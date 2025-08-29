Combination of three immune-targeting drugs offers new hope for skin cancer patients

Researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center have discovered a triple immunotherapy that may shrink tumors in treatment-resistant melanoma. By blocking three key immune checkpoints—PD-1, LAG-3, and TIM-3—this approach revived the immune system and led to tumor regression in lab models. The findings could lead to new second-line treatments for patients who don’t respond to current therapies. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

A new study from Moffitt Cancer Center brings fresh hope to patients battling advanced melanoma who aren’t helped by today’s best treatments. Researchers have found a powerful combination of three immune-targeting drugs that may succeed where others fail. By blocking key immune “brakes” used by cancer cells to hide, this therapy helps the body’s natural defenses fight back harder—even against tumors that were once considered untreatable.

The findings, published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, show promise in lab models and may soon lead to clinical trials in humans. While existing immunotherapy has changed the survival odds for many with melanoma, a large number of patients either never respond or relapse after treatment. This new approach may offer a life-extending option for those out of choices.

Understanding Why Some Treatments Stop Working

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. It begins in pigment-producing cells and can spread quickly if not caught early. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are among the most successful treatments developed for advanced cases. These drugs work by removing the brakes on immune cells, allowing them to attack cancer. The most widely used checkpoint blockers target proteins like PD-1, CTLA-4, and LAG-3. However, cancer can still find ways to avoid detection.

Differential effect of anti-PD-1+LAG-3, anti-PD-1+CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1+LAG-3+CTLA-4 on tumor growth in three mouse melanoma models; SM1, B16-F10 and SW1. (CREDIT: Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer)

About half of all patients with advanced melanoma don’t respond well to checkpoint inhibitors. And among those who do, many eventually relapse. This creates an urgent need for new treatments, especially second-line options for those with drug-resistant disease.

Researchers from Moffitt Cancer Center explored this problem by studying multiple immune checkpoint combinations in lab-grown melanoma models. Their goal: find a way to overcome resistance using smarter drug strategies.

A Breakthrough from a Triple Attack

Led by Dr. Keiran Smalley, director of Moffitt’s Donald A. Adam Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center of Excellence, the team tested several drug combinations. They focused on immune checkpoint proteins that are often hijacked by cancer cells. These include PD-1, LAG-3, CTLA-4, and TIM-3.

While earlier combinations such as PD-1 with CTLA-4 or PD-1 with LAG-3 showed some success, one trio stood out. The triple combination of PD-1, LAG-3, and TIM-3 achieved full tumor regression in lab mice with treatment-resistant melanoma. These results were especially notable in models where previous drug mixes had failed.

Dr. Smalley explained, “TIM-3 is often found on immune cells that are too exhausted to fight cancer effectively. By blocking TIM-3 along with PD-1 and LAG-3, we saw a stronger and more focused immune attack, even in tough-to-treat tumors.”

The study also found that in resistant tumors, TIM-3 was present on a large number of exhausted CD8+ T cells. These are the immune system’s main cancer-fighting cells. When TIM-3 was blocked, these exhausted cells were replaced with more active, cancer-fighting T cells. At the same time, the number of regulatory T cells—another group that weakens the immune response—was reduced.

Patient Tumors Show the Same Pattern

To confirm their findings beyond lab mice, the researchers studied tumor samples from actual melanoma patients. They used a technique called single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq), which gives a detailed look at gene activity in individual cells.

Anti-PD-1+LAG-3+CTLA-4 alters the tumor immune microenvironment in SM1, B16-F10 and SW1 mouse melanoma models. (CREDIT: Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer)

They found that patients who didn’t respond to standard immunotherapy often had higher levels of TIM-3 in their CD8+ T cells. In fact, TIM-3 expression strongly matched PD-1 levels in these patients. This suggests that both markers are part of the same immune shutdown pathway.

Because of this pattern, the team believes the triple combination could be a strong option for second-line treatment. It may give a new chance to patients who otherwise face few options.

“This discovery opens up a new path forward,” said Dr. Smalley. “We’re hopeful that with more testing, this combination can move into clinical trials and help real patients.”

Importantly, the triple therapy didn’t cause more side effects than existing drug combinations. This is critical because adding more drugs to a treatment can sometimes raise the risk of toxicity. In this case, the immune system was activated without causing extra harm to healthy tissues.

Efficacy of anti-PD-1+TIM-3 and the anti-PD-1+LAG-3+TIM-3 triple combination in multiple mouse melanoma models. (CREDIT: Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer)

The Science Behind the Strategy

Each checkpoint protein targeted in this study plays a different role in immune control. PD-1 is a well-known protein that reduces immune response when bound to its partner, PD-L1. Blocking it helps reinvigorate tired immune cells.

CTLA-4 works at an earlier stage of T cell activation and has shown some success in combination therapy. However, it can also lead to high toxicity. LAG-3 is a newer target that works differently, by interacting with a molecule called MHC class II. It doesn’t work well alone, but when paired with PD-1 blockers, it improves results with fewer side effects.

TIM-3 is the most recently studied of the group. First found on CD4+ T cells, it is now known to appear on many other immune cells, especially in cancer. High levels of TIM-3 are a signal that the immune cell is worn out or terminally exhausted.

In earlier studies, blocking TIM-3 along with PD-1 helped boost cancer-fighting responses in models of colorectal and breast cancer. In this new study, that same strategy showed powerful effects in melanoma as well.

The key to the success of the triple therapy was its ability to reduce exhaustion and restore T cell activity. Researchers noticed a spike in gp100-reactive CD8+ T cells—those that specifically recognize melanoma cells. They also observed an increase in a type of “progenitor” T cell marked by the proteins TCF7 and Ki67, which suggests a renewed immune system ready to attack.

The anti-PD-1+LAG-3+TIM-3 combination increases T-cell activity, numbers of progenitor-like T cells and tumor-reactive CD8+T cells. (CREDIT: Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer)

Moving Closer to Clinical Trials

While the findings are still based on lab models, the research points strongly toward a new strategy for future trials. Patients with high TIM-3 expression in their tumors could be screened and matched to this triple drug therapy.

Currently, several early-stage clinical trials (such as RELATIVITY-048) are testing other triple combinations involving PD-1, CTLA-4, and LAG-3. But none so far have included TIM-3. The Moffitt study suggests that adding TIM-3 could benefit a subgroup of patients who don’t respond to those therapies.

Triplet therapy may sound complex, but it could become a standard option if proven safe and effective in people. Unlike chemotherapy, immunotherapy often leads to fewer long-term side effects and can give lasting protection. By expanding the toolbox of immune-targeting drugs, researchers hope to push survival rates even higher.

With more studies underway and promising results like these, the future of melanoma treatment looks brighter—especially for those who once had no options left.

