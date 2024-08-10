Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease more common than previously thought, study finds

Recent data on early-onset dementia (EOD) in Finland has been lacking, prompting researchers to analyze patient records from Kuopio and Oulu University Hospitals spanning 2010 to 2021. They reviewed 12,490 patient charts, focusing on working-age individuals diagnosed with dementia.

Both incidence (new cases) and prevalence (total affected individuals) were explored. The comprehensive data from these two hospitals, which diagnose nearly all EOD cases in their regions, provided robust insights.

The study found that the incidence of early-onset dementia was higher than previously reported. For ages 30–64, the incidence was 20.5 cases per 100,000 person-years, while for ages 45–64, it was 33.7 cases per 100,000 person-years. Alzheimer’s disease emerged as the most common subtype (48%), followed by frontotemporal dementia spectrum disorders (23%) and Lewy body spectrum disorders (6%). These figures surpass those from earlier international studies.

Associate Professor Eino Solje from the University of Eastern Finland, the study's principal investigator, explained, “The higher incidence rates observed in our study may be attributed to our methodology, which allowed us to capture nearly all EOD cases from the study areas. Additionally, heightened awareness of dementia among the public and healthcare professionals in Finland may also contribute to the high number of diagnosed cases.”

Predicted Incidence by Age and New Early-Onset Dementia Cases (CREDIT: Neurology)

Solje emphasized the study's strength in its rigorous review process. “All diagnoses were retrospectively and manually reviewed from patient charts, allowing for the removal of incorrect diagnoses and also the consideration of diagnoses that changed during the follow-up period.”

In the working-age population, the study observed a consistent increase in Alzheimer's disease incidence, while other dementias' incidence remained unchanged. Docent Johanna Krüger from the University of Oulu, the study's first author, noted, “The incidence of Alzheimer’s disease nearly doubled. This cannot be explained simply by better diagnostics and earlier seeking of treatment, as we did not see an increase in the incidence of other dementias.”

The study represents the first from an extensive project that combines broad real-life patient data with various registries. This unique collaboration involves the University of Oulu, the University of Eastern Finland, and scholars from multiple disciplines, including medicine and law.

Professor Mikko Aaltonen from the University of Eastern Finland Law School highlighted the project's innovative approach. “Combining extensive patient data with various registries enables a higher standard of science. For instance, we are now seeing that data from carefully analyzed patient charts yields very different results than mere registry-based data.”

The project's funding model is also novel. Companies provide financial support and engage in the scientific steering committee, coordinated by Neurocenter Finland. Eero Rissanen, Director of Neurocenter Finland, explained, “The model makes it possible to leverage private sector resources in the implementation of scientific projects that will benefit all. With Neurocenter Finland coordinating collaboration between the different parties, researchers can better devote their time to solving scientific problems.”

This study sheds light on the increasing incidence of early-onset dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, in Finland. The findings underscore the importance of rigorous data collection and interdisciplinary collaboration in understanding and addressing this growing health concern.

How prevalent is Alzheimer’s Disease in the US?

In 2020, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Younger people may get Alzheimer’s disease, but it is less common.

The number of people living with the disease doubles every 5 years beyond age 65.

This number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.

Symptoms of the disease can first appear after age 60, and the risk increases with age.

What is known about Alzheimer’s Disease?

Scientists do not yet fully understand what causes Alzheimer’s disease. There likely is not a single cause but rather several factors that can affect each person differently.

Age is the best known risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.

Family history—researchers believe that genetics may play a role in developing Alzheimer’s disease. However, genes do not equal destiny. A healthy lifestyle may help reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Two large, long term studies indicate that adequate physical activity, a nutritious diet, limited alcohol consumption, and not smoking may help people.

Changes in the brain can begin years before the first symptoms appear.

Researchers are studying whether education, diet, and environment play a role in developing Alzheimer’s disease.

There is growing scientific evidence that healthy behaviors, which have been shown to prevent cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, may also reduce risk for subjective cognitive decline.

What is the burden of Alzheimer’s disease in the United States?

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States.

The 6th leading cause of death among US adults.

The 5th leading cause of death among adults aged 65 years or older.

In 2020, an estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 years or older had Alzheimer’s disease. This number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060.

In 2010, the costs of treating Alzheimer’s disease were projected to fall between $159 and $215 billion. By 2040, these costs are projected to jump to between $379 and more than $500 billion annually.

Death rates for Alzheimer’s disease are increasing, unlike heart disease and cancer death rates that are on the decline.

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, has been shown to be under-reported in death certificates and therefore the proportion of older people who die from Alzheimer’s may be considerably higher.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.