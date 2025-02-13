Groundbreaking study reveals how to naturally reduce the signs of aging

The study highlights the discovery of a small molecule capable of restoring normal levels of telomerase reverse transcriptase. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have identified a potential breakthrough in the fight against aging. By restoring youthful levels of a key component of the telomerase enzyme, they have successfully reversed aging-related symptoms in laboratory models.

If these findings translate to humans, they could pave the way for treatments targeting age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, heart disease, and cancer.

The Connection Between TERT and Aging

The study, published in Cell, highlights the discovery of a small molecule capable of restoring normal levels of telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT). Typically suppressed with age, TERT plays a crucial role in cellular function.

Maintaining TERT levels in older lab models reduced cellular aging, decreased tissue inflammation, stimulated neuron growth, and improved both memory and neuromuscular function. These improvements led to increased strength and coordination.

By pharmacologically restoring youthful TERT levels, we reprogrammed expression of those genes, resulting in improved cognition and muscle performance while eliminating hallmarks linked to many age-related diseases. (CREDIT: The University of Texas)

Beyond its role in extending telomeres—the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes—TERT also functions as a transcription factor. This means it influences the expression of numerous genes linked to neurogenesis, learning and memory, cellular aging, and inflammation. Its regulatory role extends far beyond telomere maintenance, affecting fundamental processes that decline with age.

“Epigenetic repression of TERT plays a major role in the cellular decline seen at the onset of aging by regulating genes involved in learning, memory, muscle performance, and inflammation,” said Ronald DePinho, M.D., professor of Cancer Biology and the study's corresponding author. “By pharmacologically restoring youthful TERT levels, we reprogrammed the expression of those genes, resulting in improved cognition and muscle performance while eliminating hallmarks linked to many age-related diseases.”

Aging is associated with various epigenetic changes that contribute to physiological decline. One of the most well-known hallmarks of aging is the gradual shortening of telomeres, which are essential for maintaining chromosome stability. Over time, oxidative stress and free radicals can damage telomeres, accelerating cellular deterioration.

Once telomeres become critically short or damaged, cells enter a state of persistent DNA damage response, triggering senescence. Senescent cells then secrete inflammatory molecules that contribute to tissue degeneration, further driving the aging process and increasing the risk of diseases such as cancer.

Telomerase is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing and extending telomeres. However, its activity decreases over time due to the epigenetic silencing of TERT, especially as we naturally age or develop age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.

DePinho’s lab previously showed that turning off the TERT gene led to premature aging, which could be reversed by reactivating TERT. They found that certain cells, like neurons and cardiac cells, were rejuvenated without needing to divide and synthesize telomeres. This led them to hypothesize that TERT had other roles beyond telomere synthesis and that overall telomerase levels were crucial in the aging process.

Reversing Aging with a Small Molecule

The researchers, led by DePinho and first author Hong Seok Shim, Ph.D., developed a drug to restore TERT levels. They screened over 650,000 compounds and found a small molecule TERT activating compound (TAC) that epigenetically de-represses the TERT gene, restoring its youthful levels.

Ronald DePinho, M.D. (CREDIT: The University of Texas)

In lab models equivalent to humans over 75 years old, six months of TAC treatment led to new neuron formation in the hippocampus, the brain's memory center, and improved performance on cognitive tests. TAC also increased the expression of genes involved in learning, memory, and synaptic biology, consistent with TERT’s role in controlling the activity of transcription factor complexes that regulate diverse genes.

TAC treatment significantly reduced inflammaging, an age-related increase in inflammatory markers linked to multiple diseases, in both blood and tissue samples. It also eliminated senescent cells by repressing the p16 gene, a key factor in cellular aging.

The treatment improved neuromuscular function, coordination, grip strength, and speed in the models, effectively reversing sarcopenia, a condition where muscle mass and performance decline with age. TAC also increased telomere synthesis and reduced DNA damage at telomeres in human cell lines, extending the cells' proliferative potential.

“These preclinical results are encouraging, as TAC is easily absorbed by all tissues, including the central nervous system. Yet further studies are needed to properly assess its safety and activity in long-term treatment strategies,” DePinho said. “However, our deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms driving the aging process has uncovered viable drug targets, allowing us to explore opportunities to intercept the causes of a variety of major age-related chronic diseases.”

Relative telomere length of primary WS fibroblasts treated with vehicle or TAC. Relative telomere length was determined as the ratio of telomere repeat copy numbers to single copy gene 36B4 copy number measured by quantitative PCR (n = 4 per group, two-tailed unpaired t test). (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

Implications for Age-Related Diseases

If TAC proves to be safe and effective in humans, it could revolutionize how we treat age-related diseases. Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, heart disease, and cancer are all linked to the aging process and could potentially be slowed or even reversed with treatments that restore TERT levels.

Alzheimer's disease, for instance, is characterized by the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain, leading to neurodegeneration and cognitive decline. By promoting new neuron formation and reducing inflammation, TAC could help preserve brain function and slow the progression of Alzheimer's.

Similarly, Parkinson's disease involves the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, leading to motor symptoms like tremors and stiffness. TAC's ability to improve neuromuscular function and reduce senescence could help maintain motor function and delay disease progression.

Left, representative images of confocal sections of TIFs in nuclei of WS fibroblasts treated with vehicle or TAC for 3 months. Right, quantification of TIFs in nuclei of vehicle- or TAC-treated WS fibroblasts (n = 20 nuclei per group, two-tailed unpaired t test). (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

Heart disease, which is often associated with the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries, could also benefit from TAC's anti-inflammatory effects. By reducing systemic inflammation and improving cellular health, TAC could help prevent or mitigate the damage caused by heart disease.

Finally, cancer, which is driven by genetic mutations and uncontrolled cell growth, could be impacted by TAC's ability to extend telomeres and reduce DNA damage. By maintaining genomic stability, TAC might reduce the risk of cancerous transformations in aging cells.

The discovery of TAC is a significant step forward in understanding and potentially treating the aging process. While more research is needed to confirm its safety and effectiveness in humans, the preclinical results are promising. By targeting the underlying mechanisms of aging, TAC and similar compounds could open the door to new therapies for a range of age-related diseases, offering hope for healthier and longer lives.

(D) Representative images of PSA-NCAM+ DCX+ cells in the DG of middle-aged mice (arrows) treated with vehicle or TAC for 1 month (n = 4 per group). Scale bars, 25 μm. (E) Body weight in mice after TAC dosing (n = 4 per group). (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

By restoring youthful levels of TERT, scientists have demonstrated a potential method to combat the effects of aging and improve overall health. As this research progresses, it holds the potential to revolutionize how we approach aging and age-related diseases, bringing us closer to a future where age is just a number.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.