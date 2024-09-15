Coffee grounds could prevent Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases

Neurodegenerative disorders, affecting millions of individuals in the United States, create a profound societal and economic strain. The Alzheimer's Association highlights that the financial burden of these conditions reaches into the hundreds of billions of dollars each year. But hope is emerging from an unexpected source: used coffee grounds.

Researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) have made a remarkable discovery that could change the landscape of neurodegenerative disease treatment. This pioneering work, led by Jyotish Kumar, a doctoral student in UTEP's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, under the guidance of Professor Mahesh Narayan, Ph.D., offers a potential breakthrough by harnessing discarded coffee grounds.

The focus of their research is on caffeic-acid based Carbon Quantum Dots (CACQDs), innovative nanoparticles derived from used coffee grounds. These tiny particles show promise in protecting brain cells from damage caused by factors such as aging, obesity, and toxic environmental chemicals.

The team's findings, published in the journal Environmental Research, suggest that these CACQDs might be pivotal in the battle against neurodegenerative diseases.

The team led by Jyotish Kumar (right), a doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UTEP, and overseen by Mahesh Narayan, Ph.D. (second from left), a professor and Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the same department. The team also includes Afroz Karim (left), a doctoral student in the Department of Chemistry; and Ummy Habiba Sweety (second from right), a doctoral student in the Environmental Science and Engineering program. (CREDIT: UTEP)

"Caffeic-acid based Carbon Quantum Dots have the potential to be transformative in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders," explains Kumar, highlighting that this approach seeks to go beyond symptom management and aims to address the root causes of these conditions. "Our goal is to find a cure by addressing the atomic and molecular underpinnings that drive these diseases."

The progression of neurodegenerative diseases involves the gradual loss of neurons, or brain cells, which are crucial for essential functions like movement, speech, and cognitive abilities. As these conditions advance, they severely impair quality of life, affecting even basic bodily functions.

Early stages of these disorders, often influenced by lifestyle and environmental factors, share common features. Notably, there's an increase in free radicals—harmful molecules linked to various health issues, including cancer and heart disease—in the brain. Additionally, fragments of amyloid-forming proteins accumulate, potentially forming plaques or fibrils that contribute to disease progression.

In a series of experiments, including test tube studies, cell models, and Parkinson's disease representations induced by the pesticide paraquat, Kumar and his team observed that CACQDs exhibited neuroprotective effects. These nanoparticles neutralized or prevented the damage caused by free radicals and inhibited the aggregation of amyloid protein fragments, all without significant side effects.

The researchers believe that in the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, treatments based on CACQDs could effectively halt the progression of these conditions.

"It is critical to address these disorders before they reach the clinical stage," emphasizes Narayan. "Once they progress to an advanced stage, treatment options are not only limited but also unaffordable for most people. Our objective is to develop a solution that can prevent the majority of these conditions at a cost that is accessible to as many patients as possible."

The application of caffeic acid derived Carbon Quantum Dots (CACQDs) to mitigate oxidative stress induced by paraquat. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

A key player in this innovative approach is caffeic acid, a compound belonging to the polyphenol family. Polyphenols, found in plants, are renowned for their antioxidant properties, particularly their ability to neutralize free radicals. What sets caffeic acid apart is its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to exert its effects directly on brain cells.

The process of extracting CACQDs from used coffee grounds aligns with the principles of "green chemistry," focusing on environmental sustainability. In the laboratory, coffee grounds are subjected to 200 degrees of heat for four hours, which reorganizes the carbon structure of caffeic acid, resulting in the formation of CACQDs. Given the abundance of coffee grounds, this method is both economically viable and environmentally friendly, notes Narayan.

The research received significant support through a grant from the National Institutes of Health. The project was a collaborative effort involving graduate and undergraduate students at UTEP, including Sofia Delgado, a former undergraduate student now pursuing her Ph.D. at Yale University. Dr. Hemen Sarma, currently an Associate Professor and Head of the Botany Department at Bodoland University, also contributed to this groundbreaking work.

Oxidative stress is a key driver in the loss of cholinergic and dopaminergic neurons in AD and PD. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

With these promising initial results, the team is now seeking additional funding to support further testing and development. While the path to a final solution may still be long, both Narayan and Kumar are determined to continue their work. They envision a future where a medication, possibly in pill form, could prevent most neurodegenerative disorders not driven by genetics.

This research offers a glimmer of hope for millions affected by these devastating conditions. The prospect that something as simple as coffee grounds could play a key role in prevention is not just scientifically exciting but also profoundly hopeful for improving quality of life in the years to come.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.