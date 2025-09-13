Social connection linked to significantly lower risk for diabetes

Social connection may be more important to your health than you realize—especially as you get older. New research shows that older adults who are socially isolated face a much higher risk of developing diabetes and struggling with blood sugar control. This link is more than just a suspicion. It's based on national health data and was presented at the Endocrine Society’s 2025 annual meeting in San Francisco.

The study, led by Dr. Samiya Khan of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, looked at adults between the ages of 60 and 84. Using data from a national health survey, Khan and her team uncovered that social isolation raised the odds of having diabetes by 34%. Even more alarming, isolated seniors were 75% more likely to have poor blood sugar control compared to their more socially connected peers.

A Silent Risk for Millions

This research focused on a sample of 3,833 people but represents nearly 38 million older adults across the United States. The findings reflect a trend that may already be affecting someone in your life—or even you. Though aging brings many well-known health challenges, isolation is not always seen as a medical issue. Khan's team shows that it should be.

Older adults who stay socially connected can cut their risk of diabetes by 34%, showing the powerful benefits of friendship and community. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The data came from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), collected from 2003 to 2008. NHANES is known for offering a full picture of the country's health by combining interviews and physical exams. The survey includes key measurements like fasting blood sugar levels, body weight, and chronic disease history.

After adjusting for things like age, race, income, body mass index, and smoking status, the researchers still saw a strong connection between isolation and poor health outcomes. It wasn't just a coincidence. Even when accounting for other risks, being socially cut off seemed to make things worse.

How Isolation Impacts the Body

You might think of loneliness as an emotional issue, not a physical one. But researchers have long understood that isolation can impact the body in complex ways. It can raise levels of stress hormones like cortisol, increase inflammation, and weaken your immune system. Over time, these effects may interfere with insulin, the hormone that helps manage blood sugar.

Without enough insulin or with cells that don’t respond to it well, sugar builds up in the bloodstream. That’s how Type 2 diabetes often begins. If not treated, it can lead to nerve damage, vision loss, kidney failure, and even death. Good social ties might not replace medication, but they clearly play a role in keeping blood sugar levels in check.

“This study shows the importance of human connection for health,” Khan said. “Physicians should be aware of how much isolation can increase the risk of diabetes and poor glucose control.”

A Growing Problem Among Seniors

After the COVID-19 pandemic, awareness of loneliness grew quickly. More people began to realize that isolation could harm health in serious ways. Still, this new study makes that danger more measurable. It gives doctors something to point to when deciding how to treat aging patients.

Older adults are already more likely to live alone, have reduced mobility, or experience the loss of loved ones. As a result, they face a higher risk of becoming cut off from social support. Khan’s research highlights how those life changes might also put them at risk for chronic illness.

Sensitivity analyses of association of loneliness as a binary variable with transition to diabetes from prediabetes in the CHARLS study, China, 2011–2020. (CREDIT: BMC Public Health)

“These findings are especially relevant given the rapidly growing aging population in the United States and globally,” Khan said. “The widespread presence of social isolation and loneliness among older adults makes this issue urgent.” By 2030, one in five Americans will be over the age of 65.

Globally, the population of people over 60 is expected to double by 2050. That means this problem is not only real but likely to grow. If health care providers and policymakers don’t act now, they may see more older adults suffer from conditions that could have been prevented.

What Doctors and Families Can Do

Social isolation doesn’t show up in blood tests, but Khan argues it should still be part of every health assessment. Her team wants to see clinicians treat it as a key risk factor—just like smoking, high blood pressure, or poor diet. Simple questions like “How often do you see friends or family?” or “Do you feel lonely?” could help identify at-risk patients early. Once recognized, solutions might include therapy, group activities, support groups, or even phone check-ins.

Family members and caregivers also play a critical role. Encouraging older loved ones to stay engaged, helping them get to social events, or simply spending more time with them can make a difference. These actions won’t just improve mood—they may prevent serious disease.

GSEM for the direct and indirect pathways between loneliness and incident diabetes (coefficients were presented). (CREDIT: BMC Public Health)

Rethinking Public Health Priorities

This study sends a message to doctors, families, and policymakers alike: Social connection is not just a luxury. It’s part of the foundation of good health. While nutrition, exercise, and medications remain essential, social well-being should be treated with equal care—especially in older adults.

Unlike genetic risks or irreversible damage, social isolation is something that can be addressed. With the right attention and programs, older adults can regain not only connection but control over their health. Khan’s research points to a simple but powerful truth.

Staying connected might be one of the most effective tools to help seniors manage or even avoid chronic illnesses like diabetes. The human body, it turns out, responds to loneliness just as much as it does to sugar—and not in a good way.

Research findings are available online in the journal BMC Public Health.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.