Common natural supplement protects the brain From Alzheimer’s damage

Researchers from the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences, working with the National Institute on Aging, have made a first-of-its-kind discovery. They found that nicotinamide riboside (NR), a naturally occurring dietary supplement, can cross into the brain.

The finding opens the door to possible effects on metabolic pathways tied to neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. Backed by the National Institutes of Health, the study appears in the journal Aging Cell.

NR and NAD+

NR acts as a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule that supports cellular repair and DNA restoration. Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology, and Dr. Dimitrios Kapogiannis, senior investigator at the NIA, note that NAD+ levels decline with age and in chronic disease. This drop is linked to health problems including obesity and complications from smoking.

Christopher Martens, director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research is leading a study into whether nicotinamide riboside (NR) improves memory and brain blood flow in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. (CREDIT: University of Delaware)

Martens began exploring NR during his postdoctoral work at the University of Colorado Boulder. His early findings showed that NR supplements could raise NAD+ levels in the blood. What remained unknown was whether NR could reach critical organs, especially the brain, where it might offer therapeutic benefits.

Measuring NAD+ in the brain has long posed challenges. Traditional tools like MRI scans provide only indirect readings and come with high costs and technical hurdles. In this study, Martens’ team adopted a different strategy—analyzing extracellular vesicles (EVs), microscopic particles released from neurons into the blood. These vesicles are emerging as blood-based biomarkers for brain disorders, giving researchers a clearer picture of neuronal activity.

Preliminary Clinical Trial Outcome

In a preliminary clinical trial, six weeks of NR supplementation significantly boosted NAD+ levels within these neuronal EVs. The rise was linked to shifts in biomarkers tied to Alzheimer’s disease, including amyloid beta and tau proteins.

The data showed that changes in NAD+ mirrored changes in these neurodegenerative markers. Martens explained that this link points to NR’s ability to influence several metabolic pathways in the brain. “This correlation suggests NR may act on more than one process,” he said, underscoring its potential as a multi-target intervention.

Martens is currently leading a 12-week study investigating NR's effects on older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Supported by the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research and the NIA, this study aims to determine whether NR supplementation yields greater benefits in individuals with cognitive deficits.

Given the limited effectiveness of current Alzheimer’s medications in halting disease progression, Martens hopes that NR supplementation may preserve cognitive function and quality of life in affected individuals. The ongoing trial also seeks to elucidate NR's underlying mechanisms and its potential to slow neurodegenerative disease progression.

Next Steps in the Investigation

Looking ahead, Martens and Kapogiannis plan to explore NR's effects on cognition and its potential as a therapeutic intervention for neurodegenerative diseases. Martens emphasized the need to investigate NAD+ increases in other tissues, which could provide critical insights into disease resolution.

Christopher Martens, assistant professor of kinesiology and applied physiology and director of the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research, works with blood samples as part of his groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research. (CREDIT: University of Delaware)

As Martens aptly summarizes, this study marks a turning point in understanding the therapeutic potential of NR. With further research, NR supplementation may emerge as a promising strategy for combating neurodegenerative diseases and enhancing brain health.

Other medical benefits of nicotinamide riboside (NR)

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a form of vitamin B3 that has gained attention for its potential health benefits. NR is a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a crucial coenzyme involved in various metabolic processes. Here are some of the key medical benefits of NR:

Enhanced Cellular Energy Production

NR boosts levels of NAD+, which plays a pivotal role in cellular energy production. Higher NAD+ levels improve mitochondrial function, leading to better energy production and potentially alleviating symptoms of chronic fatigue and age-related energy decline.

NAD+ and NADH concentrations in NEVs and change–change correlations with insulin signaling proteins. (CREDIT: Aging Cell)

Neuroprotection

NR has shown promise in protecting brain cells from age-related damage and neurodegenerative diseases. Studies suggest that increased NAD+ levels can enhance neuronal function, support cognitive health, and potentially slow the progression of conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Cardiovascular Health

NR may benefit cardiovascular health by improving mitochondrial function and reducing oxidative stress. Enhanced NAD+ levels are associated with better endothelial function, which can help maintain healthy blood vessels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Anti-Aging Properties

NR's ability to increase NAD+ levels has been linked to anti-aging effects. NAD+ is involved in DNA repair and the activation of sirtuins, proteins that regulate cellular health and longevity. As a result, NR supplementation may help reduce the visible signs of aging and improve overall vitality.

NEV biomarkers in response to oral nicotinamide riboside supplementation. (a) Alzheimer's disease biomarkers. (CREDIT: Aging Cell)

Metabolic Health

NR may support metabolic health by enhancing insulin sensitivity and promoting healthy lipid metabolism. These effects can help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Muscle Health and Physical Performance

By boosting NAD+ levels, NR can improve muscle function and physical performance. This is particularly beneficial for older adults who experience muscle weakness and reduced physical capacity due to aging.

Support for Immune Function

NR has been shown to enhance the immune response by improving the function of immune cells. This can help the body better defend against infections and may have implications for overall immune health.

While research is ongoing, NR supplementation appears to be a promising avenue for improving various aspects of health and well-being. As with any supplement, it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting NR to ensure it is appropriate for your individual health needs.

