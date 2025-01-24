Genetically tailored diets successfully treat patients with IBS

Genetic differences in carbohydrate digestion may explain why some IBS patients benefit more from a low-FODMAP diet, paving the way for personalized care. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

A groundbreaking study suggests that genetic variations in carbohydrate digestion enzymes could hold the key to personalized treatments for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Published in the journal, Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, this discovery provides hope for more targeted and effective management strategies for a condition affecting up to 10% of the global population.

IBS is characterized by symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation. Despite its prevalence, treating IBS remains a significant challenge due to the varied responses to dietary and pharmacological interventions.

Patients often report their symptoms worsening after consuming certain foods, particularly carbohydrates, making dietary modifications a common therapeutic approach. However, these adjustments do not benefit all patients equally.

Recent advances in nutrigenetics, which explores the interaction between genes and nutrition, shed light on why dietary responses vary. For instance, lactose intolerance—a condition where genetic variations in the lactase enzyme hinder dairy digestion—is a well-documented example. Building on this, researchers turned their focus to human carbohydrate-active enzymes (hCAZymes), which play a crucial role in digesting carbohydrates.

Graphical representation of the process of carbohydrate digestion in the gastrointestinal system, including defects in hCAZymes. (CREDIT: Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology)

An international team, led by Professor Mauro D’Amato of CIC bioGUNE and LUM University, studied the genetic makeup of IBS patients to understand how variations in hCAZyme genes influence responses to dietary changes.

The study involved 250 IBS patients and analyzed two treatments: a low-FODMAP diet—which reduces fermentable carbohydrates—and the medication otilonium bromide. Results revealed a compelling link between genetic variations and dietary treatment efficacy.

Patients carrying defective variants in hCAZyme genes showed significantly better responses to the low-FODMAP diet than non-carriers. This effect was most pronounced in those with diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D), who were six times more likely to respond positively to the diet. The medication arm, however, showed no such genetic correlation, highlighting the specificity of these genetic factors in dietary treatments.

Dr. D’Amato explained, “These findings suggest that genetic variations in hCAZyme enzymes, which play a key role in digesting carbohydrates, could become critical markers for designing personalized dietary treatments for IBS.

The ability to predict which patients respond best to a carbohydrate-reduced diet has the potential to strongly impact IBS management, leading to better adherence and improved outcomes.”

The study’s methodology involved targeted sequencing of six hCAZyme-related genes, including AMY2B, LCT, MGAM, MGAM2, SI, and TREH. By analyzing defective variants, researchers could categorize patients into carriers and non-carriers. They further assessed how the number of affected hCAZyme genes influenced treatment responses.

Statistical analyses revealed a positive correlation between the number of defective hCAZyme genes and the likelihood of dietary response.

Patients on the low-FODMAP diet who carried defective variants exhibited marked improvements, underscoring the diet’s potential for genetically predisposed individuals. In contrast, non-carriers showed a less significant response, suggesting that their symptoms might arise from non-dietary factors.

For patients receiving otilonium bromide, genetic variations did not appear to influence treatment outcomes, emphasizing the unique role of hCAZyme genes in dietary interventions.

The study also involved contributions from the GenMalCarb consortium, led by Dr. Maura Corsetti of the University of Nottingham. Collaborators included researchers from Germany and Belgium, further strengthening the study’s international scope.

Graphical representation of the methodology used in this study (flowchart). (CREDIT: Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology)

“These data need to be further validated by future studies. If confirmed, this approach opens the way to personalized dietary and treatment strategies,” Dr. Corsetti noted. She emphasized the potential of integrating genetic profiling into clinical practice, allowing clinicians to predict dietary responses and tailor interventions accordingly.

Personalized medicine—a field that tailors treatment based on individual genetic profiles—could revolutionize IBS management. Incorporating hCAZyme genotyping into routine care might help identify patients who would benefit most from a low-FODMAP diet. This could spare others from restrictive diets that may not alleviate their symptoms, reducing unnecessary dietary burdens and improving overall quality of life.

The low-FODMAP diet has gained popularity for managing IBS, focusing on reducing specific fermentable carbohydrates that can exacerbate symptoms. However, its success is variable. The identification of genetic markers, such as defective hCAZyme genes, could make this diet a precision tool for a subset of patients, optimizing its effectiveness and adherence rates.

IBS management often involves trial-and-error approaches to identify effective treatments, leading to frustration for patients and healthcare providers alike. This study’s findings represent a significant step toward eliminating guesswork in dietary interventions. By understanding the genetic basis of carbohydrate digestion, researchers and clinicians can develop more precise and reliable treatment plans.

Future research will focus on validating these findings in larger, more diverse populations. Additional studies could explore the interplay between hCAZyme genes and other dietary components, providing a more comprehensive understanding of IBS pathophysiology. As our knowledge grows, so does the potential for transforming IBS care from a generalized approach to one grounded in precision medicine.

Baseline IBS symptoms scores in 55 IBS-D DOMINO patients from the dietary arm stratified according to genetic variation in the hCAZyme genes. (Top) Number of affected hCAZyme genes. (Bottom) hCAZyme carrier status. P from linear regression adjusted for age + sex (1-tail). (CREDIT: Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology)

The implications extend beyond IBS. Understanding how genetic variations influence dietary responses could have broader applications in other digestive disorders and metabolic conditions. This research underscores the importance of bridging genetics and nutrition to improve health outcomes globally.

Moreover, the potential to identify genetic predispositions could guide preventive strategies, enabling individuals to modify their diets before symptoms develop. For example, those with defective hCAZyme genes could adopt a low-FODMAP diet as a proactive measure, minimizing the risk of symptom onset.

Expanding the scope of genetic testing in IBS could also lead to more cost-effective healthcare solutions. By reducing reliance on trial-and-error methods, healthcare providers could allocate resources more efficiently, focusing on treatments with higher probabilities of success. This would benefit not only patients but also healthcare systems striving to manage the growing burden of IBS-related cases.

Collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and geneticists will be crucial in translating these findings into clinical practice. Training healthcare providers to interpret genetic data and implement personalized dietary plans will be an essential step in bridging the gap between research and patient care.

The success of this approach could inspire similar strategies in other chronic conditions, emphasizing the value of personalized medicine across various medical fields. As genetic testing becomes more accessible and affordable, its integration into routine care could mark a paradigm shift in how diseases are diagnosed and treated.

Dr. D’Amato’s team’s work highlights the importance of multidisciplinary efforts in addressing complex health challenges. By combining expertise in genetics, gastroenterology, and nutrition, the team has laid the groundwork for a new era in IBS management. Their findings underscore the need for continued investment in research and innovation to unlock the full potential of personalized medicine.

As Dr. D’Amato summarized, “The integration of genetic knowledge into dietary management marks a new era in IBS care. Personalized treatments can improve patient outcomes, reduce trial-and-error approaches, and ultimately enhance quality of life for millions of individuals affected by this condition.”

