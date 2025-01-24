Astronomers discover distant galaxy that resembles a young Milky Way

By studying these young star clusters, we can better understand how galaxies like the Milky Way assembled their mass and grew over time. (CREDIT: Victor Boldin)

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) continues to transform our understanding of the universe. By combining its advanced resolution and sensitivity with the magnification power of gravitational lensing, scientists are now able to study galaxies from the universe’s earliest epochs in unprecedented detail.

One such discovery, a galaxy nicknamed the Firefly Sparkle, offers a glimpse into the origins of massive star clusters and galaxy formation.

At a distance that places it just 600 million years after the Big Bang, the Firefly Sparkle represents a young, gas-rich galaxy in its formative stages. This galaxy, observed as part of the Canadian Unbiased Cluster Survey (CANUCS), is strongly lensed by a foreground galaxy cluster, amplifying its light and allowing scientists to examine its intricate structure.

Among its most striking features are ten massive star clusters, which account for roughly half of the galaxy's total mass.

Webb Telescope reveals Firefly Sparkle galaxy’s early star clusters, offering insights into galaxy formation 600 million years after the Big Bang. (CREDIT: NASA, ESA, CSA/ Ralf Crawford (STScI))

These clusters, with individual masses between 100,000 and one million solar masses, have extraordinarily high surface densities exceeding 1,000 solar masses per cubic parsec. Such characteristics surpass those of Milky Way globular clusters and young star clusters in nearby galaxies.

Dr. Lamiya Mowla from Wellesley College and Dr. Kartheik Iyer from Columbia University, lead authors of the study published in Nature, emphasized the importance of these findings.

According to Dr. Iyer, “The resolution and sensitivity of Webb allow us to observe distant objects like the Firefly Sparkle in crisp detail. Strong gravitational lensing magnifies the galaxy, providing a clearer view of its young star clusters.” The Firefly Sparkle galaxy presents a unique opportunity to study the earliest stages of galaxy evolution.

The central star cluster of the Firefly Sparkle exhibits a nebular-dominated spectrum, low metallicity, high gas density, and elevated electron temperatures.

These traits suggest a top-heavy initial mass function, where massive stars dominate the population. Such a formation process contrasts sharply with the star cluster formation seen in nearby galaxies today, offering a rare window into the birth of early galaxies.

The discovery builds on previous research conducted by the CANUCS team. In 2022, the team identified the Sparkler galaxy, which revealed star clusters that were already four billion years old at the time their light reached Earth. Comparing the Firefly Sparkle to the Sparkler galaxy highlights an earlier point in cosmic history.

While the Sparkler galaxy’s clusters resembled toddlers ready to grow into recognizable globular clusters, the Firefly Sparkle’s clusters are embryonic, their ultimate evolutionary path still uncertain.

Dr. Mowla commented on this timeline, stating, “The Firefly Sparkle provides a snapshot of galaxy formation at a stage where processes are still ambiguous. By studying these young star clusters, we can better understand how galaxies like the Milky Way assembled their mass and grew over time.”

The Firefly Sparkle is a redshift zspec = 8.296 ± 0.001 gravitationally magnified arc lensed by the MACS J1423.8 + 2404 cluster. (CREDIT: Nature)

The ability to “weigh” the Firefly Sparkle using Webb’s imaging and spectrophotometric data has also proven significant. With a mass comparable to that of the Milky Way during its infancy, the Firefly Sparkle serves as a benchmark for understanding how galaxies acquired their current sizes and star counts.

Some models suggest galaxies grow primarily through slow internal processes, while others propose that mergers and accretion play a dominant role. Evidence from the Firefly Sparkle supports the latter, as it shows both intrinsic star formation and contributions from smaller galaxies combining into larger systems.

For astronomers, the Firefly Sparkle is a goldmine of information. Witnessing the formation of star clusters that could evolve into today’s globular clusters is both remarkable and mind-expanding.

“Seeing these clusters form so early in the universe’s history gives us a chance to trace the evolutionary paths of galaxies,” said Dr. Iyer. He noted that the study of these systems allows researchers to test theoretical models of galaxy formation and refine their understanding of cosmic history.

The newly identified galaxy, the Firefly Sparkle, is in the process of assembling and forming stars, and existed about 600 million years after the Big Bang. (CREDIT: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Chris Willott of NRC-Canada, Lamiya Mowla of Wellesley College and Kartheik Iyer of Columbia)

The success of Webb in uncovering the Firefly Sparkle and other distant objects underscores its transformative power. By looking deeper into space and further back in time, the telescope is unveiling secrets of the cosmos that were once thought inaccessible.

Dr. Mowla reflected on this, saying, “Every image and dataset from Webb fills us with a sense of joy and discovery. It’s as if the universe is revealing its deepest secrets, and we’re privileged to witness it.”

The path forward involves finding more galaxies like the Firefly Sparkle and comparing their characteristics. This effort is crucial for confirming the nature of these young star clusters and understanding their development. Canada’s long history of galaxy formation research provides a strong foundation for continued exploration.

With Webb’s capabilities and the dedication of scientists, the future holds immense promise for unraveling the mysteries of our universe’s earliest epochs.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.