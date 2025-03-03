Groundbreaking Discovery Reveals How Early Life Began on Earth

Life on Earth has always depended on nitrogen. As a building block of proteins and DNA, nitrogen is essential to all living organisms. Yet, despite its abundance in the atmosphere, nitrogen gas is chemically inert, meaning it cannot be used directly by most life forms.

Microbes capable of nitrogen fixation—converting atmospheric nitrogen into usable forms—have played a fundamental role in sustaining life for billions of years.

Recent studies suggest that nitrogen was far more available in Earth's early environment than previously believed, providing new insights into how life flourished before oxygen became prevalent.

Unraveling Ancient Nitrogen Isotopes

The study of nitrogen isotopes—different forms of the element with varying atomic weights—has shed light on early Earth's nitrogen cycle.

Michelle Gehringer studies fossilized life on early Earth to learn more about the evolution of (oxygenic) photosynthesis - the process that makes the oxygen we breath. (CREDIT: RPTU, Thomas Koziel)

Researchers analyzing ancient sedimentary rocks have observed extreme variations in nitrogen isotope values. These variations suggest major shifts in how nitrogen moved through the environment between 2.8 and 2.6 billion years ago, a period now referred to as the Nitrogen Isotope Event (NIE).

Previously, scientists proposed that this event marked the beginning of aerobic ammonium oxidation, a process requiring oxygen. However, this interpretation clashes with other data indicating that Earth's atmosphere remained largely anoxic during this time.

Evidence from sedimentary records suggests that biological nitrogen fixation, using an enzyme complex dependent on molybdenum and iron, was already active around 3.2 billion years ago. This metabolic process likely dominated the nitrogen cycle before the Great Oxidation Event, when atmospheric oxygen levels began to rise.

One key geological formation that holds clues about this ancient nitrogen cycle is the Manjeri Formation in Zimbabwe, part of a larger greenstone belt. Deposited around 2.75 billion years ago during a period of intense volcanic activity, this rock formation preserves highly negative nitrogen isotope signatures.

These readings suggest that nitrogen was removed from deep water through processes not yet fully understood, pointing to a more complex nitrogen cycle than previously thought.

Microbial Stability in an Anoxic World

Modern research is helping to clarify how early lifeforms processed nitrogen. Dr. Michelle Gehringer, a geomicrobiologist at RPTU University Kaiserslautern-Landau, has been studying how microbes metabolized nitrogen in ancient environments. Her team found that biological nitrogen fixation remained stable even under dramatically different atmospheric conditions.

Nitrogen fixation involves converting nitrogen gas into ammonia, a form organisms can use. This process leaves behind a distinct ratio of nitrogen isotopes, which can be measured in both ancient and modern biological material.

The sedimentary succession in the Manjeri Formation in Zimbabwe is 130m thick with the lower part dominated by argillite and quartzite and ironstone and the other 80m by siltstone and argillite. (CREDIT: Tony Martin)

Until recently, it was assumed that microbes always maintained a consistent isotope ratio regardless of environmental conditions. However, Gehringer and her colleagues tested this assumption by growing cyanobacteria in an anoxic, carbon dioxide-rich environment, similar to conditions on early Earth.

Their findings confirmed that the nitrogen isotope ratio remained stable, supporting the idea that microbial nitrogen fixation has operated consistently for billions of years.

Evidence from Ancient Stromatolites

To deepen their understanding, scientists turned to stromatolites—layered rock structures formed by ancient microbial communities. These formations, dating back 2.7 billion years, contain preserved remains of microorganisms, offering a window into prehistoric ecosystems.

Researchers, including Dr. Ashley Martin from Northumbria University and Dr. Eva Stüeken from the University of St Andrews, analyzed pristine samples of these rocks to determine how nitrogen was cycled in ancient environments.

Geological context of the Manjeri and Cheshire formations. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Unlike modern stromatolites, which rely primarily on cyanobacteria-driven nitrogen fixation, ancient stromatolites showed evidence of additional nitrogen sources. The research indicated that early microbial communities absorbed dissolved ammonium, likely originating from hydrothermal vents on the seafloor.

This discovery challenges the assumption that life before the oxygen-rich atmosphere was limited by nitrogen availability. Instead, it suggests that hydrothermal systems provided a steady supply of biologically usable nitrogen, supporting diverse microbial life in both shallow and deep marine environments.

Implications for Life Beyond Earth

The role of hydrothermal activity in sustaining early life raises intriguing questions about extraterrestrial habitability. Mars, for example, has shown signs of past hydrothermal systems, and similar processes might be occurring on icy moons such as Europa and Enceladus. If nitrogen cycling through hydrothermal activity could sustain microbial life on early Earth, similar mechanisms might exist elsewhere in the solar system.

"Until now, it was assumed that life on early Earth was constrained by nitrogen scarcity," Gehringer explained. "Our research shows that ammonium from hydrothermal vents provided an additional nitrogen source, allowing life to thrive in diverse environments."

Conceptual model of the submerged Zimbabwe proto-craton at ca. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

This finding suggests that planets with active hydrothermal systems, even if they lack abundant oxygen, may still support life. By studying how nitrogen moved through Earth's ancient environments, scientists are not only uncovering the conditions that shaped early life but also identifying potential signatures to look for on other worlds.

As research continues, scientists are piecing together a more comprehensive picture of how Earth's biosphere developed long before the first oxygen-producing organisms changed the planet forever. The nitrogen cycle, once thought to be a limiting factor, now appears to have been a key driver of early biological diversity.

These discoveries highlight the intricate interplay between geology, chemistry, and biology in shaping the history of life on Earth—and perhaps elsewhere in the universe.

