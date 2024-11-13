Ancient scientific tool shared by Muslims and Jews uncovered after 1,000 years

Dr Federica Gigante examining the rare 11th-century Islamic Verona astrolabe revealing centuries of scientific collaboration across cultures in Spain, North Africa, and Italy. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

The discovery of an 11th-century Islamic astrolabe in Verona, Italy, has captivated historians and scientists alike.

With inscriptions in both Arabic and Hebrew, it’s not just a rare artifact but a testament to centuries of scientific collaboration among Muslims, Jews, and Christians. It’s one of the oldest known examples of such an instrument and among a mere handful in existence.

Astrolabes were the medieval equivalent of smartphones—versatile tools capable of calculating time, mapping stars, and even casting horoscopes. This particular astrolabe, dubbed the “Verona astrolabe,” reflects the vibrant intellectual exchanges of its time.

The astrolabe, found in the Fondazione Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo, was studied by Dr. Federica Gigante from Cambridge University. She first spotted its image online and was immediately intrigued. "The museum hadn’t conducted an in-depth study of the object," Dr. Gigante explained. "It’s now the single most important item in their collection."

The Verona astrolabe. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

Upon examining the instrument in person, Dr. Gigante noted its finely engraved Arabic inscriptions and faint Hebrew script, barely visible except in certain lighting. "At first, I thought I was imagining it," she said. "But as I looked closer, I saw more and more. It was exhilarating."

Andalusian Origins

Dr. Gigante, an expert in Islamic scientific instruments, identified the astrolabe’s origin as Andalusian Spain. Specific design elements and inscriptions tied it to the Muslim-ruled Al-Andalus region in the 11th century. One side of its plate is marked for the latitude of Cordoba, while the other references Toledo, both major cultural hubs during that period.

The inscriptions suggest the instrument was likely crafted in Toledo, then a melting pot of Muslim, Jewish, and Christian scholars. Its design includes Muslim prayer lines to help users maintain their daily prayer schedule.

An additional inscription, translated from Arabic, credits its creation to an individual named Isḥāq, with the craftsmanship attributed to Yūnus. These names, Isaac and Jonah in English, hint at Jewish ties, possibly linking the astrolabe to a Sephardi Jewish community where Arabic was widely spoken.

Another plate, added later, features markings for North African latitudes. This implies the astrolabe was used in regions like Morocco or Egypt, broadening its geographical significance.

Hebrew Additions and Italian Legacy

What sets this astrolabe apart are the Hebrew inscriptions, which were added in stages. Some are deeply etched, while others appear hastily scratched. These modifications suggest its journey extended beyond Spain and North Africa, eventually reaching Jewish communities in Italy.

Dr. Gigante explained, "These Hebrew inscriptions indicate the object was used within Italy’s Jewish diaspora, where Arabic was less understood, and Hebrew was preferred." One of these additions references latitude "34 and a half," an unusual phrasing that points to an engraver unfamiliar with astronomy.

This area of the Verona astrolabe features inscriptions in Arabic, Hebrew and Western numerals. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

The astrolabe’s Hebrew modifications align with the teachings of Abraham Ibn Ezra, a 12th-century Jewish polymath. Ibn Ezra’s treatise on astrolabes, written in Verona in 1146, emphasized verifying instruments’ accuracy. His work suggests astrolabes were already well-known in Verona’s Jewish community, further supporting the artifact’s historical path.

Correcting the Incorrect

Interestingly, the astrolabe features later corrections not just in Hebrew but in Western numerals. These additions, likely made in Verona for Latin or Italian speakers, attempt to adjust latitude values.

However, many of these corrections were inaccurate. For example, a scratched correction near Medinaceli’s latitude reads “42” and “40,” differing from the original Arabic value, which was closer to the actual modern value.

This part of the astrolabe features inscriptions in Arabic and Hebrew. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

"This reveals how knowledge transfer wasn’t always seamless," Dr. Gigante noted. "The original Arabic inscriptions were often more precise than the later modifications."

One of the astrolabe’s standout features is its rete—a perforated disk mapping the stars. It’s among the earliest known examples made in Spain and shares similarities with a Byzantine astrolabe from 1062.

The rete’s star positions align with the late 11th century, confirming its medieval origins. "This precision highlights the advanced astronomical knowledge of its creators," Dr. Gigante remarked.

A Storied Journey

By the 17th century, the astrolabe had entered the collection of Ludovico Moscardo, a nobleman from Verona. It eventually passed to the Miniscalchi family, who founded a museum in 1990 to preserve such treasures.

The rotating plate (the rete of the astrolabe) represents the night sky, with stars and important celestial circles marked on it. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

"This object embodies Islamic, Jewish, and European histories," Dr. Gigante concluded. "Its story can’t be confined to one culture or region."

The Verona astrolabe stands as a symbol of cross-cultural scientific exchange, demonstrating how knowledge transcends borders and beliefs.

More about astrolabes

Astrolabes are ancient scientific instruments used for solving problems related to time and the position of the stars. They were widely used in astronomy, navigation, and astrology from classical antiquity through the Renaissance.

Key Features and Uses:

Structure:

An astrolabe typically consists of a flat disk (the mater ) with a pivoting pointer (the alidade ). Over the mater, a rotating plate (the rete ) represents the night sky, with stars and important celestial circles marked on it.

) with a pivoting pointer (the ). Over the mater, a rotating plate (the ) represents the night sky, with stars and important celestial circles marked on it. Beneath the rete are engraved plates corresponding to different latitudes, allowing the user to adjust for their geographical location.

Functions:

Determining Time: Astrolabes help calculate time based on the position of the sun or stars.

Astrolabes help calculate time based on the position of the sun or stars. Locating Celestial Bodies: They can be used to find and predict the positions of stars, planets, and the sun.

They can be used to find and predict the positions of stars, planets, and the sun. Altitude and Azimuth Measurement: They measure the altitude of a star or the sun above the horizon and its azimuth along the horizon.

They measure the altitude of a star or the sun above the horizon and its azimuth along the horizon. Navigation: Sailors used astrolabes to determine their latitude while at sea.

Sailors used astrolabes to determine their latitude while at sea. Religious Applications: In Islamic cultures, astrolabes helped determine prayer times and the direction of Mecca (qibla).

Historical Significance:

The earliest astrolabes date back to around 150 BCE, attributed to Greek astronomer Hipparchus.

They became more sophisticated in the Islamic Golden Age, with scholars like Al-Zarqali refining their design.

By the medieval period, astrolabes were used extensively in Europe, blending scientific and religious applications.

Legacy:

The astrolabe influenced the development of other scientific instruments, such as the sextant and modern analog computers.

Today, they are admired for their intricate design and craftsmanship and are considered a symbol of early scientific ingenuity.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.