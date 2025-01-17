Eating red meat increases risk of dementia and cognitive decline

A growing body of evidence highlights the significant role diet plays in cognitive health. Recent findings published in Neurology® reveal a troubling link between processed red meat consumption and an increased risk of dementia. For those seeking to protect their brain health, these studies underscore the importance of dietary adjustments.

Eating processed red meat—bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and similar products—has long been associated with chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Now, new research reveals it may also heighten the risk of cognitive decline.

Data from more than 130,000 participants tracked over 43 years show that individuals consuming at least a quarter serving of processed red meat daily had a 14% higher likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who ate less than one-tenth of a serving. This equates to roughly two servings of processed meat weekly versus three servings monthly.

Eating about two servings per week of processed red meat raises the risk of dementia by 14% compared to those who eat less than approximately three servings a month. (CREDIT: Neurology)

The researchers, led by experts from institutions such as Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, also assessed the impact of replacing processed red meat with healthier protein sources.

Substituting a single serving of processed meat with nuts or legumes was associated with a 20% reduction in dementia risk. “Dietary guidelines could include recommendations limiting processed red meat to promote brain health,” said Yuhan Li, M.H.S., the study’s lead author.

Cognitive Aging and Dietary Impacts

The detrimental effects of processed meat on cognition are striking. For each additional daily serving, global cognitive function aged by 1.61 years, and verbal memory aged by 1.69 years. These findings emerged from cognitive assessments conducted on over 17,000 participants.

“Prevention of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is a major focus,” said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., of the Alzheimer’s Association. “This large, long-term study provides a specific example of one way to eat healthier.”

The study’s findings suggest that heart-healthy diets, emphasizing minimally processed foods, may help mitigate cognitive decline. However, researchers caution that no single food or ingredient can prevent or cure Alzheimer’s or dementia.

What makes processed red meat harmful to the brain? Scientists believe it’s linked to substances like nitrites and sodium, which are abundant in these foods. Nitrites, used as preservatives, may contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are harmful to brain cells. Additionally, the saturated fats in red meat can impair neural function.

Emerging research also points to the gut microbiome’s role in cognitive health. Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), a byproduct of gut bacteria breaking down meat, has been implicated in promoting amyloid and tau aggregation—hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’re continuing to piece together this story to understand the mechanisms causing dementia and cognitive decline,” said Daniel Wang, MD, ScD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Each additional daily serving of processed red meat was linked to an extra 1.6 years of global cognitive aging, including language and executive function. (CREDIT: Neurology)

The Importance of Long-Term Studies

The findings derive from two extensive longitudinal studies—the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) and Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (HPFS)—that include decades of health data.

Among 133,771 participants with an average age of 49 at baseline, 11,173 were diagnosed with dementia over the study period. These datasets provided detailed dietary information updated every two to four years, allowing researchers to identify patterns linking diet to dementia risk.

Interestingly, unprocessed red meat, such as steak or pork chops, was not significantly associated with dementia. However, subjective cognitive decline (SCD)—a self-reported measure of early memory issues—was linked to both processed and unprocessed red meat consumption. SCD risk increased by 14% for those consuming at least a quarter serving of processed meat daily and by 16% for those eating one or more servings of unprocessed meat.

Replacing processed red meat with alternative protein sources—nuts, legumes, and fish—offers a practical strategy for reducing dementia risk. Nutrient-rich foods like beans and walnuts provide essential compounds that support brain health, such as antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids.

Red meat is linked to an extra 1.69 years of cognitive aging in verbal memory — the ability to recall and understand words and sentences. (CREDIT: Neurology)

“Dietary guidelines often focus on chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes, while cognitive health is less frequently discussed,” said Wang. “We hope our results encourage greater consideration of the connection between diet and brain health.”

As the population ages, dementia presents a growing challenge. Studies like these highlight actionable steps to mitigate risk through long-term dietary changes.

By prioritizing minimally processed, nutrient-dense foods, individuals can support their brain health and reduce the burden of dementia for future generations.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.