Oxford physicists create a new kind of Schrödinger’s cat

Oxford physicists created exotic quantum superpositions in a trapped ion, opening new paths for quantum computing and sensing. (CREDIT: Department of Physics, University of Oxford)

Quantum mechanics is full of states that seem to defy ordinary sense, but one of its strangest ideas has usually been built from fairly familiar pieces. At the University of Oxford, physicists have now shown they can assemble Schrödinger’s cat-like superpositions from far more exotic quantum ingredients. This produces a new class of states in the motion of a single trapped ion.

That matters because the usual picture of a quantum superposition, a qubit that is both 0 and 1, is only the beginning. Many quantum systems are not limited to two possibilities. A harmonic oscillator is the mathematical model used for systems such as light, vibrations, and the motion of trapped particles. It can occupy many energy levels and support much richer forms of quantum behavior.

The Oxford team used that larger playground to build superpositions that go beyond the standard “cat state,” where two coherent wave packets sit in opposition. Instead, they made superpositions from components that were already strongly nonclassical. These included squeezed, trisqueezed, and quadsqueezed motional states.

“This approach gave us a tool to sculpt the quantum superposition into almost any shape,” said lead author Dr Sebastian Saner of the University of Oxford’s Department of Physics.

Reconstructed Wigner function of a superposition of two trisqueezed states; its sixfold rotational symmetry and regions of Wigner negativity reveal highly non-classical quantum interference in the ion’s motion. (CREDIT: Department of Physics, University of Oxford)

A trapped ion becomes a much richer quantum system

The experiment centered on a single strontium ion held in a three-dimensional Paul trap. In that setup, the ion offers two useful quantum systems at once. Its internal electronic state acts like a spin-based qubit, while its axial motion behaves like a quantum harmonic oscillator.

That hybrid design let the team entangle the ion’s internal state with different possible states of motion. They then used a mid-circuit measurement of the internal state to project the motion into a selected superposition.

In practical terms, the researchers first prepared the ion’s spin in a superposition. They then applied engineered spin-dependent interactions that pushed the motional state into different nonclassical forms depending on the spin. Importantly, a later measurement disentangled the spin from the motion. When the desired outcome appeared, it heralded that the target motional superposition had been created.

The oscillator operated at a frequency of 1.2 MHz. The team worked near the motional ground state, with an average initial occupation of 0.1, and reported a heating rate of 300 quanta per second. Their mid-circuit detection step used a 200-microsecond photon collection window. They also achieved a combined dark-state preparation and measurement fidelity of 0.993.

From squeezed motion to stranger cats

The first set of demonstrations focused on superpositions built from two generalized squeezed states. For the case called squeezing, labeled k = 2, the two components were squeezed along orthogonal axes. The team also pushed the method to higher-order nonlinear interactions. As a result, they generated trisqueezed states for k = 3 and quadsqueezed states for k = 4.

Generation of superpositions with arbitrary constituents. (CREDIT: Physical Review X)

To confirm what they had made, the researchers reconstructed the states using tomography. They measured the characteristic function of the oscillator and used a Fourier transform to infer the Wigner distribution. This method is a standard way of visualizing quantum states in phase space.

Those reconstructions showed the hallmarks the team was looking for: interference patterns and regions of Wigner negativity. Both are signs that the states cannot be understood as ordinary classical mixtures.

The odd superpositions, in particular, carried large amounts of Wigner negativity. According to the paper, that feature is important because continuous-variable quantum computation needs strongly nonclassical states to achieve an advantage over classical simulation.

The researchers compared their states with Fock states and conventional cat states. They found that, for a fixed average Fock-state occupation and neglecting decoherence effects, the superpositions created here showed larger Wigner logarithmic negativity.

Control over phase, strength, and interactions

One of the strongest parts of the work was not just that the team made unusual states, but that they could tune them. By changing the experimental settings, they controlled the relative orientation of squeezing axes. Moreover, they also controlled the size of each constituent and the spacing between components.

They extended the system from a qubit to a qutrit, using a third internal level of the ion. That let them temporarily “hide” one already-created constituent while generating another, then bring the pieces back together into a superposition. With that sequence, they could combine states produced by different interactions rather than just mirror images of the same one.

Wigner function for squeezing assuming either an ideal system or considering realistic system parameters (starting state n¯=0.1 and heating rate of n¯˙=300 quanta/s). (CREDIT: Physical Review X)

In one example, they made a superposition of two squeezed states with variable orientation. In another, they controlled the squeezing magnitude of one constituent while holding the other fixed. Additionally, they combined a squeezed state with a trisqueezed state, showing that the constituents could come from different nonlinear processes altogether.

The protocol can also be extended further. By adding a spin-dependent displacement and a second mid-circuit measurement, the team created a spatially separated cat-like state. In this state, each displaced component was itself already a nonclassical squeezed superposition. That layered structure broadens the kinds of oscillator states that can now be built experimentally.

Why these states could be useful

The work points toward a version of quantum technology that leans more heavily on oscillators than on simple two-level qubits. That is appealing because infinite-dimensional systems can store and process quantum information differently, and in some cases more efficiently.

The paper highlights one example involving error correction. The superpositions created here have nonvanishing Fock-state occupations spaced by 2k, where k is the order of the interaction. As k increases, the spacing increases too, along with visible rotational symmetries in the reconstructed Wigner functions. Those symmetries could support more robust logical qubits.

The authors note a concrete contrast with cat-state encodings. In a two-component cat-state qubit, a single phonon loss can cause an irreparable bit-flip error. However, in a qubit encoding built from a superposition of squeezed states, that same loss can instead push the state outside the code space. This makes the error correctable.

The states could also matter for sensing. The paper points to squeezed superposition states as candidates for displacement sensing, which in trapped ions could be used to detect small electric fields.

Histogram of the fluorescence counts during a readout sequence (200 μs) when preparing the spin in |1s⟩ (dark) or |0s⟩ (bright). (CREDIT: Physical Review X)

Even so, some of the hardest questions remain open. The team notes that finding the best metric for judging how “quantum” such mixed states are is still unresolved. Also, single-number measures such as fidelity do not always capture their full qualitative structure.

“We were really encouraged by our colleagues’ reaction when we showed them what we had made. We believe we’re still scratching the surface of what’s possible, both for practical applications and for understanding these states at a more fundamental level,” said Dr Raghavendra Srinivas, who supervised the work.

Practical implications of the research

This experiment gives physicists a new way to design quantum states in systems that have far more room to work than ordinary qubits. In quantum computing, that could help researchers build encodings that resist some errors more naturally.

In sensing, it could lead to motional states that respond more sharply to tiny disturbances.

And in basic physics, it opens a new platform for testing where the boundary between classical and quantum behavior really lies. This is especially true in oscillator-based systems that may one day include superconducting circuits, cavity-coupled atoms, optical tweezers, nanoparticles, or more massive objects.

Research findings are available online in the journal Physical Review X.

The original story "Oxford physicists create a new kind of Schrödinger’s cat" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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