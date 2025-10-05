Earth is getting darker and it’s changing the planet’s climate balance

New satellite data reveal Earth’s Northern Hemisphere is absorbing more solar energy than the South, threatening to disrupt global climate balance. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

For nearly twenty years, satellites have quietly gauged the flow of sunlight and heat through the Earth's atmosphere. Today, scientists say those measurements indicate a disturbing trend — the Northern Hemisphere is steadily getting darker compared to the Southern Hemisphere.

The discrepancy could redefine wind patterns, ocean currents, and even global temperatures.

Tracking the Planet's Energy Flow

The study relies on 24 years of satellite data collected by NASA's Clouds and the Earth's Radiant Energy System (CERES). The system tracks how much solar energy the Earth absorbs, known as absorbed solar radiation (ASR), and how much energy it sends into space, known as outgoing longwave radiation (OLR).

Annual means in (A) ASR, (B) OLR, and (C) NET for the SH and NH and NH minus SH differences in (D) ASR, (E) OLR, and (F) NET. Dashed lines correspond to least-squares fits to the annual mean differences. (CREDIT: PNAS)

When researchers hemispherically compared these measurements, they found that the North was getting more solar energy than it had before. During the study period, the Northern Hemisphere received about 0.34 watts per square meter more solar energy every decade than the Southern Hemisphere. While that may sound like a minuscule difference, it's statistically significant and big enough to upset the Earth's delicately balanced energy equilibrium.

The shift is showing, says Dr. Norman G. Loeb, a climate scientist at NASA's Langley Research Center and the study's lead author: Both hemispheres are reflecting less sun, but the effect is stronger in the North.

What's Behind the "Darkening"

The darkening of the Northern Hemisphere — its reduced ability to bounce sunlight back into space — is associated with several intertwined factors. One of the most significant is the loss of reflective surfaces. Melted sea ice and decreasing snow cover in the Arctic exposed darker land and ocean surfaces that absorb more heat.

Another factor driving the trend is the decline in airborne particles called aerosols. The small pollutants, which were once widespread over industrialized areas in North America, Europe, and China, previously scattered sunlight and contributed to shiny clouds that reflected radiation away. Tighter air-pollution regulations have purged the air but in the process lost some of those reflective properties.

Attribution of TOA flux trends and trend differences for 2001 to 2024. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Concurrently in the Southern Hemisphere, natural events such as Australia's massive bushfires and the Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption temporarily raised the level of aerosols and enhanced sunlight reflection. Such spikes were not intense enough to counter the global balances, though.

The study also reports changes in water vapor and clouds. Clouds are notoriously challenging to model, and their effect varies by location. Some areas have seen thinner clouds, while others have introduced more substantial cloud cover. All in all, the scientists determined clouds aren't making up for the North's increased absorption as was thought.

A Broken Symmetry

For many years, researchers took it for granted that Earth's climate system would self-regulate. If one hemisphere was getting more solar energy, clouds or ocean currents would redistribute it. That presumption is being put to the test.

"The data suggest that clouds aren't entirely compensating for hemispheric imbalances," Loeb's team said. That loss of symmetry matters because it affects the manner in which the planet redistributes heat. The energy imbalance drives air and ocean circulation — the forces behind weather, rain, and climate stability.

Zonal mean anomalies in (A) aerosol–radiation interaction IRF and (B)–SW cloud radiative response for 2001 to 2024. (CREDIT: PNAS)

As the North assumes more energy, heat transport patterns can be altered. Winds and ocean currents that carry warmth across the equator dissipate or reverse. Those small changes ripple throughout the system, influencing local climates and potentially intensifying warming on northern continents.

This is asserted by a study that says that the whole world, Earth, is becoming darker. The whole world has taken up an extra 0.83 watts per square meter per decade of energy since 2001. While some of this excess energy is lost via atmospheric and oceanic circulation, about 0.21 watts per square meter per decade is left — sufficient to boost warming trends.

In Europe and North America, the extra heat might mean more severe and persistent summers. Interference with wind patterns and the melting of Arctic ice could also supercharge regional warming. The scientists caution that the changes themselves are slow but accumulate over time and power feedback loops, which in turn, reinforce climate change.

Uncertainties and Open Questions

The strength of this research lies in its long, unbroken dataset. Two decades of CERES measurements give scientists a reliable look at the manner in which the streams of energy have evolved. The study is, however, not without flaws. Differences in the energy absorption are modest in magnitude, and separating the specific contribution of aerosols, albedo, water vapor, and clouds remains challenging.

(A) NH–SH surface air temperature difference; (B) tropical precipitation index; (C) NH–SH tropics ASR cloud contribution difference; (D) NH-SH extratropics ASR cloud contribution difference for 2001 to 2024. Trends and 5 to 95% CIs indicated for each plot. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Scientists are also uncertain whether this hemispheric imbalance will continue to grow or stabilize. If it does, global circulation patterns might arrive at new equilibria and potentially alter climate models based on symmetric assumptions.

"The results reinforce a clear need to reexamine how models handle hemispheric compensation," the authors state. "Even modest differences in energy balance can have profound implications."

The Bigger Climate Picture

These results arrive as scientists around the world compete to make finer climate projections. Most current models rely on the premise that clouds automatically would offset changes in radiation. However, if clouds are not doing so, as this research indicates, those models are possibly underestimating future warming in some places.

The study's implications are not limited to meteorology. The excess energy trapped in the Northern Hemisphere could increase high-latitude melting, reverse monsoon regimes, and alter rainfall patterns that feed billions of people. Understanding why and how the hemispheres are separating can allow scientists to anticipate and manipulate these changes more successfully.

Loeb and his team say the next step will be to extend satellite records and include new observations in climate models. Tracking these changes on longer timescales may reveal whether the imbalance is a brief wobble or a long-term adjustment in the Earth's energy system.

Practical Implications of the Research

This growing hemispheric asymmetry underscores the complexity of climate change. The fact that the Northern Hemisphere is absorbing greater energy means global warming will not occur uniformly. The North American, European, and Asian regions — already containing most of global population and industry — might see greater temperature rises and migrating weather extremes.

For policymakers, the message is clear: cutting aerosol pollution cleans up the air at the expense of affecting slightly the way the planet reflects the sun. Climate models need to capture this trade-off more accurately. For scientists, the challenge is to refine satellite tracking and incorporate these results into forecast models.

In the long term, such information can guide wiser climate policy, allowing societies to adapt to patchy warming and protect energy-balance-sensitive ecosystems. The study also illuminates how small changes — a few watts per square meter — can quietly shift the balance of a planet's climate.

Research findings are available online in the journal PNAS: Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences.

Related Stories