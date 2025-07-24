Global study explores if excessive wealth is a moral issue

Across the globe, people hold very different beliefs about whether having too much money is morally wrong. Some see extreme wealth as a personal success to be admired. Others, especially in more equal and economically advanced nations, feel it’s wrong—even harmful. A growing body of research is uncovering why some people view excessive wealth as immoral and how this view connects to deep-seated moral values and national conditions.

A Divided Moral Landscape on Wealth

Researchers Jackson Trager and Mohammad Atari led a global study to understand how people judge those with vast wealth. They surveyed 4,351 adults across 20 countries, selecting participants based on national demographics like gender, age, and education level. The central question was simple: “Is it morally wrong to have too much money?” The phrase “too rich” wasn’t defined, allowing cultural and personal interpretations to shape the answers.

On average, people across all countries leaned toward saying no—it’s not immoral to be extremely wealthy. But the picture was far more complex beneath the surface. Some societies were much more likely to condemn excessive wealth than others. For example, respondents in Switzerland, Russia, and Ireland expressed the strongest moral objections. Meanwhile, those in Peru, Argentina, and Mexico were least likely to see being rich as morally wrong.

Wealthy countries and developing nations have different views of extreme wealth. (CREDIT: Deposit Photos)

Interestingly, people from wealthier and more equal nations tended to be more critical of extreme wealth. The researchers believe this may be because in rich, equal countries, the negative effects of vast wealth—like political influence or luxury excess—are more visible and often more offensive. This suggests that when the basic needs of most people are met, moral focus may shift from survival to fairness.

Wealth Versus Inequality: A Subtle but Vital Difference

It’s important to understand that many people separate their views on economic inequality from their views on individual wealth. The first major objection—economic inequality—is widely shared. Many believe it’s wrong for some to live in poverty while others enjoy extreme abundance. The second objection, however, is aimed at wealth itself, even when inequality isn’t discussed.

The study found that these two beliefs—opposing inequality and condemning wealth—are not the same. Some people may think inequality is bad but don’t believe being rich is wrong. Others, especially those with specific moral values, think that extreme wealth itself is morally suspect, regardless of how it affects others.

What Drives the Judgment of Excessive Wealth?

To understand these moral judgments more deeply, the researchers looked at participants' values using a psychological framework called Moral Foundations Theory. This theory suggests that people’s moral views are shaped by six core values: care, fairness, loyalty, authority, sanctity (or purity), and liberty.

Across countries, two values stood out as strong predictors of whether someone condemned excessive wealth: equality and purity. People who scored high in fairness—those who want equal treatment and dislike exploitation—were more likely to say being too rich is wrong. Likewise, those who valued moral purity—avoiding corruption, indulgence, and moral decay—were also more likely to disapprove of extreme wealth.

On the other hand, people who placed a high value on authority, loyalty to their group, and proportionality (believing people should get what they earn) were less likely to criticize wealth. These individuals often believed that people with extreme wealth must have earned it, and therefore deserved it. The data also revealed that younger individuals were more critical of extreme wealth than older respondents, perhaps reflecting generational shifts in values or economic experiences.

Wealthy countries and developing nations have different views of extreme wealth. (CREDIT: Jackson Trager, et al.)

A Closer Look at America’s Moral Map

A follow-up study conducted in the United States dug even deeper into how people connect wealth to morality. The U.S. sample focused on moral purity and explored how people judged not just wealth itself, but the ways people gained and used it.

Interestingly, the purity concern extended beyond just wealth. It shaped how people responded to other kinds of excess, like lavish lifestyles or luxury spending. Even when controlling for how the wealth was earned—through luck, labor, or inheritance—participants who valued purity still judged it more harshly.

According to the researchers, this reaction might come from a feeling that extreme wealth leads to moral decay. People with too much money might indulge themselves endlessly, leading to behaviors seen as selfish, corrupt, or even “disgusting.” The idea is that money doesn’t just buy things—it can change people, and not always for the better.

The relationship between the A) Gini coefficient and B) log GDP (PPP) per capita with the immorality of excessive wealth. (CREDIT: Jackson Trager, et al.)

Why Wealth Morality Varies Across Nations

One of the most striking findings was how national conditions shape moral views. Countries with high levels of equality and prosperity were more likely to see extreme wealth as wrong. In these places, fairness is often built into the system. People expect more social balance and may see large differences in wealth as a betrayal of those values.

In contrast, nations with greater inequality often showed more tolerance of extreme wealth. This might be because wealth is seen as a goal or aspiration, or because economic hardship makes wealth appear more acceptable—even admirable.

Political beliefs also played a role. People on the political right were less likely to condemn excessive wealth, perhaps due to stronger beliefs in meritocracy—the idea that people get what they deserve based on hard work or talent.

The Immorality of Excessive Wealth in 20 Nations Ridge Plot. (CREDIT: Jackson Trager, et al.)

The Bottom Line: It’s Not Just About Money

At its core, the question of whether extreme wealth is immoral isn’t just about dollars. It’s about values. Some people feel that great riches are earned and fair, while others see them as signs of excess and even moral failure. This global study reveals that moral judgment of wealth is shaped by a mix of cultural, political, and personal values.

It's not only about inequality—it’s about what people believe is fair, clean, or right. In the end, your view on excessive wealth might say more about your values than your bank account.

Research findings are available online in the journal PNAS Nexus.

