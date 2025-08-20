Astronomers find hidden channels of hot gas connecting our solar system to distant stars

When people picture space, they often imagine endless black emptiness dotted with planets and stars. But new research shows that the region surrounding our solar system is far from empty. Instead, it may hold hidden channels of hot gas that connect our neighborhood of the galaxy to distant star systems.

Astronomers from the Max Planck Institute have mapped these strange features using eRosita, a powerful X-ray telescope that orbits nearly a million miles from Earth. Their work suggests that the Sun sits inside a hot bubble carved out by ancient stellar explosions, and that this bubble has openings—almost like tunnels—that extend toward far-off constellations.

Life inside the Local Hot Bubble

Our solar system lies within a zone known as the Local Hot Bubble. It stretches about 300 light-years across and was created 10 to 20 million years ago by a chain of supernova blasts. When massive stars reach the end of their lives, they burn through fuel, collapse, and explode outward with incredible force. These explosions heat surrounding gas to more than a million degrees and sweep away dust, leaving behind large, low-density cavities filled with plasma.

Planck Radiance Map. Comparison of fitted NH and independent estimate of NH from H I and dust measurements. (CREDIT: Astronomy & Astrophysics)

This is the type of environment we live in today. The Sun didn’t form here—it drifted into this bubble just a few million years ago, which is recent compared to the Sun’s age of 4.6 billion years. As Dr. Gabriele Ponti of the Max Planck Institute explains, “Another interesting fact is that the sun must have entered the LHB a few million years ago, a short time compared to the age of the sun. It is purely coincidental that the sun seems to occupy a relatively central position in the LHB as we continuously move through the Milky Way.”

Being inside the bubble means we are surrounded by hot, thin plasma that gives off faint X-ray radiation. Detecting and mapping this glow has been a challenge for decades.

How astronomers mapped the invisible

To trace the shape of the Local Hot Bubble, scientists rely on X-rays. Earth’s atmosphere blocks these rays, so telescopes like eRosita must orbit in space. Launched in 2019 aboard the Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma satellite, eRosita was designed to scan the entire sky for faint, diffuse X-ray emissions.

By analyzing over 2,000 different regions of the sky and combining new measurements with older data from ROSAT, a 1990 German X-ray telescope, researchers created the clearest map yet of our galactic neighborhood. The painstaking work involved dividing the sky into thousands of bins, teasing out faint signals of plasma while filtering away other sources of X-rays such as the solar wind.

One surprising detail stood out: the north and south halves of the bubble show different temperatures. The Galactic South is hotter, while the Galactic North appears cooler. This unevenness hints that the bubble is not completely closed but stretches outward in certain directions.

Discovering the cosmic tunnels

Even more remarkable were the openings that seem to cut through the bubble’s edges. One channel extends toward the constellation Centaurus, while another connects toward Canis Major. These aren’t narrow paths but vast corridors of hot, low-density gas, possibly linking our region to other cavities and star-forming zones.

The background image shows the emission measure of the LHB, which is a proxy of the extent of the LHB and is relevant for discussions on interstellar tunnels and anti-correlation with dust. (CREDIT: Astronomy & Astrophysics)

Dr. Michael Freyberg, also from the Max Planck Institute, noted, “What we didn’t know was the existence of an interstellar tunnel towards Centaurus, which carves a gap in the cooler interstellar medium.” The Canis Major pathway, on the other hand, may stretch all the way to the Gum Nebula, a giant cloud of gas about 1,500 light-years away.

Together, these features hint at something long suspected but never proven: that space is not just dotted with isolated bubbles but connected by a wider network of tunnels carved out by repeated supernovae.

Why supernovas matter

The discovery of these channels helps explain how energy and matter spread across the galaxy. Supernovas don’t just destroy stars; they also set the stage for new ones. The shockwaves they produce push gas and dust outward, compressing material at the edges of bubbles. This pressure can spark the formation of new stars.

This process, called stellar feedback, keeps reshaping the Milky Way. One generation of stars explodes, carving out hot cavities. Those cavities then push material together, creating the seeds of another generation. Over millions of years, the galaxy develops a complex patchwork of star-forming regions, empty pockets, and interconnecting tunnels.

Values of σlogNH used in our spectral fitting, considering only the spatial spread. They were computed using a combination of NHI information from HI4PI and NH2 information inferred from Planck. (CREDIT: Astronomy & Astrophysics)

Our deceptive cosmic backyard

Because the Sun happens to be near the center of the Local Hot Bubble today, it gives the false impression that we live in an unusually calm part of the galaxy. In reality, our neighborhood is the leftover debris field of dramatic events. The bubble is a “supernova graveyard” that bears scars of the stars that exploded millions of years before humans even existed.

The discovery of channels leading away from this region suggests that the bubble is not sealed but open to the wider galaxy. Hot plasma, cosmic rays, and even stellar winds may travel along these corridors, influencing both local and distant environments.

What comes next

The current findings raise as many questions as they answer. How exactly did these tunnels form? How far do they extend? Do they connect multiple star-forming regions across the Milky Way? And what role might they play in shaping magnetic fields, cosmic rays, and even the flow of interstellar dust?

Comparison of our forward-modelled R2/R1 band ratio map with the observation. (CREDIT: Astronomy & Astrophysics)

To tackle these questions, astronomers will need sharper instruments and deeper sky surveys. Future X-ray missions and advanced modeling will refine the map of our surroundings. Each step brings us closer to understanding the larger structure of the galaxy and the role supernovas play in shaping it.

For now, the discovery is a reminder that even in what feels like familiar territory—our own corner of the Milky Way—there are still surprises waiting to be uncovered.

Practical Implications of the Research

Understanding the structure of the Local Hot Bubble and its tunnels has broad importance. For one, it helps scientists better interpret X-ray measurements of the galaxy and beyond. Knowing what portion of the X-ray glow comes from our own neighborhood versus distant sources sharpens studies of the cosmic background and the hot halo of the Milky Way.

These discoveries also shed light on the life cycle of stars. By seeing how supernova explosions sculpt space and trigger new star formation, researchers can build more accurate models of galactic evolution.

For people on Earth, the work may feel abstract, but it connects directly to the story of our origins. The Sun and planets formed from gas and dust shaped by earlier generations of stars. Mapping the tunnels and cavities of our region shows how the galaxy recycles material, eventually giving rise to solar systems like ours.

As technology advances, this knowledge could even help predict how cosmic rays and interstellar dust affect our solar system in the future. The Local Hot Bubble is not just an interesting quirk of the galaxy—it is part of the environment that Earth itself drifts through.

Research findings are available online in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.