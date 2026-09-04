Genetic study links GLP-1 drugs to higher risk of male-pattern baldness

Men genetically predisposed to male-pattern baldness showed about 7% higher odds of hair loss when genetic variants predicted greater activity of the GLP-1 receptor pathway.

The analysis points to a possible biological connection beyond temporary hair shedding caused by rapid weight loss, but it did not directly test people taking GLP-1 medications.

The findings currently apply only to men, and researchers still need to determine how GLP-1 signaling might affect hair follicles and whether the same link exists in women.

For men already genetically vulnerable to male-pattern baldness, the same biological pathway targeted by blockbuster GLP-1 drugs may carry an additional hair-loss risk.

A genetic analysis led by NYU Langone Health found that higher activity of the GLP1R gene was associated with about a 7% increase in the odds of androgenetic alopecia, the inherited form of patterned hair loss that affects the front and top of the scalp. The work, published online in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, offers the first genetic evidence tying greater GLP-1 receptor activity to male-pattern hair loss.

The finding does not mean that taking Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound directly raises every man's chance of going bald by 7%. The researchers did not follow patients taking those medications. Instead, they used a method called two-sample Mendelian randomization, relying on naturally occurring genetic differences that increase GLP1R expression as a stand-in for greater activity in the same pathway targeted by GLP-1 medicines.

Men genetically predisposed to male-pattern baldness showed about 7% higher odds of hair loss when genetic variants predicted greater activity of the GLP-1 receptor pathway. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A genetic clue beyond rapid weight loss

Hair shedding has become a widely discussed complaint among people using GLP-1 receptor agonists for diabetes and obesity. Until now, much of the concern has centered on telogen effluvium, a usually temporary form of diffuse shedding that can follow rapid weight loss, illness or other major physiological stress.

That explanation remains plausible. A 2026 systematic review found that semaglutide and tirzepatide were among the GLP-1 drugs most often associated with hair-loss reports, while rapid weight reduction emerged as a possible contributor, especially for telogen effluvium. A separate 2026 meta-analysis of nine interventional studies also found more hair loss among GLP-1 users than placebo recipients, although those studies did not establish a single biological mechanism.

The new NYU analysis points to another possibility. Rather than looking only at weight loss, nutritional change or metabolic stress, the team asked whether increased activity of the GLP-1 receptor pathway itself overlaps genetically with susceptibility to androgenetic alopecia.

How the researchers tested the connection

The investigators used large publicly available genetic datasets, including the eQTLGen database, which contained data from 31,684 mostly White men and women, and a Complex Traits Genetics group dataset involving 205,327 mostly White men.

They examined genetic variants associated with increased expression of GLP1R, the gene that encodes the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor. GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs stimulate this receptor as part of their effects on blood sugar regulation, appetite and body weight.

The team then compared those genetically predicted increases in GLP1R activity with genetic data linked to androgenetic alopecia. Men with genetic markers associated with greater GLP1R expression showed an estimated 7% increase in the odds of male-pattern hair loss.

The finding does not mean that taking Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound directly raises every man's chance of going bald by 7%. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Because inherited genetic variants are determined before disease develops, Mendelian randomization can help researchers investigate whether one biological factor may contribute causally to another. It can reduce some forms of confounding that affect ordinary observational studies, but it does not replace a randomized drug trial or prove that a medication produces the same effect as lifelong genetically elevated gene expression.

Other hair-loss risks did not erase the signal

The researchers tested whether several other factors could explain the association. They adjusted their analysis for hypertension, which has been considered a possible contributor to impaired scalp blood flow and follicle health, yet the estimated 7% increase remained.

They also examined insulin resistance and lower testosterone levels because both could complicate the relationship among obesity, diabetes, metabolism and hair growth. Those adjustments did not eliminate the GLP1R association either.

“Our study provides the first genetic link between GLP-1 use and an increased risk of male-pattern hair loss from androgenetic alopecia, an association long suspected but until now not shown scientifically,” said senior investigator Lynn Petukhova, an assistant professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology and Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

The result adds to growing evidence that hair changes reported with GLP-1 treatment may not all have the same cause. Some patients may experience temporary telogen effluvium after rapid weight loss, while others may already carry genetic susceptibility to progressive patterned hair loss.

Why the finding applies only to men for now

Androgenetic alopecia occurs in both sexes, but its genetic architecture has been studied much more extensively in men. That difference limited the researchers' ability to run the same causal analysis in women.

Senior investigator Lynn Petukhova, an assistant professor in the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology and Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. (CREDIT: NYU)

The available datasets were also composed largely of White participants. That matters because genetic risk markers for androgenetic alopecia can differ across populations, and recent reviews have warned that many risk loci identified in European populations do not necessarily transfer equally to other ancestries.

Petukhova said future work will need to determine how GLP-1 receptor activity might influence hair-follicle growth and whether the same connection appears in women. The underlying mechanism remains uncertain, so the study cannot yet show whether GLP-1 signaling acts directly on follicles or works through another metabolic or hormonal pathway.

Screening could become possible, but not yet

If later experiments confirm the connection, genetic information could eventually help identify patients who are especially vulnerable to patterned hair loss before they begin a GLP-1 medication.

“Our findings suggest that, if future experiments prove successful, some men, and possibly women too, could be screened and benchmarked for their risk of hair loss before being prescribed GLP-1 medications,” Petukhova said. She added that the work could eventually support combinations of GLP-1 therapy with treatments such as minoxidil for people at elevated risk.

That possibility remains speculative. No genetic screening test based on this finding has been validated for routine care, and the study does not show that preventive hair-loss treatment should automatically accompany GLP-1 prescriptions.

For now, the work sharpens a question that has grown alongside the rapid rise of these medications. Hair loss linked to GLP-1 treatment may sometimes reflect the stress of rapid weight loss, but in genetically susceptible men, the receptor pathway itself may also be part of the story.

Dig deeper into GLP-1 drugs and hair loss

These resources examine GLP-1-associated hair loss, male-pattern baldness genetics and the biology of temporary shedding.

GLP-1 therapies and hair loss: A systematic review of current evidence and implications for counseling: Reviews 24 studies of GLP-1 receptor agonists and hair loss, including evidence involving semaglutide, tirzepatide, androgenetic alopecia and telogen effluvium. (Science Progress, 2026)

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and hair loss: A systematic review and meta-analysis: Analyzes nine interventional studies involving 4,114 GLP-1 users and compares reported hair-loss risk with placebo. (Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, 2026)

The Genetic Landscape of Androgenetic Alopecia: Current Knowledge and Future Perspectives: Explains the polygenic basis of patterned hair loss, major susceptibility pathways and important ancestry differences in genetic risk. (Biology, 2026)

Telogen Effluvium – a review of the science and current obstacles: Reviews diffuse shedding triggered by physiological stress, including sudden weight loss, and explains remaining uncertainties surrounding its mechanism. (Journal of Dermatological Science, 2021)

Androgenetic alopecia: An update: Reviews the genetics, androgen sensitivity, follicle miniaturization and established treatments involved in male- and female-pattern hair loss. (JAAD International, 2023)

Research findings are available online in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

The original story "Genetic study links GLP-1 drugs to higher risk of male-pattern baldness" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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