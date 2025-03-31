Cutting-edge wearable device mimics the complexity of human touch

The sense of touch gives you vital information about the world around you. From gripping a coffee mug to shaking hands or feeling fabric, touch helps you interact with objects and people. Beneath your skin, a network of sensors called mechanoreceptors detects vibrations, pressure, stretch, and movement. These receptors work together to deliver a complex, layered experience that goes far beyond a simple buzz.

Now, a breakthrough in haptic technology could bring that same level of complexity into the digital world. Engineers from Northwestern University have developed a tiny, wireless device that mimics the real feeling of touch in virtual environments. Unlike most current devices that just vibrate, this new technology can push, pull, twist, or slide across your skin — even combine different movements — for a realistic and customizable touch experience.

A leap in touch technology

The new actuator, developed by engineers at a top research university, brings something never before seen in haptic devices: full freedom of motion. That means it can move and apply force in all directions — up, down, side to side, and even in circles. Measuring just a few millimeters, the compact, battery-powered device can be placed anywhere on your body. It connects wirelessly to virtual reality systems, phones, or wearables and can work solo or as part of an array.

(D) Photograph of the FOM actuators mounted on the fingertips, with a wireless control unit and battery in a wrist band. (E) Photograph of an FOM actuator mounted on the dorsal hand. (F) Photograph of a skin-integrated FOM actuator on a fingertip facilitated by a conformable thermoforming interface and a transparent strap. (CREDIT: Science)

“Almost all haptic actuators really just poke at the skin,” said one of the lead researchers. “But skin is receptive to much more sophisticated senses of touch. We wanted to create a device that could apply forces in any direction — not just poking but pushing, twisting and sliding.”

Instead of building on older ideas like motor vibrations or simple pressure pads, the team designed a whole new system. It uses magnets and coils that interact to generate a force. As electric current flows through the coil, it creates a magnetic field that pushes or pulls the magnet in different directions. The result is a wide range of tactile effects — stretching, tapping, sliding, or rotating — all of which can be programmed with precision.

This isn’t just a flashy new gadget. It’s the first time a small haptic device has been able to generate such a variety of sensations while staying light, wireless, and energy-efficient.

Why previous haptics fell short

In recent years, technology has made huge leaps in sound and visuals. Ultra-sharp screens, 3D audio, and virtual reality goggles can now deliver rich, immersive experiences. But touch technology — known as haptics — hasn’t kept up. Most systems still rely on basic vibration motors like those found in phones or gaming controllers.

The reason is simple: human touch is extremely complex. Inside your skin are four major types of mechanoreceptors. Each one responds to different forces and frequencies — some to deep pressure, others to light brushing or steady vibrations. These sensors send signals to your brain, creating the rich, detailed experience of touch.

Simulating those signals with machines has been a challenge. Earlier approaches used motors, air pumps, shape-memory alloys, or static charges to try to recreate sensations. But each method had trade-offs. Some were too big or heavy. Others couldn’t respond fast enough or couldn’t be arranged across large parts of the body. None could generate the full range of sensations needed for realistic experiences in extended reality, or XR.

Various modes of mechanical stimuli and corresponding strain fields simulated for human skin. Diagram on the right shows the four main mechanoreceptors in the skin and their responses to distinct mechanical stimuli. (CREDIT: Science)

“The mechanics of skin deformation are complicated,” said one of the co-authors. “Skin can be poked in or stretched sideways. It can happen slowly or quickly, and in complex patterns across a full surface, such as the palm of the hand.”

Feeling the digital world

To overcome this, the team built their actuator to mimic how your skin actually responds in real life. By combining motion and direction, they were able to trigger all four types of mechanoreceptors — either one at a time or together. They also built in an accelerometer that tracks how the device moves through space. That allows the system to adjust feedback based on how fast or where your hand is moving.

If you touch a silk scarf, for example, your finger glides smoothly and quickly. But if you run your finger over corduroy, there’s more friction and resistance. The actuator can mimic these differences by changing the direction, force, and timing of its motion. This means digital objects can “feel” more like the real thing.

“You can imagine shopping for clothes or fabrics online and wanting to feel the texture,” said the lead developer. “If you run your finger along a piece of silk, it will have less friction and slide faster than when touching corduroy or burlap.”

Hand navigation system and reproduction of realistic textural sensations enabled by FOM actuators. (CREDIT: Science)

The team also tested the device in virtual and extended reality environments. In one study, it helped guide hand movement through space. In another, it reproduced detailed textures on a screen. It even enabled people with visual or hearing impairments to better understand their surroundings through touch alone.

Perhaps most creatively, the researchers used the device to “feel” music. By translating sound into vibrations with different rhythms and directions, they created a new way to experience music physically. Listeners could tell the difference between instruments just by how the actuator moved against their skin.

“We were able to break down all the characteristics of music and map them into haptic sensations,” the team leader said. “It’s just one example of how the sense of touch could be used to complement another sensory experience.”

More than just entertainment

While this new haptic actuator could make gaming and virtual reality feel more lifelike, its impact could reach far beyond entertainment. In health care, it could allow doctors to give better virtual check-ups by transmitting tactile cues. For those with limb loss or disabilities, it could serve as a tool for sensory replacement or enhancement. Combined with cameras or sensors, it could even help blind users “see” their surroundings through touch.

(A) Illustration of a person perceiving music through tactile sensations. (B) Schematic diagram of the representation of music by means of distinct tactile stimuli corresponding to different musical instruments. (CREDIT: Science)

The system also supports closed-loop feedback, meaning it can send and receive signals. That opens doors to advanced teleoperations — like controlling robots or medical tools from a distance with real-time physical feedback. In rehab settings, it could help retrain patients to move or feel again by delivering touch stimuli as part of therapy.

“Achieving both a compact design and strong force output is crucial,” said one researcher who helped create the model. “Our team developed analytical models to ensure each mode of actuation generates maximum force while avoiding unwanted side effects.”

The team believes their work sets a new direction for haptic systems. Rather than just adding buzz to digital tools, this technology allows the sense of touch to reach its full potential in XR and virtual environments. The researchers hope to continue refining the system, making it even smaller and more adaptable to daily life.

It’s a future where feeling the digital world could become as natural as seeing or hearing it — one programmable push or pull at a time.

Photograph of tactile engagement with a fabric, accompanied by a schematic illustration of the dynamics of the fingertip while stroking. (CREDIT: Science)

The science and applications of real touch

Your skin has four types of mechanoreceptors that respond to touch in unique ways. Some detect light brushing, others respond to vibrations, deep pressure, or slow stretching. These sensors send signals to your brain, helping you recognize shapes, textures, and temperatures.

To create a real sense of touch, a haptic device must stimulate these receptors accurately — and in the right sequence. This new actuator does exactly that by applying programmable forces in many directions and speeds. It doesn't just poke the skin. It moves in all directions and does so with precise control.

From online retail to remote health care, this new device has wide potential. Users could feel the fabric of clothes before buying them online. Surgeons could “touch” patients in virtual check-ups. Even social media might change, offering hugs, handshakes, or high-fives you can feel through your screen.

The researchers also see applications in music and entertainment. By translating sound into touch, the technology could create new experiences for people with hearing loss or enhance music in gaming and XR.

Despite its power, the actuator stays small and efficient. It runs on a rechargeable battery and connects through Bluetooth. That means it can pair with devices you already use, like a smartphone or VR headset. And it can be worn anywhere on the body — not just on fingers — offering full-body feedback.

A more natural future for touch

Arrays of actuators can also work together, producing more complex sensations. That opens up the possibility of wearable suits, gloves, or patches that bring a new layer of realism to digital interaction.

With this innovation, digital environments can become more human. The gap between the physical and virtual worlds is getting smaller. Now, a text message might come with the warmth of a touch. A virtual handshake might feel real. A song could become something you don’t just hear — you feel it.

The future of touch is no longer just a buzz.

The study title is “Full freedom-of-motion actuators as advanced haptic interfaces" and can be accessed through the journal Science.

