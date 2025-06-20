Climate change is driving a global surge in cancer among women

New study links climate change to rising cancer rates among women in the Middle East, especially ovarian and breast cancers. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

As the planet heats up, a silent and dangerous health crisis is emerging in the Middle East and North Africa. Published in the journal, Frontiers, researchers have found that rising temperatures in this region are making breast, ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancer more common—and more deadly.

Although the increase in cases per year is small, it’s real. Over time, it could create a serious public health problem, especially for women.

This new study, from the American University in Cairo, analyzed data from 17 countries in the region. Using temperature data and cancer statistics from 1998 to 2019, researchers discovered a troubling pattern: as temperatures rise, so do cancer rates and deaths. And while the temperature increase per year may seem modest, the long-term effect on women’s health could be substantial.

Dr. Wafa Abuelkheir Mataria, the lead author, summed up the threat. “As temperatures rise, cancer mortality among women also rises—particularly for ovarian and breast cancers,” she said. “Although the increases per degree of temperature rise are modest, their cumulative public health impact is substantial.”

Percentage of female deaths by cancer type over time. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

How Rising Temperatures Hurt Health

Climate change doesn’t just melt ice caps or bring floods. It also harms human health in many ways. Extreme heat, poor air quality, water shortages, and food insecurity all raise the risk of illness and death. Cancer, especially among women, is now one of those threats.

This link is not just about heat making bodies weaker. It’s about how climate change affects the systems people rely on. Health infrastructure suffers during natural disasters. Hospitals may close or face power outages. Roads may be blocked, delaying treatment. In regions already struggling with healthcare access, these delays can be deadly.

When healthcare systems break down, women are more likely to be exposed to cancer-causing toxins, such as polluted air and chemicals in food or water. At the same time, fewer women get early screenings or treatments. This double burden—more exposure and less care—can lead to more cases and more deaths from cancer.

Dr. Sungsoo Chun, another co-author, explained the danger. “Women are physiologically more vulnerable to climate-related health risks, particularly during pregnancy,” he said. “This is compounded by inequalities that limit access to healthcare. Marginalized women face a multiplied risk because they are more exposed to environmental hazards and less able to access early screening and treatment services.”

What the Data Shows

The researchers focused on 17 countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These countries are especially vulnerable to climate change and already see dramatic temperature spikes in the summer. The scientists used Multiple Linear Regression to study how rising temperatures impacted both the number of cancer cases and deaths.

They found that every additional degree Celsius increased cancer prevalence by 173 to 280 cases per 100,000 people. Ovarian cancer saw the highest jump, while breast cancer had the lowest. Cancer deaths also rose—by 171 to 332 per 100,000 for each degree of warming. Again, ovarian cancer showed the biggest increase, and cervical cancer the smallest.

Percentage of female deaths by cancer type over time. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

Interestingly, this wasn’t true everywhere. Only six countries—Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Syria—had a clear increase in both cancer cases and deaths. In Qatar, for instance, breast cancer prevalence rose by 560 cases per 100,000 people for each degree of warming, while Bahrain saw a rise of 330.

These country-by-country differences suggest that temperature isn’t acting alone. Rising heat could worsen air pollution in some places more than others. Pollution, especially particulate matter (PM), has been shown to increase cancer risk. It may also increase UV radiation or allow more toxins to spread through water and food.

Dr. Chun pointed to the many ways rising heat could be harming health. “Temperature rise likely acts through multiple pathways,” he said. “It increases exposure to known carcinogens, disrupts healthcare delivery, and may even influence biological processes at the cellular level. Together, these mechanisms could elevate cancer risk over time.”

Inequity and Invisible Risks

One challenge in reading the data is that more cancer cases might mean better screening. But if better screening were the main reason for the rise, death rates would likely fall—since cancers caught early are more treatable. In this study, though, both cases and deaths rose, pointing to more exposure to actual risk factors, not just more testing.

Correlation between women cancers prevalence and deaths and temperature. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

“While we controlled for GDP per capita, other unmeasured factors could contribute,” Dr. Mataria noted. “Nonetheless, the consistent associations observed across multiple countries and cancer types provide compelling grounds for further investigation.”

The researchers also looked beyond biology. They used something called the Eco-Social Theory, which explains how health is shaped by both the environment and social systems. They also applied the Health Equity Framework, which shows how unequal access to care and resources affects health outcomes.

Both frameworks helped the team understand why women are more at risk. Social norms in many Middle Eastern and North African countries limit women’s access to healthcare. In some areas, cultural taboos about women’s bodies stop them from seeking help. This can delay diagnosis and treatment.

In many parts of the region, laws and customs reduce women’s freedom to make healthcare choices. Financial barriers also block access. These factors mean that even if two people face the same health risk, the woman is more likely to suffer worse consequences.

The correlation between BCP/BCD and TEMP for each country. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

In addition to these social challenges, there are biological ones. Pregnancy increases women’s risk of serious complications during heatwaves. High heat and air pollution are linked to preterm birth, slowed fetal development, and high blood pressure. These risks make it harder for women to stay healthy in a warming world.

A Region Under Pressure

The Middle East and North Africa face some of the world’s toughest climate challenges. By 2050, experts expect temperatures here to rise by 4°C. The region already has the world’s worst water stress, and droughts are growing more frequent. These changes threaten health in many ways—through dirty air, unsafe drinking water, and limited food.

With nearly half a billion people living in the region—and 48.3% of them women—the health impact could be huge. In 2019 alone, 420,812 people died of cancer in the region, and 175,707 were women.

The correlation between CCP/CCD and TEMP for each country. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

Yet even with this heavy burden, many countries lack strong systems for cancer screening or treatment. Cultural barriers still make open discussion of gynecological or breast cancer difficult. Stigma and misinformation prevent women from getting help early, when treatment is most effective.

This means the full effect of climate change on women’s health may still be hidden. Rising temperatures, poor air quality, and unequal healthcare access are combining to push cancer rates higher. And the longer the region waits to act, the harder it will be to stop the damage.

The study urges leaders to take these findings seriously. “Strengthening cancer screening programs, building climate-resilient health systems, and reducing exposure to environmental carcinogens are key steps,” said Chun. “Without addressing these underlying vulnerabilities, the cancer burden linked to climate change will continue to grow.”

To solve the problem, solutions must go beyond medicine. They must tackle poverty, education, gender inequality, and pollution all at once. That means governments, nonprofits, and local leaders will need to work together—before the crisis worsens.

