Gestational diabetes linked to lower IQ in children and lasting cognitive declines in mothers

A sweeping international review has revealed that gestational diabetes may leave a lasting mark on both mothers and their children. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A sweeping international review has revealed that gestational diabetes may leave a lasting mark on both mothers and their children, long after pregnancy ends. Researchers say the condition, which develops in about one in seven pregnancies worldwide, is now linked not only to immediate birth complications but also to long-term effects on cognition and brain development.

What the Study Found

The new review pulled together findings from 48 observational studies covering more than 9 million pregnancies across 20 countries. It included five studies on maternal cognition and 43 on outcomes in children up to the age of 29. The results, presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna, show striking patterns.

Mothers who developed gestational diabetes scored an average of 2.5 points lower on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a widely used test that measures memory, attention, and problem-solving. While that drop may sound small, researchers say it is significant enough to suggest lasting changes to brain health.

Mothers who developed gestational diabetes scored an average of 2.5 points lower on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

For children, the effects appeared even stronger. Those exposed to gestational diabetes scored nearly four points lower on IQ tests. They also recorded a three-point reduction in verbal crystallized intelligence, which reflects language comprehension and communication skills. On top of that, the study found a 36% higher chance of being diagnosed with ADHD, a 56% higher risk of autism spectrum disorder, and a 45% greater chance of partial or total developmental delays.

“This is one of the largest analyses of its kind,” said presenting author Caitlin Por of Monash University. “Longer follow-ups across childhood are needed to examine whether these associations persist or progress further to other worse outcomes.”

Why It Matters for Singapore and Beyond

The findings have particular weight in Singapore, where gestational diabetes affects about one in five pregnancies, a rate above the global average. Childhood autism is also more common there, with rates around one in 150 children, higher than in many other countries. Assistant Professor Queenie Li Ling Jun from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, who helped lead the study, stressed the importance of early intervention.

Related Stories

“Our findings highlight an urgent need for early detection and careful management of gestational diabetes—not just to prevent immediate pregnancy complications, but to safeguard the long-term cognitive outcomes for mothers and their children,” Li said. She added that research at NUS suggests a non-fasting blood test during the first trimester may help identify the condition earlier.

Understanding Gestational Diabetes

Gestational diabetes develops when pregnancy hormones interfere with the way insulin regulates blood sugar. If the hormone insulin doesn’t work properly or is in short supply, glucose builds up in the blood, leading to diabetes. The condition usually resolves after birth, but while present it can increase the risk of complications such as preeclampsia, premature delivery, cesarean birth, and low blood sugar in newborns.

Globally, it affects about 14% of pregnancies. In the United States, rates rose sharply between 2016 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Researchers attribute the increase to rising obesity and women having children later in life. Australia has seen similar growth, with nearly one in five pregnant women diagnosed in 2020–2021.

Earlier studies have shown that children exposed to gestational diabetes face higher risks of obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life. This new synthesis adds cognitive and developmental challenges to that list.

Percentage of Mothers with Gestational Diabetes,* by Maternal Age — National Vital Statistics System, United States, 2016 and 2021. (CREDIT: CDC / National Vital Statistics System)

Possible Explanations

Scientists are still trying to understand why gestational diabetes may affect brain function. Current theories point to inflammation, cellular stress, reduced oxygen supply, and unusually high insulin levels in the womb. While the exact biological pathways are unclear, researchers agree that the evidence now strongly suggests gestational diabetes plays a role in shaping how a child’s brain develops.

“There are increasing concerns about the neurotoxic effects of gestational diabetes on the developing brain,” said senior author Dr. Ling-Jun Li, also from NUS Medicine. “Our findings underscore the urgency of addressing this significant public health concern that poses substantial cognitive dysfunction risks for both mothers and offspring.”

Gestational diabetes isn’t entirely preventable, but its risks can be lowered. Eating balanced meals, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying physically active before and during pregnancy help reduce the chances of developing the condition. For those diagnosed, careful monitoring of blood sugar levels and follow-up developmental screenings for children may make a difference.

Eating balanced meals, maintaining a healthy weight, and staying physically active before and during pregnancy help reduce the chances of developing the condition. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Assistant Professor Li emphasized the importance of ongoing monitoring. “Sustained neurocognitive follow-up after a diagnosis could make a real difference through early intervention and support, benefitting the long-term well-being of families,” she said.

Practical Implications of the Research

These findings highlight the need for better screening and management strategies for pregnant women. Early detection could prevent complications and improve outcomes not just during pregnancy but years later. For children, routine developmental checks may allow earlier support for issues such as ADHD, autism, or learning delays.

For families, this knowledge can help guide decisions about prenatal care, diet, and lifestyle. For researchers, the results set the stage for long-term studies tracking how cognitive effects may unfold well into adulthood.

Ultimately, the research underscores the importance of maternal health for the next generation’s well-being.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.