Excessive alcohol use linked with higher risk for 6 different types of cancer

Although public awareness surrounding cancer risks like smoking is high, the knowledge that alcohol is a significant factor is less well-known. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

The latest Cancer Progress Report 2024 from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) highlights a concerning connection between alcohol consumption and cancer. It reveals that more than 5% of all cancer cases are linked to alcohol use, a statistic many may not fully understand.

Although public awareness surrounding cancer risks like smoking is high, the knowledge that alcohol is a significant factor is less well-known, despite clear evidence.

The AACR report indicates that 40% of cancers in the United States are connected to modifiable risk factors, such as alcohol use, tobacco, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet. In particular, alcohol consumption plays a significant role, causing 5.4% of all cancer cases in 2019.

Modifiable cancer risks. (CREDIT: Cancer Progress Report 2024)

Research shows that excessive drinking contributes to six types of cancer: head and neck cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, liver cancer, and stomach cancers. Drinking at an early age further increases the risk of developing these cancers later in life.

While the overall cancer death rate has dropped significantly, falling by 33% between 1991 and 2021, cancer incidences among younger adults are rising. The report emphasizes that certain early-onset cancers, including breast and colorectal cancers, are becoming more prevalent in people under 50.

This is worrisome, especially since it can be difficult for younger individuals to connect their lifestyle choices, such as alcohol consumption, to potential cancer risks down the line.

The public is largely unaware of these dangers. A survey conducted by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center found that 51% of people did not associate alcohol use with colon cancer, although many correctly identified family history as a risk factor.

This lack of awareness about alcohol’s role in cancer points to a gap in public health messaging that needs addressing. Campaigns like those that educated the public about the risks of smoking could be adapted to help people understand the dangers of alcohol.

According to Dr. Nilesh Vora, medical director of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute in Long Beach, "Public messaging campaigns (such as cancer-specific warning labels displayed on alcoholic beverages) along with effective clinical strategies that reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption must be considered to reduce the burden of alcohol-related cancers."

Consumption of alcohol increases an individual’s risk of developing six types of cancer. (CREDIT: Cancer Progress Report 2024)

Dr. Vora emphasized that raising awareness needs to start with primary care physicians who can educate patients during routine visits. They play a crucial role in making sure patients understand the risks of alcohol consumption and can help them make informed decisions.

The link between alcohol and cancer has been established for many years, but unfortunately, this connection remains under-recognized. “It’s surprising to me that a lot of people, as was documented in this report, aren’t aware of that,” said Vora.

According to the Cancer Progress Report 2024, alcohol is the third largest modifiable risk factor for cancer, behind obesity (7.6%) and smoking (19.3%). Research shows that reducing alcohol consumption or quitting entirely decreases the risk of alcohol-related cancers by 8%, and lowers the overall risk of developing cancer by 4%.

Even moderate alcohol use, defined as one drink or fewer per day for women and two or fewer for men, can increase cancer risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states, “Even low levels of alcohol use (less than one drink per day) can raise the risk of certain cancers.”

Despite evidence linking alcohol to cancer, many people are still unsure about how much alcohol is truly harmful. Addiction psychiatrist Dr. Adam Scioli, from Caron Treatment Centers in Pennsylvania, notes the "roller coaster of information" surrounding alcohol's health impacts.

Guidelines for alcohol consumption. (CREDIT: Cancer Progress Report 2024)

"There have even been reports for years that it could be beneficial for one's health — but we know now that alcohol ingestion is one of the modifiable risk factors for cancer," said Scioli.

He emphasized that alcohol is a toxin that affects the body starting with the brain and working down to the colorectal system. Scioli’s insights highlight the importance of continued research and public education about the harms of alcohol.

One concerning statistic is that around 75,000 Americans are diagnosed with cancers linked to alcohol every year. The more a person drinks, both in terms of volume and frequency, the higher their risk. Scioli warns that there is no clear line of safety when it comes to alcohol consumption, as the risks vary for each person.

For those who reduce their alcohol intake or quit, there is good news: the risk of developing alcohol-related cancers decreases. "We need to do a much better job of making the public aware of the risks inherent in drinking," Scioli said. "And we need to make the public aware that there are mechanisms by which they can access help if they are unable to moderate their drinking or quit on their own."

To address the growing burden of alcohol-related cancers, the AACR urges for stronger public health measures. This includes public messaging campaigns and even cancer-specific warning labels on alcoholic beverages. The aim is to educate the public in a way that encourages behavior change, reducing the prevalence of alcohol-related cancers in the future.

Rajarshi Sengupta, PhD, lead author of the report, reiterated the importance of these strategies. "Effective clinical strategies that reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption must be considered to reduce the burden of alcohol-related cancers."

Alcohol is one of the top modifiable risk factors for cancer, yet public awareness about its dangers remains low. By cutting back on alcohol consumption or quitting entirely, people can significantly reduce their risk of developing several types of cancer.

Public health campaigns and improved patient education are necessary to bridge the gap between knowledge and behavior, helping more people make choices that protect their long-term health.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.