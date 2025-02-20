Common herb plant may be the key to cure colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common and deadly cancers worldwide, accounting for nearly 10% of all cancer cases. It is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, with around one million deaths and two million new cases reported in 2020. This disease primarily affects people over 50, and its increasing prevalence poses a growing challenge to healthcare systems worldwide.

CRC originates in the colon or rectum, where abnormal cells grow uncontrollably and can spread to other organs, such as the liver and lungs. Conventional treatments, including chemotherapy, are often accompanied by significant side effects like immunosuppression, anemia, and organ toxicity.

Additionally, cancer cells frequently develop resistance to these drugs, diminishing their effectiveness. These challenges highlight an urgent need for safer, more effective therapies.

Recent research offers hope by exploring alternative treatments derived from natural compounds. One such candidate is Artemisia herba-alba, a small, aromatic shrub commonly known as white wormwood or desert wormwood.

Inhibitory effect escalating concentration of A. herba-alba extract on cell viability of various colon cancer cell lines after (A) 24 h and (B) 48 h of incubation. (CREDIT: Food Science and Nutrition)

Traditionally used in North Africa and the Middle East to treat ailments such as bronchitis, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders, this plant is now showing promise as a powerful anticancer agent against colorectal cancer.

Unveiling the Power of Artemisia herba-alba

Artemisia herba-alba grows naturally in arid and semi-arid regions of the Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Middle East. The plant is known for its greenish-silver leaves and strong aromatic scent. It has long been valued in traditional medicine for its diverse therapeutic properties, including antibacterial, antifungal, antispasmodic, and vasorelaxant effects.

The secret behind these medicinal properties lies in its rich phytochemical composition. The plant contains a variety of compounds, including flavonoids, phenolics, alkaloids, monoterpenoids, and essential oils. These natural chemicals are known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cytotoxic effects. They not only boost the immune system but also demonstrate significant anticancer properties by targeting cancer cells selectively, leaving healthy cells unharmed.

A study conducted by scientists at the University of Sharjah revealed that an extract from Artemisia herba-alba exhibited strong anti-cancer properties against colorectal cancer cells. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Food Science and Nutrition, the research highlights the plant’s potential to disrupt cancer cell growth and induce cell death without harming normal cells.

“These results suggest that Artemisia herba-alba has great potential as a new tool in fighting CRC (colorectal cancer),” said Dr. Lara Bou Malhab, the study’s lead author and research associate at Sharjah University’s Research Institute for Medical and Health Sciences. “It could be a promising natural ingredient for new cancer treatments.”

How Artemisia herba-alba Targets Cancer Cells

The study involved extracting active compounds from the aerial parts of Artemisia herba-alba collected from southern Jordan. After drying and grinding the plant material into fine powder, researchers used a methanol-based extraction process to obtain the highest concentration of phytochemicals. This extract was then tested on eight different colorectal cancer cell lines to evaluate its impact on cancer cell growth, survival, and death.

The effect of A. herba-alba extract on different cell cycle regulatory and apoptotic markers proteins. (CREDIT: Food Science and Nutrition)

The findings were remarkable. The extract not only inhibited the growth of cancer cells but also triggered apoptosis, a process of programmed cell death crucial for eliminating cancer cells. It disrupted the cell cycle by reducing the activity of proteins like Cyclin B1 and CDK1, which are essential for cancer cell division.

Additionally, the extract blocked the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, a key driver of cancer development and progression. This pathway plays a significant role in cell survival, proliferation, and metabolism in cancer cells. By inhibiting this pathway, Artemisia herba-alba effectively starved the cancer cells of the signals they need to grow and survive.

“The current study underscores the extract's selective cytotoxicity against CRC cell lines, highlighting its potential to serve as a complementary treatment to existing cancer therapies,” Dr. Bou Malhab explained. “Our findings highlight the immense potential of Artemisia herba-alba as a natural source for developing innovative therapies against colorectal cancer.”

A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

The discovery of Artemisia herba-alba's anticancer properties is significant for several reasons. First, it offers a potential alternative to traditional chemotherapy, which often causes severe side effects and faces issues of drug resistance. Natural compounds like those found in Artemisia herba-alba provide a more targeted and less toxic approach to cancer treatment.

The effect of A. herba-alba on different cell death markers p-AKT and p-mTOR. (CREDIT: Food Science and Nutrition)

Second, this study emphasizes the importance of exploring traditional medicinal plants as sources of new therapeutic agents. In many cultures, Artemisia herba-alba has been used for centuries to treat a range of health issues, including fever, gastrointestinal disorders, and respiratory problems. Its potential as an anticancer agent not only validates traditional knowledge but also opens up new avenues for scientific exploration.

The study’s success is also credited to the collaboration between researchers from the University of Sharjah and the University of Jordan. The botanical identification of the plant specimens was conducted by Prof. M. Hudaib, an expert in Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry at the University of Jordan's School of Pharmacy. The researchers emphasized the importance of further investigation to fully understand the molecular mechanisms behind Artemisia herba-alba's anticancer effects.

Dr. Bou Malhab stressed the need for continued research to explore the clinical efficacy of Artemisia herba-alba, stating, “Our findings demonstrate its cytotoxic effects, ability to induce apoptosis, and its capacity to arrest the cell cycle. This suggests a wider therapeutic significance.”

The Future of Artemisia herba-alba in Cancer Therapy

The potential of Artemisia herba-alba as a natural anti-cancer agent is groundbreaking. As CRC cases continue to rise worldwide, there is an urgent need for treatments that are not only more effective but also less harmful than conventional chemotherapy.

If these findings are confirmed through further research and clinical trials, Artemisia herba-alba could become an essential component of cancer therapy. It might be used in combination with existing treatments to enhance their effectiveness and reduce side effects. Additionally, its natural origin could lead to more affordable cancer treatments, making them accessible to a broader population.

However, the journey from laboratory research to clinical application is long and complex. More in-depth studies are required to understand the exact mechanisms of its anticancer action, optimal dosage, and potential side effects. The researchers call for extensive preclinical and clinical trials to confirm the efficacy and safety of Artemisia herba-alba in treating colorectal cancer.

In a world where cancer remains one of the leading causes of death, the discovery of new, effective, and safe treatments is a beacon of hope. Artemisia herba-alba, an ancient remedy, may well be the key to modern cancer therapy, providing a natural and powerful weapon against one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.