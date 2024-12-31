Teabags release billions of microplastic particles into a single cup

Microplastics in food packaging infiltrate the human body, raising health concerns. Learn about their effects on intestinal cells and future regulations. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Plastics are ubiquitous in modern life. They offer unmatched versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. From packaging to medical applications, plastics revolutionized industries, enhancing food preservation, shipping safety, and public health.

However, these advantages come with significant drawbacks. Micro- and nanoplastics (MNPLs) released during plastic use and degradation pose environmental and health risks, raising alarm among scientists and policymakers.

Food packaging, a major contributor to MNPL contamination, introduces these particles into the human body through ingestion. Items like bottles, pouches, and films made from polymers such as polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and nylon release MNPLs under environmental stressors like heat and moisture.

These microscopic particles have been detected in bottled water, tea brewed in plastic bags, and food cooked in non-stick cookware. Their widespread presence underscores an urgent need to assess their potential impact on human health.

Teabags characterization. (A-C.1) Picture of Sample 1-, Sample 2-, and Sample 3-teabags before undergoing a cup-of-tea procedure. (A-C.2 and A-C.3) SEM images of all three teabags' filaments and zooming on the regions with irregularities, scales, and particulate structures. (CREDIT: Chemosphere)

Research, published in the journal Chemosphere, reveals MNPLs in various human tissues and bodily fluids, including blood, lungs, urine, and feces. In one study, MNPLs were found in stool samples from healthy individuals, with polypropylene and PET being the most common types.

Another investigation detected higher MNPL levels in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), suggesting a link between MNPL exposure and gastrointestinal health. These findings highlight the need for further research to unravel the long-term effects of MNPL ingestion.

Teabags provide a striking example of MNPL release. Studies show that brewing tea in certain bags can release billions of particles into a single cup. The type of polymer used in teabags—nylon-6, polypropylene, or cellulose—affects the quantity and size of released particles.

For instance, polypropylene teabags release an average of 1.2 billion particles per milliliter, with sizes averaging 136.7 nanometers. Cellulose bags release fewer particles, around 135 million per milliliter, but these are larger, averaging 244 nanometers. Nylon-6 teabags release the least, about 8.18 million particles per milliliter, with an average size of 138.4 nanometers.

Advances in analytical techniques, such as scanning and transmission electron microscopy, have allowed researchers to characterize MNPLs at an unprecedented level. Using these methods, scientists stained MNPLs with dyes and exposed them to human intestinal cells in laboratory settings.

The results were concerning. Mucus-producing intestinal cells demonstrated a high uptake of MNPLs, with some particles penetrating the nucleus, which houses genetic material. This suggests that intestinal mucus plays a significant role in MNPL absorption and underscores the need for long-term studies to evaluate the health consequences of such interactions.

“We have managed to innovatively characterize these pollutants with a set of cutting-edge techniques, which is a very important tool to advance research on their possible impacts on human health,” explains Alba Garcia, a researcher involved in MNPL studies.

Her team’s findings highlight the need to assess chronic exposure to MNPLs and the role of intestinal mucus in their absorption. Such insights could inform future regulations and public health initiatives.

Teabags leachate characterization. (A-C.1) ATR-FTIR images of leachate pellets released from the cup-of-tea procedure of Sample 1-, Sample 2-, and Sample 3-teabags. (A-C.2) TEM images of the MNPLs fraction leached from the Sample 1-, Sample 2- and Sample 3-teabags. (A-C.3) Primary particle size of the leached MNPLs measured from TEM images (CREDIT: Chemosphere)

Despite significant progress, detecting and analyzing MNPLs in human samples remains challenging due to the lack of standardized methods. The complexity of these tasks has hindered comprehensive studies on their health impacts.

Current findings indicate that MNPL exposure could exacerbate conditions like IBD or lead to unknown health risks. To address this, researchers emphasize the development of reliable testing methods for MNPL contamination in food contact materials.

“It is critical to develop standardized test methods to assess MNPL contamination released from plastic food contact materials and to formulate regulatory policies to effectively mitigate this contamination,” researchers assert. As plastic usage in food packaging grows, addressing MNPL contamination becomes vital for ensuring food safety and protecting public health.

Teabag studies exemplify the broader challenge of understanding MNPL’s effects on human health. Using advanced analytical methods, researchers have identified MNPLs from various teabag materials and assessed their interactions with human cells. These efforts highlight the urgent need for regulatory frameworks that account for the diversity of plastic materials and their potential health risks.

Confocal images of gut-derived cells exposed to fluorescently stained (iDye Poly-pink) teabags-derived MNPLs for 24 h. (CREDIT: Chemosphere)

The findings have far-reaching implications for consumer safety, environmental health, and public policy. By identifying key sources of MNPL contamination, such as teabags and food packaging, researchers aim to mitigate exposure risks and inform the public about safer alternatives. Collaboration between scientists, policymakers, and industries will be crucial in addressing the growing threat of MNPL pollution.

As MNPL research advances, public awareness and regulatory measures must keep pace. Developing environmentally friendly packaging materials and promoting sustainable consumption are essential steps toward reducing plastic pollution.

Scientific innovation will play a pivotal role in creating safer, biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics. At the same time, public health campaigns should educate consumers about potential risks and encourage behavioral changes that minimize exposure to MNPLs.

The widespread presence of MNPLs in daily life necessitates immediate action. From tea brewed in plastic bags to bottled water, these particles infiltrate the human body in ways we are just beginning to understand.

Graphical abstract of the study. (CREDIT: Chemosphere)

As research sheds light on their interactions with cells and tissues, the urgency to address plastic pollution intensifies. Protecting future generations from the hidden costs of convenience requires a concerted effort across all sectors of society.

