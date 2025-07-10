Scientists are digitally resurrecting the legendary Lighthouse of Alexandria brick by brick

The Lighthouse of Alexandria, once a towering monument to human innovation, stood more than 350 feet tall on Pharos Island in the ancient Egyptian harbor. (CREDIT: Midjourney)

A new chapter is unfolding beneath the waters of Alexandria, where archaeologists have recovered 22 massive stone blocks that once formed part of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Pulled from the harbor floor of this historic Egyptian city, these ancient pieces are now being studied and digitally scanned as part of an ambitious project to reconstruct the Lighthouse of Alexandria — virtually.

The latest discovery includes enormous architectural fragments, such as lintels and door frames weighing up to 80 tons. These pieces are believed to be parts of a ceremonial gateway known as a pylon. Over the past ten years, more than 100 similar blocks have been found submerged along Alexandria’s coast. All are now being added to a growing digital archive aimed at reconstructing the lighthouse's original form.

French archaeologist and architect Isabelle Hairy is leading the excavation effort through the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), working closely with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

This effort is supported by the Dassault Systèmes Foundation, which provides advanced 3D modeling tools. Together, historians, engineers, and archaeologists are using this technology to assemble a virtual model of the lighthouse, block by block.

Pulled from the harbor floor of this historic Egyptian city, these ancient pieces are now being studied. (CREDIT: GEDEON Programmes / CEAlex)

The Digital Resurrection

Instead of rebuilding the lighthouse in stone, the team is creating a digital twin — a virtual structure based on historical records, ancient texts, and detailed scans of the ruins. These scans are handled using photogrammetry, a technique that stitches together thousands of photos to create a highly accurate 3D model. Volunteer engineers from Dassault Systèmes then position the blocks in a simulated reconstruction.

This virtual reconstruction does more than just visualize the ancient wonder. It helps researchers test theories about how it was built, why it lasted so long, and what finally caused it to collapse. The digital model also allows visitors to explore the lighthouse as if they were standing beside it over 2,000 years ago.

The ongoing work is part of the PHAROS project, which brings together archaeologists, architects, numismatists, and historians. Their goal is to gather and study all available references to the lighthouse, from ancient coins and mosaics to travelers’ descriptions. These sources help fill the gaps left by centuries of damage, looting, and natural disasters.

A Marvel of Its Time

The Lighthouse of Alexandria, also known as the Pharos of Alexandria, was built around 280 BCE during the reign of Ptolemy II Philadelphus. The tower stood on Pharos Island, guiding ships safely through Alexandria’s dangerous harbor. At over 100 meters tall, it was the tallest structure of its time except for the pyramids.

The lighthouse had a unique design with three tiers: a square base, an octagonal middle, and a cylindrical top. Its light came from a fire fueled by wood or oil, which was then reflected out to sea using polished metal mirrors. Ancient accounts claim the light could be seen from as far as 50 kilometers away.

The structure played a key role in Alexandria’s growth as a trading port and cultural hub. According to Roman historian Josephus, the fire from the lighthouse allowed sailors to approach even in darkness. Julius Caesar also recognized its strategic importance. During a military campaign, he noted that control of the lighthouse meant control of the harbor.

The latest discovery includes enormous architectural fragments, such as lintels and door frames weighing up to 80 tons. (CREDIT: GEDEON Programmes / CEAlex)

Despite surviving numerous earthquakes over the centuries, the lighthouse was finally destroyed between the 14th and 15th centuries. Its stones were later reused in the construction of the Qaitbay Fortress, which still stands today on the same site.

Global Attention and Cultural Revival

The underwater remains of the lighthouse were first found in 1994 by French archaeologist Jean-Yves Empereur. Since then, three major excavation projects have taken place, each revealing new information about the lighthouse’s structure and history. The most recent phase, led by Hairy and her team, represents a leap forward in both archaeological methods and digital technology.

GEDEON Programmes, a French media company known for its historical documentaries, helped fund the 1995 mission and is now supporting the latest effort. They financed the barge and crane used to lift the stone blocks and are producing a 90-minute documentary that will air in 2025 on France Télévisions and international broadcasters.

Virtual reconstruction of the monumental door of the Alexandria Lighthouse. (CREDIT: Isabelle Hairy - Centre d'Etudes Alexandrines)

The lighthouse’s virtual resurrection is not just a scientific project—it’s a global cultural event. The digital model will be open to the public, allowing people around the world to experience one of humanity’s earliest skyscrapers in stunning detail.

As more blocks are recovered and scanned, the digital twin will continue to grow. This will give researchers a clearer picture of how the lighthouse was designed and constructed, offering insights into the advanced engineering of the ancient world. For future generations, it ensures that this wonder will never again be lost to the sea.

The Long Legacy of Light

The Lighthouse of Alexandria was more than a building. It was a beacon of science, architecture, and cultural exchange. For over 1,600 years, it stood as a guide for sailors and a symbol of Alexandria’s power. Its collapse marked the end of an era, but its legacy lives on — now through bytes instead of bricks.

View of the Bay of Alexandria from the city in the Ptolemaic period, François Corteggiani, script, Marco Venanzi, drawing, Robin Véronique, colors, 2012, extract from the album Alix, n°31, L'ombre de Sarapis , p. 48, Casterman editions. (CREDIT: Casterman)

Thanks to ongoing work by international teams and new digital tools, the lighthouse is finally being rebuilt — not in stone, but in light and data. The PHAROS project is proving that ancient wonders don’t have to stay in the past. Through science and collaboration, they can shine again.

5 lesser-known facts about the Lighthouse of Alexandria

1. It Was Among the Tallest Structures in the Ancient World

The lighthouse is believed to have reached a height of 100 to 130 meters (330 to 430 feet), making it one of the tallest man-made structures of antiquity, surpassed only by the Great Pyramid of Giza and possibly the Red Pyramid.

2. It Had a Three-Tiered Design

The tower was constructed in three architectural sections: a square base, an octagonal midsection, and a cylindrical top. This unique structure enhanced both its stability and its ability to withstand strong coastal winds.

Philip Galle’s 1572 engraving “The Lighthouse at Alexandria,” part of his renowned series “The Eight Wonders of the World,” captures the grandeur of the spiral ramp of the ancient marvel. (CREDIT: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

3. It Used a Giant Polished Mirror to Reflect Light

A large bronze mirror was used to reflect sunlight during the day, while fires lit at night served as a beacon. Some ancient legends claimed the mirror could be used to burn enemy ships, though that’s likely a myth.

4. It Survived Multiple Earthquakes Before Its Collapse

Between 956 and 1323 AD, a series of powerful earthquakes severely damaged the lighthouse. By the 14th century, it had fully collapsed, although remnants remained visible for centuries.

5. It May Have Contained a Spiral Ramp

Unlike many ancient towers, the lighthouse may have featured a spiral ramp inside instead of stairs. This would have allowed pack animals to carry fuel to the top, showcasing an early use of mechanical efficiency in architecture.

