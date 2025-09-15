High school student develops inexpensive way to remove microplastics from drinking water

Mia Heller won a special award from the Patent and Trademark Office Society for her research project at the 75th International Science and Engineering Fair. (CREDIT: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Facebook post)

When it comes to solving global problems, sometimes the boldest ideas come from the youngest minds. Earlier this spring, Mia Heller, a junior at Kettle Run High School in Virginia, earned a special award in environmental engineering at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Ohio.

Competing against nearly 1,700 students from 49 states and 62 countries, Heller impressed judges with a novel filtration system designed to remove microplastics from water using ferrofluid technology.

Innovation at the Fair

The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, drew some of the brightest students from around the world. During the ceremony, the Patent and Trademark Office Society recognized Heller’s project with a second-place award and a $500 prize. Monica Young, chief judge for the society, personally presented the honor.

Sam Lloyd IV, Mia Heller, Becca Fowler, and Jack Dueck received recognition in late March in Charlottesville for outstanding STEM projects.

Emcee Barb Baker reminded the crowd that these special awards are more than just prizes. “They provide a unique opportunity for academic institutions, corporations, and scientific associations to recognize and encourage achievements by young people in the STEM fields,” she said.

A Fresh Approach to a Growing Crisis

Heller’s project, “Self-Recycling System for Microplastic Removal: Development of a Novel Ferrofluid-Based Filtration Technology for Affordable Water Treatment,” stood out for its creativity and practicality. Instead of relying on expensive equipment or chemical-heavy methods, her design uses ferrofluid—a liquid containing magnetic particles—to capture tiny plastic fragments.

“Microplastic exposure is linked to an increased risk of cancer, neurodegenerative disease and hormonal disruptions, and disproportionately affects underserved populations,” Heller explained in her project summary. Her research highlighted how existing filtration systems can be too costly or difficult to maintain, especially in areas already struggling with clean water access.

How the System Works

The prototype Heller built pumps ferrofluid into contaminated water. That mixture is then pulled through a magnetic separator and layered filter, capturing microplastics and recycling the ferrofluid for reuse. In tests, her system removed nearly 96 percent of microplastics while reclaiming about 87 percent of the ferrofluid.

“The system developed offers a potential alternative to existing filtration technologies, and in regions facing barriers to clean water access, could turn the tide on the way water pollution is addressed,” Heller wrote.

Her approach not only works effectively but also lowers costs, making it more practical for widespread use. Using canola oil as a base for her ferrofluid also makes the process safer and more sustainable.

Mia Heller earned a special award in environmental engineering at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Ohio.

Recognition Closer to Home

This wasn’t the first time Heller’s research drew attention. In March, she earned top honors at the Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair in Charlottesville. Out of 92 high school participants, she was one of only two students to win a Grand Award. She also placed first in the Chemistry category and received the North Fork Innovator Award.

In April, she collected another $500 award, this time from the Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association. These local successes paved the way for her recognition on the international stage.

Her teachers and mentors have taken pride in her success. “We are so excited,” said Vineeta Ribeiro, a mathematics teacher at Mountain Vista Governor’s School. “This is only the second time that Fauquier County has had a student win an award at the international level of the science fair.”

The Global Scale of Microplastics

Heller’s project connects to a growing environmental crisis that scientists have been warning about for years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines microplastics as plastic particles smaller than five millimeters. These fragments have been found everywhere—from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest, and even in human organs and unborn babies’ placentas.

Each year, between 10 and 40 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the environment. A report by Stanford University warns that without major intervention, that amount could double by 2040. The same report estimates microplastics have already been detected in more than 1,300 species.

“Microplastics have been found from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest, and from the human brain to the placenta of unborn fetuses,” Heller wrote in her project notes.

Experts like Dr. Desiree LaBeaud, a pediatrics professor at Stanford Medicine, stress the importance of individual choices. “All of us need to stop using plastic as much as we can to protect our health, especially single-use plastics,” she said.

A Community of Support

Behind every successful student project is a team of mentors. Heller made sure to thank those who guided her research. “Thank you to Mrs. Stephanie Burke and Mrs. Cle LaMonica from Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Mr. Rob Stone, and Andy Heller-Jones for your help with this project. I could not have done it without you,” she wrote in her acknowledgments.

Her achievements highlight not just her own determination, but also the role teachers, family, and community members play in helping young innovators succeed.

Practical Implications of the Research

Heller’s system shows how science fairs can lead to more than trophies. Her approach could change how communities, especially underserved ones, fight water pollution. By providing an affordable, energy-efficient alternative to traditional systems, her work could help bring safe drinking water to millions.

If developed further, her design could be scaled up for municipal use or adapted for household-level filtration. The fact that the ferrofluid can be recycled makes it especially appealing for places with limited resources.

As microplastic pollution continues to grow, this type of creative thinking may be essential for protecting public health and ecosystems worldwide.

