Ancient Greek Temple of Poseidon finally found after 2,600 Years

Drone photo of the 2023 excavation at the Poseidon sanctuary of Kleidi-Samikon. (CREDIT: OeAW – OeAI / Marie Kräker)

In the Western Peloponnese, archaeologists have unearthed a monumental discovery that reshapes the understanding of ancient Greek religious practices. Near the coastal village of Samikon, a sprawling temple complex, believed to be dedicated to Poseidon, the god of the sea, earthquakes, and horses, has come to light.

This find not only sheds light on the region’s ancient religious life but also highlights the cultural and strategic significance of Poseidon’s worship in the Greek world.

Poseidon: God of the Sea and Earthquakes

In Greek mythology, Poseidon was a central figure, one of the twelve Olympian gods who ruled from Mount Olympus. As the god of the sea, he was both revered and feared by sailors, who prayed for calm waters and safe journeys.

3D model of the excavated area of the temple at Kleidi-Samikon, view from south, in the foreground the foundations of the temple front, in the middle the excavated column base. (CREDIT: ÖAW - ÖAI/Marie Kräker)

Poseidon’s power extended beyond the sea; he was also known as the "Earthshaker," capable of causing devastating earthquakes. His trident, a three-pronged spear, was his signature weapon and a symbol of his authority.

Poseidon’s influence was vast. He was worshipped not only for his dominion over the seas but also for his role in ensuring bountiful fishing, controlling storms, and even governing freshwater springs. His association with horses made him particularly important in regions where equestrian culture thrived.

Temples dedicated to Poseidon often became significant centers of worship, drawing pilgrims from across the ancient Greek world.

The ancient Greeks built temples to honor their gods and ensure their favor. Temples served as places of worship, housing statues of deities, and storing offerings made by devotees.

For Poseidon, temples were often located near the sea or other bodies of water, emphasizing his connection to the aquatic world. These sanctuaries also functioned as centers for festivals and rituals, which included sacrifices and processions.

In regions like the Peloponnese, where maritime trade and fishing were crucial, Poseidon’s favor was seen as essential for prosperity. Temples dedicated to him were not only religious hubs but also symbols of a community’s dependence on the sea.

Rediscovering the Poseidon Sanctuary at Samikon

The temple complex at Kleidi-Samikon, first uncovered in 2022, has proven to be one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in recent years. Initially identified through geophysical surveys, the structure far exceeded early expectations in both size and complexity. Measuring 28 meters in length and over 9 meters in width, it consists of two main rooms, a vestibule, and possibly a rear hall.

An aerial scan shows the 2,600-year-old temple of Poseidon in Samikon. (CREDIT: Austrian Academy of Sciences)

Birgitta Eder, head of the Athens branch of the Austrian Archaeological Institute, highlighted the temple’s unique design: “We are looking at an Archaic temple consisting of two main rooms. The ground plan of the temple is unusual. So far we know of no comparable buildings.”

This architectural peculiarity has led to much speculation. Some experts believe the dual-room layout might indicate a temple dedicated to two deities. Others suggest it could have served as a meeting place for the Triphylian League, a coalition of nearby cities with shared religious and cultural practices.

A History Written in Stone and Clay

The temple’s history spans several centuries and reflects the changing tides of Greek culture. Built in the 6th century BCE during the Archaic period, it underwent significant renovations in the 4th century BCE.

The column base has deep foundations and carried one of the inner central supports of a large roof that spanned the building. (CREDIT: ÖAW - ÖAI/Marie Kräker)

Erofili-Iris Kolia, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Elis, explained the structural changes: “The old roof tiles were evenly applied as a subfloor for the new floor. They served as insulation against groundwater and to stabilize the floor. Something that still works today.”

Pottery fragments found at the site help date these modifications, linking them to both the Archaic and early Hellenistic periods. These artifacts, along with architectural features, provide valuable insights into the temple’s long history of use and renovation.

Several remarkable artifacts have been uncovered at the site, each offering a glimpse into ancient rituals and practices. One of the most significant finds is a large marble basin, or perirrhanterion, used for ritual purification.

Discovered in fragments, the basin measures over one meter in diameter and was repaired with iron clamps in antiquity. Recent excavations have allowed archaeologists to nearly reconstruct the basin, showcasing its importance in religious ceremonies.

A bronze tablet found at the ancient temple in Samikon. (CREDIT: ÖAW / ÖAI M. Kräker)

Another fascinating discovery is a bronze plaque bearing an inscription. While the plaque remains too fragile to read, X-ray imaging has revealed parts of the text. “Initial X-ray images show parts of an extensive inscription,” Eder noted, suggesting that once deciphered, the plaque could provide invaluable information about the sanctuary’s history and its role in the community.

The sanctuary’s location near Samikon aligns with descriptions provided by the ancient historian Strabo. In his work Geographica, Strabo described a Poseidon temple situated in a “grove of wild olive trees” near the sea. The temple’s coastal location, close to what was once the ancient fortress of Samikon, underscores its strategic and religious significance.

This sanctuary likely served as a regional hub for the Triphylian League, which comprised several cities in the area. These cities shared a common religious and cultural identity, with the Poseidon sanctuary acting as a focal point for their communal activities.

Ongoing Excavations and Future Discoveries

Recent excavations have revealed additional structures surrounding the temple, including a double-walled boundary believed to provide flood protection. Clearing vegetation around the site has uncovered more clues, and archaeologists hope to find other elements of the sanctuary, such as altars, treasure houses, and pathways.

Preliminary reconstruction of the ground plan of the temple of Kleidi-Samikon, 2023. (CREDIT: ÖAW - ÖAI/Georg Ladstätter)

Funding for the project comes from the Gerda Henkel Foundation, with support from the Austrian Archaeological Institute and the Greek Ministry of Culture.

The collaborative effort involves experts from Austria, Germany, and Greece, highlighting the international interest in preserving and understanding this ancient site.

For centuries, the sanctuary of Poseidon was considered little more than a legend, kept alive through ancient texts and local lore. Its rediscovery has transformed it from myth into history. The temple stands as a testament to the enduring power of human belief and the rich cultural heritage of ancient Greece.

As archaeologists continue to explore the site, they aim to uncover more about the sanctuary’s role in the region’s religious and political life. Each new discovery brings us closer to understanding how ancient Greeks lived, worshipped, and connected with the divine.

