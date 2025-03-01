Groundbreaking new study finds that obesity starts in the brain

Overeating for just five days can alter brain insulin response, increasing the risk of obesity and metabolic disorders. (CREDIT: Shutterstock Images)

Eating too many high-calorie, ultra-processed foods for just a few days can cause significant changes in the brain's response to insulin.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital of Tübingen, the German Center for Diabetes Research, and Helmholtz Munich reveals that even short-term overconsumption of unhealthy foods can alter brain function in ways that might lead to obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In healthy individuals, insulin helps regulate appetite and metabolism. However, when insulin resistance develops in the brain, it disrupts energy balance and eating behaviors.

People with insulin resistance tend to store more visceral fat, have trouble managing weight after dieting, and face increased risks for metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. Understanding how brain insulin responsiveness changes with diet could be key to preventing these conditions.

Schematic overview of the study design. After initial screening, healthy weight male participants underwent two baseline assessment days after an overnight fast at ~08:00. (CREDIT: Nature Metabolism)

The Study: Overeating for Five Days

The research team investigated how consuming extra calories affects insulin response in the brain. They recruited 29 healthy-weight men between the ages of 19 and 27 and divided them into two groups. One group consumed their usual diet, while the other added 1,500 extra calories per day in the form of processed snacks like chocolate bars and chips. This continued for five days.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), the scientists measured brain insulin response before, immediately after, and one week after the participants returned to their normal diet. They also assessed changes in body composition, liver fat, and insulin sensitivity in the rest of the body.

The results were striking. In the overeating group, brain insulin sensitivity increased in certain areas linked to food reward immediately after the diet but decreased in regions involved in memory and cognition one week later. Meanwhile, liver fat levels significantly increased, even though body weight remained unchanged.

Lasting Effects on Brain Insulin Sensitivity

Normally, insulin in the brain helps regulate hunger by reducing food cravings. But in those who had overeaten, the response to insulin became disrupted. In the short term, their brain activity increased in areas involved in reward processing, similar to what is observed in people with obesity. One week after resuming a normal diet, insulin sensitivity in memory-related regions remained impaired, suggesting long-term effects beyond just food intake.

"Our findings demonstrate for the first time that even a brief consumption of highly processed, unhealthy foods causes a significant alteration in the brain of healthy individuals, which may be the initial cause of obesity and type 2 diabetes," says Prof. Stephanie Kullmann, the study leader. "Interestingly, in our healthy study participants, the brain shows a similar decrease in sensitivity to insulin after short-term high-calorie intake as in people with obesity."

This reduced insulin response was particularly noticeable in the hippocampus, a brain region critical for learning and memory. Previous research has linked hippocampal insulin resistance to Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline, suggesting that poor dietary choices could contribute to long-term brain health issues.

Changes in brain insulin activity at follow-up 1 (directly after the 5-day HCD or regular diet) and follow-up 2 (1 week after resuming the regular diet) in HCD compared with the control group. (CREDIT: Nature Metabolism)

What This Means for Obesity and Metabolic Disease

Obesity rates continue to rise worldwide, with more than a billion people affected. While lifestyle factors like poor diet and lack of exercise play a role, the underlying biological mechanisms are complex. This study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, suggests that the brain adapts quickly to dietary changes, potentially setting the stage for long-term weight gain and metabolic disease before physical signs appear.

"We assume that the brain's insulin response adapts to short-term changes in diet before any weight gain occurs and thus promotes the development of obesity and other secondary diseases," says Prof. Andreas Birkenfeld, a study co-author.

Further research is needed to understand whether these effects are reversible and whether similar patterns occur in women. Previous studies suggest that female brains may respond differently to insulin and dietary changes. Additionally, chronic inflammation, often associated with obesity, could play a role in these brain changes.

Change in white matter organization at follow-up 2 in the high-caloric diet compared to the control group. (CREDIT: Nature Metabolism)

Eating a diet high in ultra-processed foods for just a few days can have lingering effects on brain insulin sensitivity, even after returning to a normal diet. These changes could contribute to the development of obesity, diabetes, and cognitive decline over time.

Understanding how the brain regulates metabolism and food intake could lead to better prevention and treatment strategies for metabolic diseases.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.