Gravity from Entropy: Breakthrough Theory Links Quantum Mechanics and Relativity

For decades, physicists have struggled to reconcile the laws governing the very small with those that describe the vast cosmos. Quantum mechanics rules subatomic particles, while general relativity explains gravity’s role in shaping space and time. A complete theory of quantum gravity remains one of the biggest challenges in modern science.

Recent research takes an innovative step toward that goal by proposing a novel framework that derives gravity from quantum relative entropy.

This approach treats the structure of spacetime as a quantum system, linking gravity to information theory. By establishing a connection between quantum mechanics, statistical mechanics, and general relativity, this work opens new avenues for understanding black holes, dark matter, and the fabric of the universe itself.

The Role of Entropy in Gravity

The connection between gravity and entropy is not new. Previous research has shown that black holes have entropy and emit radiation, phenomena that hint at deeper links between information theory and spacetime geometry. The holographic principle, entanglement entropy, and von Neumann algebras have all contributed to this growing field of study.

Black holes have entropy and emit radiation, phenomena that hint at deeper links between information theory and spacetime geometry. (CREDIT: vchalup / Adobe Stock)

A new study, published in Physical Review D by Professor Ginestra Bianconi, builds on these ideas by treating the metric of spacetime as a quantum operator.

This concept reframes gravity using quantum relative entropy, a measure that quantifies how different two quantum states are. In this case, it describes the difference between the natural metric of spacetime and the metric influenced by matter fields.

This statistical mechanics approach modifies Einstein’s equations. Under certain conditions, these modified equations still produce general relativity’s familiar results. However, the model also predicts a small, positive cosmological constant—consistent with the observed accelerated expansion of the universe.

Unlike previous attempts to unify gravity and quantum mechanics, this framework naturally incorporates a term that matches experimental data more closely.

Introducing the G-Field

A critical feature of this model is the introduction of an auxiliary field, known as the G-field. This field functions as a Lagrangian multiplier, enforcing constraints on how matter-induced metrics affect spacetime curvature. In essence, it fine-tunes the relationship between geometry and matter.

The G-field’s implications extend beyond gravity. It may provide new insights into dark matter, the unseen mass that influences galaxy formation and motion. Despite decades of indirect evidence, scientists have yet to detect dark matter particles directly. The G-field could offer an alternative explanation, redefining how physicists approach this cosmic mystery.

“This work proposes that quantum gravity has an entropic origin and suggests that the G-field might be a candidate for dark matter,” explains Professor Bianconi. “Additionally, the emergent cosmological constant predicted by our model could help resolve the discrepancy between theoretical predictions and experimental observations of the universe’s expansion.”

Schematic representation of this theoretical framework. The metric induced by the matter field G˜ affects the metric of the manifold g˜ and vice versa the metric of the manifold affects the metric induced by the matter field. (CREDIT: Physical Review D)

A Step Toward Quantum Gravity

Unlike many previous theories, this framework avoids common pitfalls associated with discrete models of gravity. Earlier approaches often struggled to define curvature in complex network-based structures. By taking a continuum approach, Bianconi’s model maintains Lorentz invariance—a fundamental symmetry of spacetime required for compatibility with known physics.

The theory also builds upon well-established principles in quantum field theory. It borrows from the Dirac-Kähler formalism, which has gained traction in lattice gauge theory and network theory. By describing bosonic matter fields using differential forms on a Riemannian manifold, this model integrates existing mathematical tools into a new gravitational framework.

Another major advantage of this theory is its ability to provide a natural connection between classical and quantum physics. In conventional approaches to quantum gravity, researchers often face difficulties when trying to describe spacetime at microscopic scales.

Unlike many previous theories, this framework avoids common pitfalls associated with discrete models of gravity. (CREDIT: Adobe Stock)

Bianconi’s approach, by treating spacetime as a quantum operator governed by entropy, sidesteps many of these issues. Instead of requiring entirely new mathematics, it leverages existing tools from quantum information theory, making it easier to compare with established physical laws.

Black Hole Thermodynamics

This model also offers insights into black hole thermodynamics. Traditional theories suggest that black holes store information in their event horizons, but the details remain unclear.

Since this framework builds gravity directly from entropy, it may help explain how information is preserved and transferred in extreme gravitational environments. Future research could apply this theory to better understand the firewall paradox and the fate of information that falls into a black hole.

Additionally, the framework suggests that spacetime curvature can emerge from fundamental quantum principles rather than being assumed as a starting condition. This aligns with the idea that gravity itself may not be a fundamental force but rather a statistical outcome of deeper quantum interactions.

Traditional theories suggest that black holes store information in their event horizons. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

If this hypothesis holds, it could reshape how physicists approach theories of the early universe, quantum cosmology, and even the study of gravitational waves.

Though still in its early stages, this approach has the potential to bridge the gap between quantum mechanics and general relativity. If further research confirms its predictions, it could reshape our understanding of black holes, spacetime, and the fundamental nature of reality.

Looking Ahead

The challenge of unifying gravity with quantum mechanics remains daunting. However, Bianconi’s work provides a fresh perspective by reinterpreting gravity through the lens of information theory. The introduction of the G-field and its potential connection to dark matter make this theory particularly compelling.

G-fields may provide new insights into dark matter, the unseen mass that influences galaxy formation and motion. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Future research will focus on testing the model’s predictions against observational data and exploring its implications for black hole thermodynamics, early universe cosmology, and quantum information science.

If successful, this approach could revolutionize physics, shedding new light on the most fundamental forces that govern the universe.

