Breakthrough mRNA vaccine shows 100% effectiveness against deadly bacteria

Dr. Edo Kon (left) and Prof. Dan Peer created the first mRNA vaccine effective against bacteria, marking a significant advance against antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. (CREDIT: Tel Aviv University)

Scientists at Tel Aviv University and the Israel Institute for Biological Research have developed the first mRNA vaccine proven completely effective against deadly bacteria. This groundbreaking research may soon change how bacterial infections, especially antibiotic-resistant ones, are fought globally.

Breaking New Ground

Until now, you probably heard that mRNA vaccines, like those developed for COVID-19, worked well against viruses. Researchers believed mRNA vaccines couldn't combat bacterial infections due to fundamental biological differences.

Viruses rely on human cells to reproduce, making it simpler to mimic their proteins. However, bacteria operate independently, making vaccine development more complicated.

Dr. Edo Kon working on the world's first mRNA vaccine for bacteria at Tel Aviv University. (CREDIT: Tel Aviv University)

Dr. Edo Kon, who led the research with Prof. Dan Peer at Tel Aviv University, explained the challenge: "Viruses produce their proteins inside our cells, so lab-made viral mRNA easily matches these proteins. But bacteria produce proteins independently. Even identical genetic sequences lead to different protein structures in human cells compared to bacterial cells."

Overcoming Biological Obstacles

Previous attempts at creating bacterial mRNA vaccines had little success because bacterial proteins synthesized in human cells differed significantly. Changes like sugar additions weakened the immune response, making these proteins ineffective vaccine candidates.

The research team tackled this issue head-on with two innovations. First, they bypassed the standard cellular secretion methods that cause problematic protein modifications. By skipping this typical pathway, the immune system accurately recognized the proteins as genuine bacterial threats.

Secondly, to improve stability, researchers attached sections of human proteins to bacterial proteins. This addition ensured that proteins wouldn't quickly break apart after injection, making them highly visible targets for your immune system.

"By combining these two breakthroughs, we triggered a strong and protective immune response," Dr. Kon said.

Proven Success in the Lab

Researchers tested this vaccine on Yersinia pestis, the bacterium responsible for the plague—a lethal disease historically known for devastating outbreaks. Within a week, untreated animals died, but all vaccinated animals remained healthy. Remarkably, just one vaccine dose offered full protection within two weeks.

Prof. Peer emphasized the importance of this rapid protection: "Providing full protection quickly with a single dose is critical in halting future bacterial pandemics that could spread rapidly."

Running RNA gel. (CREDIT: Tel Aviv University)

A Critical Weapon Against Antibiotic Resistance

The vaccine arrives just as antibiotic-resistant bacteria become a severe global threat. Decades of antibiotic overuse have made many bacteria resistant, rendering current treatments increasingly ineffective.

"There are many dangerous bacteria without existing vaccines," said Prof. Peer. "Our new vaccine type could address this global health challenge."

With bacterial infections becoming harder to treat, mRNA technology could provide rapid, effective solutions similar to COVID-19 vaccines. For example, COVID-19 vaccines entered clinical trials just 63 days after the virus's genetic sequence was released. Such speed could prove essential during a bacterial pandemic.

A representative cryo–electron microscopy (cryo-EM) image of LNP-encapsulated SP-cp-caf1 mRNA. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Next Steps and Broader Applications

The successful plague vaccine sets the stage for tackling other significant bacterial threats. Dr. Kon noted that the team's immediate focus includes more widespread bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and resistant Streptococcus species, notorious for severe infections.

Dr. Kon remains cautious yet optimistic: "We don't yet know for sure if our methods will work universally, but we now have powerful tools for further study."

Future studies aim to adapt and refine these techniques for different bacterial diseases. This adaptability means a potentially broad range of vaccines could emerge rapidly, offering hope in the fight against antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide.

Western blot analysis of F1 expression in samples collected from transfected HeLa cells at different hours posttransfection (hpt). (CREDIT: Science Advances)

As antibiotic resistance continues growing, breakthroughs like this offer critical hope for global public health, providing a robust and rapid response tool against emerging bacterial threats.

Research findings are available online in the journal Science Advances.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.