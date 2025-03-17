Bold new theory challenges endless expansion of the universe

For years, scientists have used a well-established model to explain how the universe evolves. The standard theory, called the Lambda Cold Dark Matter model (ΛCDM), is the prevailing cosmological framework that describes the large-scale structure and evolution of the universe.

ΛCDM combines two key components: Lambda (Λ), which represents dark energy responsible for the accelerated expansion of the universe, and Cold Dark Matter (CDM), a form of non-relativistic, unseen matter that provides the gravitational scaffolding for galaxy formation.

This model is crucial because it successfully explains a wide range of observational data, including the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation, the large-scale distribution of galaxies, the expansion history of the universe as measured by Type Ia supernovae and the faint glow left over from the Big Bang.

However, some measurements don’t fit neatly into the expected patterns. Two major inconsistencies, known as the Hubble tension and the sigma-8 tension, suggest there could be missing pieces in our understanding of dark energy.

The ΛCDM model also provides the foundation for modern precision cosmology, offering a framework that aligns with Einstein’s general relativity and accounts for approximately 95% of the universe's total energy density—though the nature of dark matter and dark energy remains unknown.

Despite its successes, the model faces challenges, such as the Hubble tension (discrepancies in the measured and predicted expansion rate of the universe) and the small-scale structure problem, which suggests that additional refinements or new physics may be needed.

The Universe’s Expansion Problem

The Hubble tension refers to a mismatch in how scientists measure the universe’s current expansion rate, called the Hubble constant.

Measurements of the early universe—using observations from the cosmic microwave background—give a much lower estimate of this rate compared to measurements taken from nearby galaxies. This inconsistency suggests that something about our cosmic history isn’t as straightforward as previously thought.

A related issue, called the sigma-8 tension, measures how clumpy matter is in the universe. Different methods of calculation give different results, creating yet another puzzle. Since dark energy is the force responsible for cosmic expansion, scientists are now questioning whether it may have changed over time in ways that were previously unknown.

A Cosmic Phase Transition?

Traditional models assume dark energy remains constant throughout time. But new research proposes a much more dynamic picture. A team of researchers suggests that dark energy may have undergone a phase transition, shifting from slowing down the universe’s expansion to speeding it up. This idea adds a dramatic twist: not only could dark energy have changed direction, but its strength may have varied as well.

A paper published on the preprint server arXiv explores this possibility. While not yet peer-reviewed, the study tests this model against multiple datasets, including observations from the Planck space observatory, which mapped the cosmic microwave background; measurements of a large-scale galactic pattern known as baryon acoustic oscillations; the Pantheon dataset of supernova distances; and a weak gravitational lensing map that tracks dark matter effects.

The European Space Agency's Planck space telescope was launched in 2009. (CREDIT: ESA / D. Ducros)

The researchers found that their model reduced the inconsistencies in the Hubble and sigma-8 tensions, suggesting a potential breakthrough in explaining these cosmic mysteries.

The Future of Dark Energy Research

Despite these intriguing findings, the proposed model remains speculative. It does not yet rely on a known physical mechanism—rather, it serves as a theoretical tool to explore new possibilities. “It’s just a toy,” the researchers admitted, emphasizing that while the model fits some of the observed data, it still lacks a fundamental explanation for why dark energy would change in this way.

Still, this approach could inspire new research into the nature of dark energy. If the idea holds up to further scrutiny, it could revolutionize our understanding of cosmic forces and the fate of the universe.

Whether or not dark energy has actually switched directions, one thing is becoming clear: the universe is more complex than we ever imagined.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.