossilized egg also reinforces the importance of Antarctica as a paleontological treasure trove. Its preservation in such a harsh environment underscores the region's potential for future discoveries. Legendre expressed hope, saying, “We are currently expanding our dataset to better understand the evolution of reptilian eggs as a whole.”

Well-preserved Protoceratops embryos included six nearly complete skeletons. (CREDIT: M. Ellison/AMNH)

A New Chapter in Paleontology

The A. bradyi discovery not only challenges established theories about marine reptile reproduction but also adds to the growing body of evidence that ancient eggs were more diverse in structure and function than previously believed. Researchers aim to return to Antarctica to unearth more fossils and refine their understanding of ancient ecosystems.

Clarke summed up the significance of the find: “These fossils really change our thinking about the lifestyles of extinct animals.”

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.