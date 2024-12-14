New diabetes drug HPH-15 proves to be significantly better than existing wonder drugs

HPH-15, a new diabetes treatment, lowers blood sugar, reduces fat, and offers hope beyond traditional therapies like metformin. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Diabetes, a chronic condition impacting millions globally, often brings along complications like insulin resistance and fatty liver disease. Managing these challenges requires treatments that not only control blood sugar but also mitigate associated risks.

A promising new compound, HPH-15, may represent a significant breakthrough in diabetes management by combining glucose regulation with protective effects against obesity-related complications.

HPH-15, developed through research at Kumamoto University, offers a dual approach: it lowers blood glucose levels while combating fat accumulation. This innovation builds on the compound’s ability to activate AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), a protein vital for maintaining energy balance.

Compared to the widely used diabetes drug metformin, HPH-15 demonstrates greater efficacy at significantly lower doses, enhancing its potential as a therapeutic option.

Graphical abstract showing HPH-15's performance versus Metformin across various metrics. (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

Studies involving both cellular models and animal trials highlight the versatility of HPH-15. In tests conducted on liver, muscle, and fat cell models, HPH-15 activated AMPK, facilitated glucose uptake, and promoted the membrane translocation of GLUT4 proteins—key processes in blood sugar regulation.

Notably, these effects were achieved at concentrations 200 times lower than those required for metformin. Furthermore, HPH-15 produced comparable or lower levels of lactic acid than metformin, reducing the risk of lactic acidosis, a common side effect.

Preclinical trials using mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD) revealed additional benefits. HPH-15 not only improved insulin sensitivity but also lowered blood glucose levels from 11.1 mmol/L to 8.2 mmol/L at a dose of 10 mg/kg and to 7.9 mmol/L at 100 mg/kg.

These reductions mirrored the effects of high-dose metformin while requiring far lower quantities of the compound. Beyond glucose control, HPH-15 suppressed fat accumulation and fibrosis in both liver and adipose tissues. Remarkably, mice treated with HPH-15 experienced a 44% reduction in subcutaneous fat, highlighting its superior efficacy in addressing obesity-related complications.

“This compound holds transformative potential for diabetes treatment, offering benefits beyond blood sugar regulation,” noted Professor Mikako Fujita from the Faculty of Life Sciences at Kumamoto University. The research, published in the prestigious journal Diabetologia, emphasizes the multifaceted impact of HPH-15.

One of the most critical findings involves the compound’s antifibrotic properties. Liver fibrosis is a common complication in patients with type 2 diabetes, often exacerbated by fat accumulation and chronic inflammation. HPH-15’s ability to reduce fibrosis adds another layer of therapeutic value, setting it apart from existing medications like metformin. These effects could address unmet needs for individuals at risk of severe liver damage.

Safety remains a top priority in diabetes treatment. While metformin has long been a standard therapy, its use is sometimes limited due to side effects, including lactic acidosis.

In contrast, HPH-15’s lower production of lactic acid suggests a safer profile, particularly for patients with underlying health conditions. The compound’s ability to activate AMPK and reduce glucose levels without excessive lactic acid production could represent a safer alternative for a broader range of patients.

HPH-15's performance versus Metformin in muscle, epididymal fat and liver. (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

Dr. Hiroshi Tateishi and Professor Eiichi Araki, leading the Kumamoto University research team, emphasize the significance of these findings. “HPH-15 not only matches but exceeds the capabilities of metformin in several key areas, including fat reduction and antifibrotic effects. This positions it as a versatile tool in combating diabetes and its complications,” they explained.

The implications of this research extend beyond individual patients. Type 2 diabetes is a growing global epidemic, contributing to substantial healthcare costs and reduced quality of life for millions.

Current treatment options often focus narrowly on blood glucose levels, leaving other issues like obesity and liver damage inadequately addressed. HPH-15’s multifunctional benefits could redefine diabetes care by offering a holistic approach to managing the condition.

What is Metformin?

Metformin, a medication with roots tracing back hundreds of years, was initially derived from the herb Galega officinalis, traditionally used in Europe for digestive and urinary health.

Effects of HPH-15 on blood glucose and insulin in HFD-fed mice. (a) Schematic of the mouse experiments. (b) Quantification of random glucose levels in the blood of mice treated with HPH-15 (fed ad libitum). (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

In 1918, scientists identified guanidine, a compound in the herb, as a blood sugar-lowering agent, leading to the development of medications like metformin and phenformin. However, concerns over phenformin’s severe side effects and the discovery of insulin overshadowed these drugs.

Decades later, metformin was rediscovered and approved in Europe in the 1950s as a diabetes treatment, gaining FDA approval in the United States in 1995. Today, it is a cornerstone treatment for people with diabetes who cannot manage their blood sugar through lifestyle changes alone.

Beyond managing blood sugar, metformin offers additional benefits for individuals with diabetes, including improved cardiovascular health, reduced mortality from cardiovascular disease, and modest weight loss. These advantages have positioned metformin as one of the most prescribed diabetes medications worldwide.

Researchers have also explored its off-label uses, noting its effectiveness in conditions like prediabetes, gestational diabetes, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Additionally, it has shown promise in mitigating weight gain caused by antipsychotic medications, further expanding its clinical applications.

Lipid level assessment by Oil Red O staining of HepG2 cells treated with HPH-15 or metformin for 16 h followed by exposure to 100 mmol/l d-(+)-glucose for 1 day; the cells were observed using a microscope. (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

Emerging research highlights metformin’s potential benefits for non-diabetic individuals. Studies suggest it may reduce the risk of cancers such as breast, colon, and prostate cancer in those with type 2 diabetes. Metformin has also been linked to a slower rate of cognitive decline, a lower risk of dementia, and fewer strokes in diabetic populations.

Fascinatingly, early studies indicate that metformin might slow aging, prevent age-related diseases, and even increase lifespan by enhancing insulin sensitivity, providing antioxidant effects, and improving vascular health.

However, most studies on metformin have focused on individuals with diabetes or prediabetes, leaving uncertainty about whether these potential benefits extend to the broader population. Ongoing research aims to clarify its impact on non-diabetic individuals and determine whether its unique effects could revolutionize preventative health care and anti-aging therapies.

Although the findings are promising, further research is necessary before HPH-15 can be introduced as a standard treatment. Clinical trials involving human participants will be critical to confirm its efficacy and safety. Nevertheless, these early results mark an important step forward in the fight against diabetes.

As researchers continue to explore the compound’s potential, HPH-15 offers hope for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life for those living with diabetes.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.