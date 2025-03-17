Free VR platform helps people conquer the fear of public speaking

A new virtual reality platform developed by Cambridge researchers transforms how people overcome public speaking anxiety, making training accessible to all. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Public speaking is one of the most common fears, affecting a majority of people. Surveys suggest as many as 80% of students experience social anxiety when speaking in front of an audience.

Despite its importance in education and career progression, traditional methods of overcoming this fear often prove ineffective. Behavioral therapy can be costly or take months to complete, and self-practice is often inadequate.

A groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) platform, developed by Dr. Chris Macdonald at Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge, offers a free and effective solution to help users become confident public speakers.

The Science Behind the VR Platform

This innovative tool immerses users in highly realistic speaking environments, allowing them to practice in front of diverse and challenging virtual audiences. Unlike conventional rehearsal methods—typically alone in a quiet room—the VR experience replicates real-world conditions, making users better prepared for live speaking engagements.

Chris Macdonald, inventor of the VR technology. (CREDIT: Chris Macdonald)

Dr. Macdonald, director of the Immersive Technology Lab at Cambridge, pioneered the concept of Overexposure Therapy, where users progressively face more extreme speaking scenarios. "Overexposure therapy provides the psychological equivalent of running with weights. It builds extra adaptability, grit, and resilience," Macdonald explains.

Users begin with small, controlled audiences and gradually progress to larger and more chaotic environments, including stadiums packed with 10,000 animated spectators, flashing lights, and loud noises. By the time they face a real audience, it feels like a step down in difficulty, significantly reducing anxiety.

In a clinical study published in Frontiers, the VR platform demonstrated a significant increase in users' confidence after just a 30-minute session.

A more extended trial with students from Cambridge and University College London (UCL) found that a week of self-guided use improved every participant's ability to manage nerves, feel prepared, and adapt to various speaking situations. Further findings will be presented at the upcoming International Conference on Research in Psychology at Oxford.

Accessibility and User Experience

One of the platform’s greatest achievements is its accessibility. Traditional VR headsets can be expensive, with high-end models costing thousands. In contrast, only 5% of UK households own a VR headset, but 99% have smartphones.

To bridge this gap, Macdonald and his team developed a method to convert any smartphone into a functional VR device using a low-cost mount, priced at just £15. This ensures that regardless of whether a user has the latest VR headset or an older smartphone, they receive the same content and experience.

To maximize usability, the platform was rigorously tested. Over 50,000 practice presentations were logged from remote beta users. The lab also organized in-person events where more than 1,000 members of the public tested the software in suboptimal conditions.

These trials took place at various locations, including the largest science and technology events, libraries, community centers, and even a living room. The feedback from these diverse users allowed for continuous improvements.

Cambridge student Toluwalase Agoro shared, "When practicing my presentations, I sometimes find it difficult to visualize the people I’m speaking to, but this platform gave me the opportunity to see the crowd and get comfortable speaking in front of them."

Another student, Rowena Davies, noted, "I usually practice talks alone in my room, which makes it very difficult to imagine my audience. Using the VR headset made my practice much more effective."

AI Coaching and Specialized Training

To further enhance effectiveness, an AI-powered coach was integrated into the platform. Initially, the AI was so rigorous that it discouraged users. "It was like every word was crossed out with a red pen—it was too harsh," Macdonald recalls. The system was refined to prioritize constructive feedback, helping users develop their speaking style while maintaining motivation.

Training scenarios become increasing more challenging. (CREDIT: Chris Macdonald)

Beyond general presentation training, the platform includes specialized environments such as job interviews, TV studios for reading teleprompters, and radio interview scenarios. This expansion aims to provide tailored support to individuals with specific speaking needs.

Additionally, Macdonald is working on an app for healthcare providers and partnerships with organizations supporting children who stammer. These efforts will create more targeted treatment options for those who need them most.

The Future of Public Speaking Training

Macdonald’s mission was ambitious yet simple: to create the most effective treatment for public speaking anxiety and make it freely accessible worldwide. With this platform, he has achieved just that. However, continued development and expansion require funding. "We are uniquely committed to impact at scale. With the right funding, we could transform millions of lives," he states, encouraging philanthropists and sponsors to support the initiative.

The platform has hosted over 50,000 practice presentations from remote beta users and has been stress tested at events around the UK. (CREDIT: Chris Macdonald)

With its combination of immersive VR environments, AI coaching, and accessibility via smartphones, this platform has the potential to redefine how people overcome the fear of public speaking. Whether you are a student preparing for a class presentation or a professional gearing up for a major speech, this technology offers a powerful tool to enhance your confidence and communication skills.

As Macdonald affirms, "Please do use it. It will transform your life and greatly expand your opportunities."

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.