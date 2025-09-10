Friction secrets revealed: The surprising physics of Earth’s crust

In earthquakes, the principle shows how one part of a fault slipping can unleash movement across miles of crust. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

At a busy street crossing, people wait for the signal to change. When one person steps out first, others soon follow. Scientists in Amsterdam have found that this same kind of behavior happens at a microscopic level when two surfaces begin to slide against one another.

The work, carried out by researchers from the University of Amsterdam and the Advanced Research Center for Nanolithography, shows that the hidden world of tiny surface contact points can explain why sliding sometimes gets easier the harder you press. Their findings were published in Physical Review Letters.

The scientists, Liang Peng, Thibault Roch, Daniel Bonn, and Bart Weber, pressed a smooth silicon surface against a rough one and studied how friction changed as they increased the pressing force. What they discovered challenges the way friction has long been understood.

Experimental system. A 3 mm-diameter silicon ball is clamped to the geometry of a rheometer and brought into contact with a homemade Si cantilever. (CREDIT: Bart Weber, et al.)

Friction at the microscopic level

When two surfaces meet, they don’t actually touch in one continuous flat plane. Instead, the contact happens at small peaks called asperities. At low force, only one asperity may be carrying the entire load, making it hard for sliding to begin. As the force pressing the surfaces together increases, more asperities come into contact.

Here is where the surprise came. The team observed that once a few asperities began to slip, others followed in a cascading effect. It was much like the first person at the crossing who sets the crowd into motion. This behavior caused the resistance to sliding to drop as more force was applied.

This finding explains why the resistance to motion, known as the static friction coefficient, actually decreases at higher loads. In other words, pressing harder does not always mean it will take more effort to get surfaces moving.

A model for slipping and sticking

To make sense of their observations, the researchers created a simple mathematical model based on stick-slip motion. This model revealed that presliding and subcritical contact points – the tiny places where surfaces almost start to move but don’t – play an important role in weakening friction at high loads.

The measurements linked behaviors usually seen in atomic force microscopy, which studies very small forces, with those relevant in larger industrial settings. That bridge between scales had been missing until now. “The crowd-like response of asperities helps us understand how friction works at different scales,” explained the research team.

This discovery matters far beyond physics laboratories. In industries like semiconductor manufacturing, precision is everything. Electronic devices often require curved surfaces to be clamped against flat surfaces. These interfaces sit right at the edge between slipping and sticking. Knowing how sliding begins at different scales helps engineers design equipment with greater accuracy. A misstep in friction control can mean costly errors when building tiny electronic components.

A sketch of what we see when we zoom in strongly on the interface between two materials. The rougher material (grey, on top) touches the smoother material (purple, bottom) in various asperities. (CREDIT: Bart Weber, et al.)

At larger scales, the insights may even shed light on natural disasters. Earthquakes occur when sections of Earth’s crust suddenly slip past each other. The way sliding starts at these massive interfaces shares common principles with the tiny asperities in a lab experiment. Understanding these processes could someday help refine earthquake prediction models.

From the street to the Earth’s crust

The metaphor of the pedestrian crowd reflects how systems often work in nature. A single action, whether a person stepping off the curb or a tiny asperity slipping, can trigger a chain reaction.

In friction, this domino effect explains why static resistance weakens as more contact points come into play. In earthquakes, the principle shows how one part of a fault slipping can unleash movement across miles of crust. Although the scales are vastly different, the underlying physics shares a striking similarity.

The friction drop as a function of normal load, measured from experiments (data points) and predicted by our model (shaded area), with black and red corresponding to a hold time of 100 s and 10 s, respectively. (CREDIT: Bart Weber, et al.)

Looking ahead

The study opens new doors for both applied and fundamental science. Engineers can use the findings to better manage friction in devices ranging from microchips to heavy machinery. Geophysicists can explore how these mechanisms scale up to seismic activity.

Most importantly, the research shows that even a familiar force like friction can hold surprising secrets. The surfaces beneath your feet or under your fingertips may seem simple, but at their microscopic peaks and valleys, complex and crowd-like interactions determine how easily things move.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.