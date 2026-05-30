Scientists discover how some people control HIV without daily medication

A new study reveals how antibodies and T cells helped a small group of people control HIV for years after stopping medication. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

For decades, HIV treatment has depended on one hard truth: once medication stops, the virus usually comes roaring back.

Modern antiretroviral drugs can suppress HIV so effectively that many people live long, healthy lives. They can work, raise families and prevent transmission. Yet the virus never fully disappears. It hides deep inside immune cells, waiting for another chance to spread.

Now, researchers from Aarhus University Hospital and international collaborators have uncovered new clues about how a small group of people managed to keep HIV under control for years without daily medication. Their findings suggest the immune system may be capable of doing what medicine alone has struggled to achieve.

The key appears to lie in a powerful partnership between antibodies and T cells.

Summary of assays performed. (CREDIT: Nature Immunology)

“We can see that two branches of the immune system work together to control the virus. One targets one aspect of the virus, the other targets another. Together, they are effective enough to prevent the virus from escaping,” said Professor Ole Schmeltz Søgaard of Aarhus University Hospital.

A Virus That Refuses To Leave

HIV has frustrated scientists because it hides so effectively. Even when blood tests show almost no detectable virus, HIV can remain dormant inside cells. This hidden viral reservoir acts like a long-term survival strategy.

“As long as patients remain on treatment, the disease stays under control. But the virus does not disappear, it hides within the cells,” Søgaard said. “If treatment stops, the virus begins to multiply rapidly. Within just two to three weeks, high levels of virus can be detected in the blood again.”

That reality makes lifelong treatment necessary for nearly everyone living with HIV.

Researchers have spent years searching for what scientists call a “functional cure.” In this scenario, the virus remains inside the body but stays permanently suppressed without medication. It resembles a chess match where the opposing king remains trapped and unable to move.

In rare cases, that may already be happening.

The Patients Who Defied Expectations

The new study followed three individuals known as post-intervention controllers. These are people who received experimental immune-based treatment and later stopped antiretroviral therapy while still keeping HIV suppressed.

Genetically intact/inducible infectious proviruses persist during long-term ART-free virological control. (CREDIT: Nature Immunology)

All three participants received broadly neutralizing antibodies before interrupting treatment. These lab-designed antibodies attach to HIV and block its ability to infect cells.

Two participants remained off medication for more than 6.5 and 7.5 years while maintaining viral levels below 20 copies per milliliter. Both experienced only minor temporary viral “blips.”

A third participant controlled HIV for 2.5 years before the virus eventually rebounded.

The cases stunned researchers because the participants did not possess the known genetic advantages often linked to natural HIV control. Their immune systems appeared to learn a different strategy.

The study showed their viral reservoirs still contained intact and infectious HIV. The virus had not disappeared. Instead, the immune system appeared to pin it down from multiple directions.

Antibodies And T Cells Working Together

Researchers discovered that strong autologous antibodies played a major role. These antibodies were produced by each participant’s own immune system and specifically targeted their personal HIV strain.

In laboratory tests, these antibodies prevented viral growth remarkably well. Their strength reached levels comparable to suppressive drug therapy.

aNAb responses contribute to long-term ART-free virological control. (CREDIT: Nature Immunology)

But antibodies alone were not enough.

The team also found unusually powerful HIV-specific T cells. These immune cells targeted different viral proteins and maintained stable responses for years in the two long-term controllers.

The T cells were “polyfunctional,” meaning they could perform several tasks at once. They released multiple signaling molecules, activated rapidly and showed strong virus-killing activity.

The combination mattered because HIV mutates constantly. If only one immune defense attacks the virus, HIV can often evolve around it. But when antibodies and T cells target different parts simultaneously, escape becomes much harder.

“The key lies in the interaction between antibodies and T cells,” the researchers wrote. “In these patients, the two components attack the virus from different angles, preventing it from evading the immune response.”

The Hidden Virus Still Remained

One of the study’s most surprising findings involved the viral reservoir itself.

Researchers expected long-term controllers might carry unusually tiny reservoirs. Instead, all three participants had measurable stores of intact HIV DNA hidden inside immune cells.

In one participant, researchers detected low-level viral genetic material in blood plasma even during long-term suppression. This suggested the virus still produced some proteins despite remaining clinically controlled.

HIV-1-specific CD8+ and CD4+ T cell responses in PICs are highly polyfunctional during long-term ART-free control. (CREDIT: Nature Immunology)

Yet inflammatory markers stayed low. The immune system appeared balanced rather than chronically activated.

Over time, the viral reservoirs also changed. Intact viral genomes increasingly appeared in inactive regions of human DNA where reactivation becomes less likely.

Many viral copies became clonal, meaning identical infected cells multiplied over time. Still, the virus remained potentially capable of rebounding.

Something active continued suppressing it.

A Rare Glimpse Into HIV Control

To test the power of these immune responses, scientists used mice implanted with immune cells from one long-term controller.

After HIV rebounded in the mice, researchers added CD8 T cells from the same participant. Viral loads dropped dramatically within weeks. Compared with controls, viral levels fell more than 1,000-fold.

When researchers repeated the experiment using immune cells from a person whose HIV progressed normally, the same strong suppression did not occur.

These results provided some of the clearest evidence yet that certain T cell responses can directly control HIV in living systems.

HIV-1-specific CD8+ T cells suppress viral rebound in a HIV-1 participant-derived xenograft model. (CREDIT: Nature Immunology)

“This was scientifically very important,” said postdoctoral researcher Katie Fisher of Aarhus University. “We obtained indirect evidence that what we believed was important truly was.”

When HIV Escaped

The third participant eventually lost viral control after 2.5 years without therapy.

Researchers discovered the rebounding virus carried multiple mutations. These changes helped HIV escape both antibody recognition and T cell attacks.

Some viral mutations appeared in 100% of rebound sequences.

The findings highlighted both the promise and difficulty of functional cure research. The immune system can sometimes control HIV for years, but the virus remains capable of evolving.

Even so, researchers viewed the rebound as a scientific breakthrough rather than a failure. It confirmed that antibodies and T cells were exerting real pressure on the virus.

Moving Toward A Functional Cure

The findings now guide a new phase of research.

The team plans to explore ways to strengthen these immune responses using therapies already approved for other diseases. One possibility involves adapting cancer immunotherapies to boost HIV-specific immune activity.

“We have found something that works for 10–20% of patients,” Søgaard said. “Now we need to understand exactly what is happening in their immune systems, and use that knowledge to develop a treatment that works for everyone.”

The implications stretch far beyond laboratories in Europe or North America.

Millions of people worldwide rely on uninterrupted access to HIV medication. In many regions, lifelong treatment remains difficult because of cost, healthcare access or political instability.

A short-term therapy that trains the immune system to permanently suppress HIV could transform global care.

The virus may still remain inside the body. But if science can keep HIV trapped indefinitely, many researchers believe that may be enough to change millions of lives.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This research may help scientists develop therapies that allow people living with HIV to stop daily medication while still controlling the virus safely. Instead of trying to completely remove HIV from the body, future treatments may focus on teaching the immune system to suppress it permanently.

The study also highlights the importance of combining immune strategies. Antibodies and T cells appear strongest when working together, which could influence future vaccine design and HIV cure research.

Researchers now plan to test therapies that strengthen these immune responses, including treatments already used in cancer care. If successful, this approach could reduce dependence on lifelong medication and improve treatment access in parts of the world where daily HIV therapy remains difficult to maintain.



Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Immunology.

The original story "Scientists discover how some people control HIV without daily medication" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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