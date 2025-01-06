Study finds reducing smartphone use increases work satisfaction

Discover how cutting smartphone time and adding exercise can enhance workplace satisfaction, mental health, and productivity through simple steps. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Employers have long sought effective ways to boost work satisfaction and employee motivation. A recent study published in the journal, ScienceDirect, highlights a promising solution: reducing non-work-related smartphone use and increasing physical activity. These simple, low-cost interventions not only enhance mental health but also improve work-life balance and overall productivity.

Researchers conducted an experiment with 278 participants from various professional sectors in Germany. These participants were divided into four groups.

The first group reduced their private smartphone usage by one hour daily for a week. The second group increased their daily physical activity by 30 minutes. The third group combined both interventions, while the control group made no changes to their routines.

Participants completed online surveys at three stages: before the intervention, immediately afterward, and two weeks post-intervention. These surveys measured work satisfaction, mental health, work-life balance, and the presence of depressive symptoms. The results were striking.

Results of repeated measure analyses of variance (ANOVAs) for work-related outcomes: (A) work satisfaction, (B) work motivation, (C) work overload, and (D) work-life balance (Smartphone Group: N = 73, Physical Activity Group: N = 69, Combination Group: N = 72, Control Group: N = 64; Baseline to Follow-up = measurement time points). (CREDIT: Acta Psychologica)

Key Findings

In the smartphone and combination groups, participants experienced significant improvements in work satisfaction, motivation, and mental health.

The interventions also enhanced work-life balance and reduced feelings of work overload. Importantly, depressive symptoms decreased across all intervention groups, while participants reported a heightened sense of control over their lives.

Julia Brailovskaia, one of the researchers, noted, “These factors are crucial for a company’s productivity. A conscious and controlled reduction of non-work-related screen time, in combination with more physical activity, could improve employees’ work satisfaction and mental health.” She emphasized that these strategies could either supplement existing programs or serve as standalone, cost-effective solutions.

The study’s findings underscore the intricate connection between work satisfaction and mental health. Employees spend the majority of their waking hours at work, averaging 230 to 280 days annually depending on their country’s workweek structure.

Unsurprisingly, dissatisfaction at work often correlates with poor mental health, creating a vicious cycle that impacts both individual well-being and organizational productivity.

Research supports this link. Low work satisfaction can lead to mental health challenges, while poor mental health exacerbates dissatisfaction. This dynamic reduces performance and undermines positive organizational commitment. Addressing these issues holistically is vital for fostering a productive workplace environment.

This study provides actionable insights for employers. Encouraging employees to limit non-work-related smartphone use and promoting physical activity can yield substantial benefits. These interventions are not only easy to implement but also cost-efficient, making them accessible for organizations of all sizes.

Results of repeated measure analyses of variance (ANOVAs) for mental health-related, smartphone use-related and physical activity-related outcomes. (CREDIT: Acta Psychologica)

The dual approach of reducing screen time and increasing activity has broader implications. It empowers employees to reclaim a sense of control, mitigating the adverse effects of modern workplace demands. By integrating these practices into organizational wellness programs, employers can cultivate a healthier, more motivated workforce.

In conclusion, the study offers a clear message: small, manageable lifestyle changes can significantly enhance both work satisfaction and mental health. As Brailovskaia summarized, “These interventions represent a low-threshold solution with significant potential to improve employee well-being and organizational success.”

