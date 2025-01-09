Loneliness linked to higher risk of heart disease and stroke

Social isolation and loneliness pose significant health risks. New research reveals how proteins linked to these conditions influence heart disease and longevity. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Social connections are vital for well-being, yet their absence can pose significant risks to health and longevity. Social isolation, the objective lack of interaction, and loneliness, the subjective feeling of being alone, are increasingly recognized as global public health concerns.

Emerging evidence shows these conditions are linked to morbidity and mortality, rivaling traditional health risks such as smoking and obesity. However, the biological mechanisms underlying these effects remain elusive.

Published in the journal, Nature Human Behavior, a groundbreaking study has begun to unravel the biological links between social isolation, loneliness, and health outcomes. Researchers from the UK and China analyzed data from 42,062 adults enrolled in the UK Biobank.

Using advanced proteomics—the large-scale study of proteins—they investigated how specific proteins in blood samples relate to social isolation, loneliness, and health risks.

Proteins play essential roles in the body’s functions, making them critical targets for understanding disease processes and developing treatments.

PWAS for social isolation and loneliness. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behavior)

This study identified 175 proteins associated with social isolation and 26 with loneliness, with substantial overlap. These proteins were often linked to inflammation, immune responses, and other systems affecting cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and premature death.

Dr. Chun Shen from the University of Cambridge explained, “We know that social isolation and loneliness are linked to poorer health, but we’ve never understood why. Our work has highlighted several proteins that appear to play a key role in this relationship.”

One notable finding involved the protein ADM (adrenomedullin), known for its role in stress regulation. Elevated levels of ADM were linked to reduced brain volume in regions associated with interoception—the ability to sense internal body states—and emotional processing.

Specifically, higher ADM levels corresponded to smaller volumes of the insula and left caudate, brain areas essential for social and emotional functions. Elevated ADM levels were also associated with an increased risk of early death.

Another protein, ASGR1 (asialoglycoprotein receptor 1), was linked to higher cholesterol and an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease. Other identified proteins contributed to insulin resistance, atherosclerosis, and even cancer progression. Together, these findings suggest that social isolation and loneliness may initiate a cascade of biological changes that impact physical health.

Proteomic analysis also revealed associations between identified proteins and a wide array of blood biomarkers. These biomarkers provide additional evidence of systemic changes tied to social isolation and loneliness. Inflammatory markers, in particular, featured prominently among individuals experiencing these conditions, supporting prior research linking chronic inflammation to a host of diseases.

Mendelian randomization, a statistical technique, was used to establish causal relationships between loneliness and five proteins, including ADM and ASGR1. These proteins were also associated with changes in blood biomarkers and brain volumes, further implicating them in health risks.

Over a 14-year follow-up period, more than half of these proteins were linked to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and mortality.

The relationship between these proteins and brain structure underscores how loneliness and social isolation influence not just physical health but also cognitive and emotional well-being. The insula and left caudate regions identified in this study are integral to emotional regulation, reward processing, and social interaction.

Association of protein co-expression network with social isolation and loneliness (N = 35,475). (CREDIT: Nature Human Behavior)

These findings suggest that interventions addressing loneliness could have far-reaching benefits, improving both physical and mental health outcomes.

Professor Barbara Sahakian of the University of Cambridge emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues: “These findings drive home the importance of social contact in keeping us well. More and more people of all ages report feeling lonely. That’s why the World Health Organization has described social isolation and loneliness as a global public health concern. We need to find ways to tackle this growing problem and keep people connected to help them stay healthy.”

The study’s results underscore the need for interventions that foster social connections. For instance, community programs, mental health resources, and technology-driven solutions could help mitigate the effects of social isolation and loneliness. By prioritizing social relationships, public health strategies can reduce the prevalence of related health risks.

Social isolation is also linked to behavioral changes that indirectly impact health. For example, individuals who are socially isolated are less likely to engage in physical activity, more likely to smoke, and less likely to adhere to medical treatments. These behaviors can compound the biological effects of social isolation and loneliness, leading to a downward spiral in health.

Proteomics, combined with artificial intelligence, offers promising avenues for understanding the complex relationships between social factors and health. Professor Jianfeng Feng from the University of Warwick highlighted this potential: “AI and high-throughput proteomics can help pinpoint key proteins involved in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of human diseases, revolutionizing traditional views of human health.”

Association of MR-identified proteins with blood biomarkers and brain volumes. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behavior)

Future research is needed to explore how interventions can alter the levels of key proteins identified in this study. By targeting proteins like ADM and ASGR1, scientists may be able to develop new therapies to mitigate the health risks associated with loneliness and social isolation. Such treatments could complement existing strategies, including social programs and mental health interventions.

The study also highlights the importance of longitudinal research. By following participants over 14 years, researchers were able to link proteomic changes to long-term health outcomes. This approach provides robust evidence of causality, paving the way for future studies to explore additional biological pathways and refine intervention strategies.

As society continues to grapple with the challenges of loneliness, these findings offer hope. Interventions rooted in science can improve lives, emphasizing the importance of human connection in maintaining health and well-being. Public health campaigns must prioritize reducing loneliness, not only for emotional well-being but also to address its profound biological impact on the body.

Addressing loneliness and social isolation requires a multidisciplinary approach. Governments, healthcare providers, and communities must work together to create environments that foster social connections. Simple actions, like creating more inclusive public spaces and supporting community initiatives, can have significant impacts.

In summary, the findings of this study reveal a deep and intricate relationship between social isolation, loneliness, and health. The identification of specific proteins offers new insights into the biological mechanisms at play and provides a foundation for innovative treatments.

By addressing the root causes of loneliness and fostering meaningful connections, society can make strides toward improving health and longevity for all.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.