Antibody spray breakthrough could prevent hay fever and asthma

A new scientific discovery is offering a promising breakthrough for people struggling with hay fever and asthma triggered by pollen. Scientists have found a way to stop allergic reactions caused by mugwort pollen, not through injections or pills, but by delivering a special antibody directly into the nose. This simple method could change how allergies are treated, making it easier, faster, and more personal.

A Rising Allergy Crisis

Across Europe and many parts of Asia, pollen allergies are on the rise. Around 40% of the population now suffers from symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes, and trouble breathing during allergy season. These reactions lead to the loss of over 100 million school and work days each year.

This increase in hay fever can’t be fully explained by genetics or general health. Scientists believe it's driven by modern lifestyle changes, such as better hygiene, more use of antibiotics and antiseptics, poor diet, and exposure to pollution. The worsening climate crisis is also thought to be a major factor, affecting pollen production and distribution.

A new nasal spray using monoclonal antibodies may stop hay fever symptoms before they start—tested successfully in mice. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Among the worst offenders is Artemisia vulgaris, also known as mugwort. In central Asia and parts of Europe, mugwort is the most common cause of pollen allergies. Up to 15% of people with hay fever in those regions are allergic to it.

But now, researchers have developed a new method that might finally bring fast and lasting relief. A team led by Prof. Kaissar Tabynov at the International Center for Vaccinology in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has created an antibody that, when sprayed into the nose, blocks the effects of mugwort pollen before symptoms begin.

Local Protection, Global Potential

For decades, allergen-specific immunotherapy (AIT) has been the main approach to treating allergies. It involves slowly exposing a person to increasing doses of the allergen until their immune system becomes less sensitive. But this treatment doesn’t work for everyone, especially people with severe or unusual allergic responses.

Related Stories

More recently, scientists have turned to allergen-specific monoclonal antibodies, known as mAbs. These are lab-made proteins that can be designed to block allergens directly or interfere with the immune response. Most of these treatments, however, require injections into the bloodstream. That can be painful, costly, and slow to act.

The new antibody developed by Tabynov’s team takes a different route. Instead of being injected, it’s sprayed inside the nose, where it forms what the researchers call a “molecular shield.”

“Our method acts immediately and locally at the lining of the nose, by neutralizing the allergen on contact,” explained Tabynov. “This not only prevents IgE antibodies from being activated, but may also reduce inflammation through other mechanisms, such as calming immune cell responses and promoting regulatory pathways.”

Study design. The schematic illustration shows the sensitization of mice with Artemisia vulgaris pollen extract (A), intranasal pretreatment with the monoclonal antibody XA19 and following subsequent allergen challenge (B). (CREDIT: Kaissar Tabynov, et al.)

From Mice to Medicine

To develop this antibody, scientists first immunized mice by injecting them with mugwort pollen. This caused their immune systems to produce antibodies targeting the pollen. The mice were then humanely euthanized so their spleens could be harvested, allowing researchers to isolate white blood cells responsible for creating those antibodies.

Scientists fused white blood cells with lab-grown cancer cells from mice with multiple myeloma, creating hybrid cells called hybridomas. These immortal cells produce only one type of antibody—hence the name monoclonal antibody. Of the five hybridomas, one cell line, XA19, stood out for producing the strongest antibody against mugwort.

Then came the real test. Scientists applied purified XA19 antibodies to the noses of five mice already sensitized to mugwort pollen. These mice had been trained to develop an allergic response. Another five sensitized mice received a placebo, while a third group of healthy mice received no treatment or sensitization.

Efficacy of intranasal pretreatment with anti-A. vulgaris pollen mAb in reducing clinical and pathological respiratory signs in sensitized mice after allergen challenge. (CREDIT: Kaissar Tabynov, et al.)

Three weeks later, all the mice inhaled aerosolized mugwort pollen under anesthesia and received pollen extract in the nose. Scientists carefully recorded and compared their reactions.

The XA19-treated mice showed milder allergy symptoms. Their ears swelled less, they rubbed their noses less often, and their lungs maintained full capacity. Swelling in the nostrils also dropped. Inside their lungs, levels of two inflammation-promoting molecules, called cytokines, decreased. The results show that XA19 antibodies blocked allergic reactions in both the upper airways and lungs.

What Comes Next?

Although this success was limited to mice, researchers believe the same method could eventually help humans who suffer from pollen-triggered allergies. “This is the first time a monoclonal antibody designed to block a specific pollen allergen has been delivered directly into the nose, and been shown to protect against allergy symptoms in the upper and lower airways,” said Tabynov.

Comparison of lung cytokine profiles in sensitized mice with or without intranasal anti-A. vulgaris pollen mAb pretreatment following allergen challenge. (CREDIT: Kaissar Tabynov, et al.)

The team now plans to adapt the mouse antibody for use in humans—a process called "humanization." They must also conduct more safety and effectiveness studies before beginning human trials. If all goes well and they get enough support, trials could start within two or three years. Releasing the treatment to the public would likely take another five to seven years.

“In the future, similar antibodies could be developed for other major pollen allergens, such as ragweed or grass,” added Tabynov. “This opens the door to a new generation of precision allergy treatments that are fast-acting, needle-free, and tailored to individual allergen sensitivities.” If successful, this approach could make allergy treatment not only more effective but also far more convenient. Instead of weeks or months of allergy shots, patients might one day protect themselves with just a quick nasal spray.

As climate change continues to drive allergy rates higher, and as more people struggle with severe or untreatable symptoms, this kind of innovation could bring relief to millions. And with further development, it may also help scientists unlock new ways to stop the immune system from overreacting in other diseases.

Research findings are available online in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.