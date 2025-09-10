Cooling the Earth: Burying wood debris could significantly lower global temperatures

Burying wood debris could remove billions of tons of CO₂ from the air and lower global temperatures by up to 0.42°C. (CREDIT: iStock)

Taking steps to cool the planet means not only cutting emissions but also pulling carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the air. While technology-based solutions have been widely studied, a simple, nature-based approach may hold even greater promise. New research shows that burying wood debris—yes, leftover branches, logs, and sawmill scraps—could be a powerful and lasting method to slow global warming.

A Simple Idea With Gigantic Impact

Scientists from Cornell University have found that keeping leftover wood buried underground can trap massive amounts of CO₂. Instead of letting this material decompose in the open air or burn—both of which release carbon—researchers suggest preserving it underground where it can’t easily break down. Soil, especially when deep and oxygen-poor, slows decomposition dramatically.

According to a new study published in Nature Geoscience, this method could remove between 770 and 937 billion metric tons of CO₂ from the air between 2025 and 2100. That adds up to an average of 10.1 to 12.4 billion tons per year. In terms of impact, this could lower global temperatures by 0.35 to 0.42 degrees Celsius.

Graphic of buried wood debris. (CREDIT: US College Database)

Even after accounting for emissions from machines used to bury the wood, the overall carbon capture remains significant. The researchers subtracted 5% from their total estimates to reflect this. The result still shows one of the most effective climate solutions discovered so far.

“Based on my knowledge, this is the most effective and the least expensive, and possibly the most sustainable way to capture carbon,” said Yiqi Luo, the study’s lead author.

Why Forest Waste Matters

Managed forests—those used for logging and timber—generate a constant stream of woody waste. This includes small branches, broken limbs, sawdust from mills, and even discarded furniture. Much of it is left to rot or gets burned, both of which release CO₂.

Instead of letting this waste go to waste, burying it deep in the soil locks in the carbon it contains. The deeper it's buried, the longer it lasts. “Soil is a very good natural insulator and can naturally deplete oxygen to prevent wood debris from decomposition and carbon dioxide release,” Luo explained. “So, if we bury the wood 2 meters deep, the wood can be preserved there for hundreds, even thousands of years.”

This kind of long-term storage is essential. Most nature-based solutions don’t hold carbon for long. For example, planting trees can capture CO₂, but when those trees die or burn, much of the carbon returns to the air. By contrast, buried wood avoids this cycle almost entirely.

How the Math Works

Researchers used three Earth system models to calculate the carbon-removal potential. They studied different scenarios, including various burial depths and how long the wood could stay intact. Depending on the scenario, the buried wood could remain stored underground from 100 to 2,000 years.

A schematic illustration of CDR via preserving woody debris in managed forests. (CREDIT: Yiqi Luo, et al.)

Even with the most modest assumptions, the process could absorb gigatons of carbon—enough to make a real dent in climate change. To put it into context, total global CO₂ emissions in 2022 were about 36.8 gigatons. If this method averages 10.1 to 12.4 gigatons per year, it could cancel out nearly a third of today's global emissions every year.

In the United States alone, burying 66% of the wood debris from managed forests could help the country reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Side Benefits—and Questions

Beyond reducing atmospheric CO₂, this method could lower wildfire risks. In dry, fire-prone regions, forest debris acts as fuel. Removing and burying it could cut the chances of massive wildfires while helping the climate.

There’s also potential for the strategy to apply beyond forests. Urban tree maintenance, orchard waste, and agricultural byproducts could all become part of a larger carbon removal system. Luo is now studying if burying orchard waste in New York state can help farms reach carbon neutrality.

The potential for CDR and climate benefits from preserving woody debris in the global managed forests over the period 2025–2100. (CREDIT: Yiqi Luo, et al.)

Still, questions remain. The researchers note that large-scale trials are needed to study the effects of wood burial on soil health, methane emissions, nutrient levels, and local biodiversity. These side effects must be understood before this practice can be widely adopted.

A Path Forward

This strategy offers a chance to store carbon cheaply, easily, and for a long time. Unlike high-tech carbon capture tools, burying wood doesn’t require advanced equipment or chemicals. It’s low-tech but powerful, offering a natural climate tool with wide potential.

However, turning this idea into action requires more than good science. Governments, industries, and local communities must support large-scale pilot projects. Funding, clear policies, and careful tracking of results will be critical.

Top ten countries with the highest wood production in managed forests. (CREDIT: Yiqi Luo, et al.)

A Clear Opportunity

As the world looks for ways to cool a warming planet, the answer may lie underground. Preserving wood waste in soil is not a silver bullet, but it could become a vital part of the larger puzzle.

This strategy doesn't require new inventions or high costs. It simply asks us to treat waste with care and see value in what we once ignored. If adopted widely, this practice could become one of the most reliable tools in the fight against climate change.

