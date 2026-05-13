Human childbirth is not uniquely difficult relative to other mammals

Human childbirth may not be unique, a new review finds similar birth risks across many mammals. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Human birth has a reputation for danger. The usual explanation is simple enough: walking upright narrowed the pelvis, while evolution also favored babies with large brains, leaving little room for error during delivery.

That idea has shaped how many scientists and non-scientists think about childbirth for decades. But a new review from the University of Vienna argues that the picture is too human-centered. Across the mammal family tree, difficult labor appears far more common than many people have assumed, turning up not just in livestock and pets, but in wild deer, seals, whales, primates, and elephants.

The broader message is unsettling and clarifying at once. Human childbirth is risky, but it may not be uniquely risky. Instead, the research suggests that difficult birth is part of a wider mammalian pattern, one rooted in trade-offs that evolution has not been able to erase.

Nicole Grunstra of the University of Vienna’s Department of Evolutionary Biology examined published evidence on birth complications, known medically as dystocia, across placental mammals. The review appears in Biological Reviews.

Zebra foals are relatively large at birth and can stand within minutes and follow the herd within an hour. (CREDIT: Frank E. Zachos)

Birth trouble is scattered across the mammal world

The old assumption has been that natural selection should weed out severe birth problems in wild animals. If mothers or offspring die because of obstructed labor, the thinking goes, those risks ought to fade over time.

The review found otherwise.

Grunstra reports documented dystocia in 16 of the 19 recognized orders of placental mammals, with evidence from wild populations in eight of them. That spread includes land mammals, marine mammals, and even flying mammals. Difficult birth has been recorded in species that seem, at first glance, to have little in common with humans.

Even whales and dolphins show obstructed births, despite lacking a fully formed bony pelvis.

That point matters because it weakens the idea that a rigid pelvis alone explains the problem. In some species, soft tissues and the shape of the reproductive tract may matter just as much as bone.

The review also found that birth complications are especially common in mammals that produce large, well-developed young. That includes humans, many monkeys, ungulates such as deer and antelope, and elephants. In these animals, a large fetus can improve survival after birth, but it also raises the odds of a dangerous mismatch between offspring size and the mother’s birth canal.

In some wild or non-medicalized populations, the numbers are sobering. The analysis notes that deer and antelope can show rates of birth complications and female mortality similar to those seen in some human hunter-gatherer populations without modern obstetric care. Among the Agta in the Philippines, the Hiwi in Venezuela, and the Hadza in Tanzania, birth-related mortality has been estimated at 10 to 15 percent of adult female deaths, a range that overlaps with some other mammals facing severe delivery risks in the wild.

Birth complications, such as calves getting stuck in the birth canal, also occur in elephants. At 22 months, elephants have the longest pregnancy of any mammal. (CREDIT: Frank E. Zachos)

Why a dangerous trait can remain in evolution

At first glance, this looks like a contradiction. If difficult birth kills mothers and newborns, why has evolution not solved it?

The answer, the review argues, lies in competing pressures.

In many mammals, larger newborns have better chances of survival. They may regulate body temperature better, resist disease more effectively, or compete more successfully after birth. That creates steady pressure to push offspring size upward. But the mother’s anatomy cannot expand without limit. Pelvic structure still has other jobs, and in some animals the birth canal is constrained by body design, posture, movement, or soft tissue anatomy.

So populations may end up perched near a biological threshold. A fetus that is slightly too small may face poorer survival after birth. A fetus that is slightly too large may not make it through delivery.

This is where the review draws on the idea of cliff-edge selection. Fitness rises as offspring size increases, but only to a point. Once fetal dimensions exceed what the mother can safely deliver, fitness drops sharply. Most individuals cluster near the best compromise, yet a small fraction still end up on the wrong side of that cliff.

That logic has often been used to explain obstructed labor in humans. Grunstra’s analysis suggests it may apply much more broadly across placental mammals.

The pattern becomes even more complicated in species that bear litters.

Dogs and pigs, for example, face a different version of the trade-off. Small litters can mean larger individual pups, increasing the risk that one gets stuck. Large litters create another hazard, because many small fetuses are more likely to be mispositioned, which can also block delivery. In other words, risk can rise at both ends of the litter-size spectrum.

Cliff-edge model of selection. Individual fitness increases with newborn size and with a smaller maternal pelvis until offspring dimensions exceed those of the maternal birth canal. Once fetopelvic disproportion occurs, fitness drops sharply. (CREDIT: Biological Reviews)

Humans are not the only species with a tight fit

The findings do not deny that human birth has unusual features. Human babies have large heads, and the shape of the human birth canal remains distinctive. The fetus usually has to rotate through the canal in a way that has not been documented in other mammals. Human births also unfold in a species that relies heavily on social care, including midwives and surgery.

Still, the review argues that these features should not be mistaken for proof that humans stand alone.

Many mammals face their own version of an obstetrical dilemma. Ungulates often must deliver a fetus whose head and forelimbs enter the birth canal at the same time. Spotted hyenas give birth through an unusually difficult reproductive tract linked to their distinctive genital anatomy. Short-faced dog and cat breeds face well-known problems because their offspring have relatively broad skulls. In primates and livestock, fetal oversize and malposition also recur as major causes of trouble.

Across species, the basic ingredients look familiar: the size of the fetus, the size and shape of the mother, whether this is her first birth, nutritional status, and whether the fetus is positioned correctly.

Primiparity, meaning a first birth, emerged as a major risk factor across humans and many other mammals. Small maternal size also raises risk. So does poor nutrition early in life, which can stunt growth and leave females with smaller pelvic dimensions. On the other end of the spectrum, overnutrition during pregnancy can promote fetal overgrowth. The same broad biological pressures appear again and again.

Environment can make a bad problem worse

The review also points to a striking mix of biology and environment. Risk is not fixed.

Schematic illustration of two proposed fitness trade-offs in placental mammals between dystocia risk and (A) newborn size relative to maternal size for singleton births and (B) litter size. (CREDIT: Biological Reviews)

In humans, both undernutrition and overnutrition can raise the odds of obstructed labor. Stunting in childhood can limit pelvic growth, while obesity, gestational diabetes, and energy-rich diets can increase fetal size. That combination can be especially dangerous. Similar patterns appear in non-human mammals, where maternal overweight or high food intake during pregnancy can contribute to oversized offspring and harder births.

Wild sika deer offer one example. Females with smaller-than-average body dimensions died of obstructive labor while carrying normal-sized fetuses, and researchers linked their reduced growth to earlier climatic and nutritional stress.

That helps explain why childbirth outcomes can vary so sharply within our own species and across others. Evolution sets the baseline, but ecology can push mothers and offspring closer to the edge.

Practical implications of the research

This work does not make human childbirth less serious. It makes it less isolated.

By placing humans inside a broader mammalian pattern, the review challenges a long-standing view that dangerous birth is mostly a consequence of upright walking and large brains. Those factors still matter in people, but they are not the whole story. The findings suggest that childbirth risk often reflects a deeper reproductive trade-off shared across placental mammals, where the traits that help offspring survive can also make delivery more perilous.

That shift in perspective could matter for anthropology, evolutionary biology, veterinary medicine, and maternal health. It encourages researchers to compare humans with a wider range of species, pay closer attention to ecological conditions that raise obstetric risk, and treat childbirth not as a uniquely human evolutionary flaw, but as part of a broader biological balancing act.

Research findings are available online in the journal Biological Reviews.

The original story "Human childbirth is not uniquely difficult relative to other mammals" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories