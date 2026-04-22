Family reunion, Marshmallow’s Hope, a Wienermobile and more good news today

A group of Seaman High School students did a little bit of hot-dogging with their ride to prom, convincing the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to give them a lift. (CREDIT: WIBW)

Not every headline has to leave you exhausted. Sometimes the most meaningful stories are the ones that remind you how much good still exists in ordinary life: a family reunion decades in the making, students turning a joke into a joyful memory, volunteers stepping forward to comfort children, support struggling families, clean up their communities and stand beside people who need help.

This collection of articles, published today and curated by The Brighter Side of News, brings together stories of kindness, resilience and generosity that show what can happen when people choose compassion over indifference and action over despair.

Mother and son reunite after 20 years at surprise birthday party

Filipino native surprised by son she hadn’t seen in two decades at 60th birthday celebration. (CREDIT: KALB)

A 60th birthday celebration in Louisiana became something far more emotional when Nerry Aspuria was unexpectedly reunited with her son Ian after 20 years apart. The separation began when Ian moved to the United States with his father while his mother remained in the Philippines to raise the rest of the family. Over time, the absence became one of the family’s deepest wounds, especially for Nerry and her daughter Annette Mendoza, who grew up feeling that someone important was missing.

A few years ago, Nerry was able to move to the United States, which finally made a reunion possible. Mendoza quietly tracked down her brother and worked with him to plan the surprise for their mother’s birthday. Ian flew in from Florida, and the family gathered as if they were just celebrating a milestone birthday, when in reality they were also restoring a bond that had been broken for decades.

Ian said the moment was full of nerves, gratitude and emotion, and he credited both his sister’s persistence and his mother’s years of faith for bringing them back together.

What began as a party ended as a family’s long-awaited homecoming.

The original story can be found on: KALB

Seaman HS students ‘ketchup’ with Wienermobile, score ride to prom

A group of Seaman High School students did a little bit of hot-dogging with their ride to prom, convincing the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to give them a lift. (CREDIT: WIBW)

A group of Kansas high school students found an unforgettable way to get to prom after turning a joke into reality. The idea started when Cooper Lietz and his friends saw the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in a grocery store parking lot. Lietz thought it would be funny to take the oversized hot-dog-shaped vehicle to prom instead of a limousine. His friend Breckan Andrews decided to ask the crew if they would actually do it.

What sounded like a long shot quickly turned into a yes. The students later got the call that the crew had agreed to give them the ride. Their friends were stunned, and Nick Hill said the whole thing felt too unlikely to work at first. Even after the invitation came through, Hill checked with his date, Kaitlynn Frye, before committing to the unusual entrance.

The students said they learned something simple from the experience: sometimes ridiculous ideas work if someone is willing to ask. Instead of arriving in the usual formal style, they showed up in one of the most recognizable novelty vehicles in the country and turned prom night into a story they will probably tell for the rest of their lives.

The original story can be found on: WIBW.

American Red Cross recognizes volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Red Cross celebrates national volunteer week. (CREDIT: YouTube)

The American Red Cross used National Volunteer Week to spotlight the people who keep much of its work moving every day. In a piece published by KAIT, the organization said volunteers have been central to its mission since its founding in 1881 and now make up about 90% of its workforce. Their jobs range from helping with blood drives and supporting veterans and military families to teaching lifesaving classes and responding to disasters.

In Arkansas alone, nearly 1,200 volunteers are active with the Red Cross, and nationally more than 325,000 people donate their time to the organization. The story also notes the larger global network behind the effort, with Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers serving in more than 191 countries. Micheal Sullivan, executive director of the Red Cross of Southeast Missouri Northeast Arkansas, said volunteers continue a long tradition of bringing relief, comfort and hope during emergencies.

The article was also a call for more people to join, stressing that training is provided and that there is an immediate need for additional volunteers. Rather than focusing on one dramatic rescue, the story honors the steady work of people who repeatedly show up when others need help most.

The original story can be found on: KAIT

Brazos Valley volunteer honored after making hundreds of quilts for children in need

A Brazos Valley woman known for her kindness and dedication is being recognized for the impact she’s made on hundreds of children. (CREDIT: KBTX)

Trudie Phares has spent years quietly doing work meant to comfort children in some of the hardest moments of their lives, and that effort is now being recognized publicly. KBTX reported that Phares, a longtime volunteer with Project Linus Brazos County, received a Be Remarkable award from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and the station for the impact she has had on local children.

According to fellow volunteers, she has made more than 700 handmade quilts over the past decade for children facing illness, trauma and other difficult circumstances. Project Linus distributes those blankets through hospitals, shelters and social service agencies across the Brazos Valley. Cabrina Scott, who nominated Phares, said she not only makes beautiful quilts but also brings warmth and encouragement to the volunteer group itself.

Phares said her motivation comes from her background as a former teacher and counselor, and from a simple belief that children need something tangible that reminds them they are cared for. In her view, a blanket can provide more than physical warmth. It can also offer a sense of safety and reassurance.

The story is a reminder that service does not always take the form of a grand gesture. Sometimes it looks like years of patient, skilled work done one quilt at a time.

The original story can be found on: KBTX

Marshmallow’s Hope founder using her grief to help teenagers struggling with mental health

For Laura Kane, hope is more than just a word. For her, it means “Hold on, pain ends.” (CREDIT: WGEM)

Laura Kane built Marshmallow’s Hope out of the worst loss of her life. WGEM reported that the nonprofit was founded after Kane’s 14-year-old son Zachary died by suicide. His nickname was Marshmallow, and the organization now carries that name while also carrying a message Kane repeats often: “Hold on, pain ends.” Her goal is to help children and families facing mental health struggles get support before a crisis becomes irreversible.

The nonprofit serves 88 counties in Illinois and connects families with clinicians in each county. When Marshmallow’s Hope is contacted, a clinician comes to the child’s home, meets with the child and parents, and helps determine what kind of care is needed. Kane said one of the biggest barriers families face is stigma. Parents may dismiss warning signs as ordinary teenage moodiness or blame themselves if their child is struggling.

She urged families to pay attention to signs like withdrawal, substance use, giving away belongings, neglecting hygiene or acting out of character, and she said asking for help does not make anyone a bad parent. Last year alone, Marshmallow’s Hope served 896 children, and all of its services are free.

Kane’s work turns private grief into public help, offering support to families who might otherwise feel alone.

The original story can be found on: WGEM

Nearly a dozen ducklings rescued from storm drains in Murfreesboro

11 ducklings were rescued from storm drains after their mother was struck by a vehicle in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (CREDIT: MFRD)

In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, firefighters spent hours rescuing 11 ducklings after the birds wandered into storm drains along Joe B. Jackson Parkway. WSMV reported that the ducklings’ mother had been struck by a vehicle, leaving the brood in danger. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews were called in Monday and began removing drain grates and searching the runoff system for the trapped birds.

The work was slow and careful. Firefighters from MFRD’s Ladder 2 A-shift searched through the drains over several hours, gathering the ducklings one by one. In a story full of heavy news elsewhere, this one stood out for being simple and humane: a crew of emergency responders taking the time to save a group of vulnerable animals that could easily have been ignored.

All 11 ducklings were safely corralled. According to WSMV, they were then taken to a Murfreesboro resident who cares for rescued ducks. That final detail matters because it turns the story from a rescue into a full handoff to safety. It was not just about pulling the ducklings out of the drain. It was about making sure they had somewhere secure to go next.

The original story can be found on: WSMV

Earth Day: Concord clean-up is a small gesture to help a big problem

Concord High senior Clover Doperalski passes out collection bags on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Doperralski was part of the organizing team for the Earth Day project around the city. (CREDIT: GEOFF FORESTER / For the Monitor)

Concord High senior Clover Doperalski knows that picking up trash will not solve climate change, but she also believes small acts still matter. That belief led her to organize a city clean-up in Concord with the help of Concord Greenspace. As the Concord Monitor, Doperalski remembered community trash pickups from elementary school and wanted to recreate that spirit as a way to give back.

Because she is a member of the National Honor Society, she was encouraged to either join or create a service project, and she decided to build one around Earth Day. The event was held at White Park on a Saturday so more people could attend, even though Earth Day itself fell later in the week. Volunteers were invited to spread out across the city with Blue Bags supplied through Concord General Services and collect the debris left behind after the winter snowmelt.

The structure of the event was intentionally simple. Participants brought their own gloves and grabbers, picked their own spots and left filled bags at assigned locations for city staff to collect. Doperalski said she wishes she could do something big enough to reverse the environmental damage already done, but she also argued that small actions can preserve what remains and inspire other people to care.

Her project was modest by design, but that was part of the point. Community action, even at a small scale, still counts.

The original story can be found on: Concord Monitor

Maverick Day of Service: Students Give Back Across Mankato

Students took over Mankato Saturday where they all volunteered in several projects as part of Maverick Day of Service. (CREDIT: Alexis Darkow/The Reporter)

Students from Minnesota State University, Mankato spent part of the weekend working across the community as part of the annual Maverick Day of Service. The MSU Reporter described the event as a campus-wide push to connect students with local service work, while university material about the program explains that the day is organized through Mavs in Action and is designed to spread volunteers across Mankato to help with environmental and community projects.

Possible service sites tied to the event have included neighborhood cleanups, trail cleanup, furniture rescue and redistribution through A Fresh Start Mankato, and cleanup and reset work at Crossroads Campus Cupboard. The point of the event is not only to get tasks done, but also to encourage students to engage with the city around them in a direct and practical way. Rather than treating service as an abstract value, the day turns it into visible work: cleaning public spaces, helping local nonprofits and supporting organizations that meet day-to-day needs.

Even with limited access to the full MSU Reporter text, the available material makes clear that Maverick Day of Service is part of a longer university tradition of volunteerism and community partnership.

It is the kind of story that matters because it shows students stepping beyond campus boundaries and contributing time and labor where they are needed.

The original story can be found on: MSU Reporter

A recipe for change: Cal Poly students turn bake sales into immigrant support

Signs for the bake sale supporting CHIRLA and 805Undocufund. (CREDIT: Lauren Quijano / Mustang News)

A group of Cal Poly students and alumni are using bake sales to raise money for undocumented immigrants while also building a stronger sense of community in San Luis Obispo. Mustang News reported that the effort, called Raising Together, began last summer when students wanted a practical way to respond to immigration issues affecting communities across California. The money raised goes to groups including 805UndocuFund and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

Environmental engineering senior Mytam Le said the idea grew out of frustration and a desire to do something useful. Baking offered the group a way to turn that feeling into action. What started small has since become a recurring event, with organizers learning through trial and error how much to bake, where to set up and what people are most likely to buy. The group also tries to reflect members’ cultural backgrounds in the food, using the bake sales as a way to connect people through shared flavors as well as shared purpose.

Le said the events offer more than fundraising. They also create a sense of solidarity for both organizers and supporters. Cal Poly alum Jenni Martinez, who designs the group’s flyers, menus and artwork, said the cause resonates with her own experience as a Mexican American. Customers have responded not only to the baked goods but also to the mission behind them.

The result is a simple but effective model: people gathering around food in order to support neighbors who often face uncertainty and exclusion.

The original story can be found on: Mustang News

The original story "Family reunion, Marshmallow’s Hope, a Wienermobile and more good news today" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories