For the first time ever, scientists convert light into a supersolid

Researchers have created a supersolid using light, demonstrating a new quantum phase of matter with both solid and superfluid properties. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Scientists have achieved a breakthrough in quantum physics, successfully creating a supersolid state using light for the first time.

This achievement, led by researchers at CNR Nanotec in Italy, opens new avenues for studying an exotic phase of matter that combines the properties of both solids and superfluids. Until now, supersolids had only been observed in ultracold atomic gases, but this research demonstrates that the phenomenon can also occur in photonic systems.

The Unique Nature of Supersolids

Most matter exists in one of four familiar states: solid, liquid, gas, or plasma. However, at temperatures near absolute zero, quantum mechanics introduces new and unusual phases of matter. One of these is the supersolid—a state that retains the structured, rigid properties of a solid while also flowing without friction like a superfluid. This paradoxical state was theorized in the 1960s but remained elusive until the first experimental confirmations in 2017 using ultracold atomic gases.

The mechanism that leads to the formation of the supersolid. Linear and nonlinear scattering processes combine and give rise to a density modulation in coordinate space. (CREDIT: Nature)

Traditional supersolids have been difficult to create and study because they require extreme cooling and precise atomic interactions. The new research, however, demonstrates that light itself can exhibit supersolid behavior, offering a more accessible and scalable platform for investigating this quantum phase of matter.

A Quantum Theater of Light

To understand how light can form a supersolid, imagine a crowded theater with only three available seats in the front row: one in the center and two at opposite ends. Everyone wants the center seat because it offers the best view. In a classical world, only one person can sit there. But in a quantum theater, where bosonic particles obey different rules, many can occupy the same seat simultaneously, forming what physicists call a Bose–Einstein condensate.

In the experiment, researchers created a similar scenario using a semiconductor platform made of gallium arsenide. This material was shaped into a structure with tiny ridges, guiding the movement of light particles, or photons. When photons entered the system, they initially spread out incoherently. As more photons were added, they began forming a condensate at the lowest energy state—similar to how people fill the best seat in the quantum theater.

However, just as a crowded seat eventually forces some people to sit elsewhere, interactions among photons pushed some of them into adjacent states. This process, known as parametric scattering, caused the formation of "satellite condensates" at specific positions within the system. These new condensates were arranged in a repeating pattern, mimicking the ordered structure of a solid while maintaining the fluid-like movement of a superfluid.

Confirming the Supersolid State

Creating this state of matter was only the first challenge. The next step was proving that the photons in the system truly exhibited the dual characteristics of a supersolid. Researchers needed to confirm two essential properties: first, that the condensate displayed a periodic spatial structure like a crystal, and second, that it retained the frictionless flow of a superfluid.

By analyzing the behavior of the photons, the team confirmed that their system met both criteria. The photons organized themselves into a regularly spaced pattern, demonstrating solid-like order. At the same time, they maintained a coherent phase relationship, meaning they could flow without resistance. This combination of properties confirmed that the team had successfully created a supersolid state using light.

Parametric scattering. Growth of the BEC at k = 0. Above the condensation threshold power 250 μW, both the blueshift and linewidth start increasing to about 1 meV, typical of pulsed excitation. (CREDIT: Nature)

"This is only the beginning of understanding supersolidity in driven-dissipative, nonlinear photonic systems," said Antonio Gianfate of CNR Nanotec. His colleague, Davide Nigro from the University of Pavia, added that the study offers a new perspective on quantum matter, potentially simplifying the study of supersolids by eliminating the need for ultracold atomic setups.

Future Implications and Quantum Frontiers

The successful demonstration of a photonic supersolid could have wide-ranging implications for both fundamental physics and applied technology. Traditional supersolids have been studied mainly in ultracold atomic gases, but the use of photons provides a new way to explore these exotic states. Unlike atomic systems, which require precise control of temperature and atomic interactions, photonic platforms allow for easier manipulation and real-time observations.

Beyond its theoretical significance, the ability to create a supersolid with light could lead to practical applications in quantum computing, optical communication, and advanced material design. Since photons are the carriers of information in optical systems, controlling their quantum states in new ways may unlock novel technologies in signal processing and quantum information transfer.

Spatial coherence through threshold. The first-order correlator g(1)(x − x′) is a direct measurement of the coherence of the condensate. (CREDIT: Nature)

Moreover, this study highlights the growing importance of engineered quantum materials—systems designed to exhibit specific quantum behaviors under controlled conditions. As researchers continue to explore photonic supersolids, they may uncover new quantum phases of matter, leading to deeper insights into the fundamental nature of the universe.

For now, this discovery represents a major step forward in understanding how supersolidity can emerge in systems beyond traditional atomic gases. As scientists refine their methods, they may discover even more surprising behaviors in the quantum world, reshaping our understanding of matter at its most fundamental level.

Researchers published their findings in the journal Nature. The editors at Nature also published a Research Briefing summarizing the research.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.