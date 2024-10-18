Common cholesterol drug slows mental decline from Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer's disease, a devastating neurodegenerative condition that affects millions of people worldwide, may have found a glimmer of hope in an unexpected place - statins.

A groundbreaking study led by Karolinska Institutet, recently published in Alzheimer Research and Therapy, suggests that statins, commonly used to lower cholesterol levels, might slow the progression of Alzheimer's in certain patients. While the results are promising, the researchers emphasize caution, viewing this study as just the first step in the journey of discovery.

Statins and Alzheimer's disease

The study's findings reveal a fascinating connection between Alzheimer's and statins. People diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia who also received treatment with lipid-lowering statins experienced a slower deterioration in their cognitive functions compared to those who did not receive statin treatment.

Interaction between the patient's and medication's characteristics potentially influence the cognitive effects of statins.

However, it's essential to note that this is an observational study, where researchers analyzed patient data from a registry. As such, it cannot definitively establish a causal relationship between statin use and Alzheimer's progression. Therefore, the researchers exercise caution when interpreting the results.

Sara Garcia-Ptacek, a docent of neuroscience and assistant professor at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences, and Society, and the research leader of the study, highlights the importance of safety in this context.

Statins were once suspected of causing confusion in patients with dementia, leading to hesitancy in prescribing them to such patients. She asserts, "People with Alzheimer's dementia treated with statins had better cognitive development over time.

However, the results of the study do not mean that we now have evidence that people with dementia should be treated with statins. But on the other hand, we can't see any support for not doing so. So, if a person needs statins for high blood lipids, a dementia diagnosis should not stop the treatment."

The study incorporated data from over 15,500 dementia patients who also had indications for lipid-lowering treatment. Among them, nearly 11,000 received statin therapy.

Interestingly, the patients on statins displayed slightly higher cognitive test scores despite having higher rates of conditions like high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, all of which are established risk factors for dementia.

Cognitive decline, evaluated with change in MMSE score over time, in statin users compared to non-users of statins.

Garcia-Ptacek elucidates that their research began with the hypothesis that statins might decelerate dementia progression. They cast a wide net to explore if there was any evidence to substantiate this theory.

"The basic idea of this study was to pave the way for a more precise cohort study that could eventually lead to a clinical intervention study, which is what is needed to prove a causal link between statins and cognition," she explains.

The concept of statins influencing dementia's risk or progression is not entirely new. Previous clinical studies have explored this idea, but they yielded negative results. Garcia-Ptacek and her team believe that these trials might have been too small to detect significant differences.

Cognitive decline, evaluated with change in MMSE score over time, in simvastatin compared to atorvastatin users.

Their approach focuses on pinpointing specific patient groups within the Alzheimer's spectrum that might benefit the most from statin treatment, and understanding why they respond positively. This preliminary study sets the stage for more refined investigations and potential future clinical trials.

While this study hints at the potential benefits of statins in Alzheimer's patients, it serves as a critical stepping stone in unraveling the complex relationship between these drugs and dementia.

Further research is needed to definitively establish the causality and to identify which subset of Alzheimer's patients stands to gain the most from statin therapy. Until then, cautious optimism remains the prevailing sentiment in the pursuit of a breakthrough in Alzheimer's treatment.

Most common types of statins / cholesterol medications:

Atorvastatin (Lipitor): This is the most widely used statin and is effective at lowering all types of cholesterol. It is available in various dosage strengths and is generally well-tolerated.



Rosuvastatin (Crestor): This statin is also very effective at lowering LDL cholesterol and may be a good option for people who have not had success with other statins. It is available in lower doses than atorvastatin and may be less likely to cause muscle side effects.

Simvastatin (Zocor): This statin is a good choice for people who need a lower-cost option. It is available in generic form and is effective at lowering LDL cholesterol. However, it may be more likely to cause muscle side effects than other statins.

Pravastatin (Pravachol): This statin is a good option for people who have liver disease or kidney disease. It is not as effective at lowering LDL cholesterol as some other statins, but it is generally well-tolerated.

Fluvastatin (Lescol): This statin is a good option for people who are taking other medications that can interact with statins. It is not as effective at lowering LDL cholesterol as some other statins, but it is generally well-tolerated.

Lovastatin (Mevacor): This statin is less commonly used than other statins but can be effective for some people. It is available in a natural form that is derived from red yeast rice.

Pitavastatin (Livalo): This statin is a newer statin that is effective at lowering LDL cholesterol and may be a good option for people who have not had success with other statins. It is available in lower doses than some other statins and may be less likely to cause muscle side effects.

Please remember that this is not an exhaustive list of all statins available. The best statin for you will depend on your individual needs and medical history. Talk to your doctor about which statin is right for you.

